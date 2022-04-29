THE ISSUE: “Vehicle exhaust, manufacturing and power plant emissions, wood-burning stoves and dust from agricultural activities earned Lancaster County another failing grade in the American Lung Association’s annual assessment of the nation’s air quality,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sean Sauro reported in the April 21 edition. “Lancaster County’s short-term particle pollution again got worse in this year’s report, which means there were more unhealthy days,” American Lung Association officials wrote in the report. Exposure to repeated bad air days can increase the chance of poor health outcomes, said Kevin Stewart, the American Lung Association’s director of environmental health, who lives in Lancaster County.

We don’t have to tell you how poor the air quality can be at times in Lancaster County.

On many days, all you have to do is step outside and experience it for yourself. Those with existing respiratory illnesses such as asthma must be especially careful — and plan accordingly — when an air quality alert is issued by the state Department of Environmental Protection.

This is hardly a new problem. LNP | LancasterOnline has been publishing articles on the topic and we’ve been writing editorials lamenting the situation for years. Perhaps that long familiarity has made some of us numb to the topic. But this is an issue we must not ignore.

Consider these findings from the latest State of the Air report, which focuses on ground-level ozone pollution and both short- and long-term particle pollution (microscopic solids and liquids floating in the air that can contain chemicals and endanger human health):

— “In the 2022 report, short-term particle pollution was responsible for a weighted average of 5.3 unhealthy days annually, compared to 4.5 in the 2021 report. Anything above an average of 3.2 is considered failing, according to the association’s scale,” Sauro reported. Lancaster is the 28th-worst metropolitan area in the U.S. for such pollution.

— Regarding ozone, Lancaster is the 77th most polluted metropolitan area in the country. That’s a slight improvement from 72nd last year, but the report’s “C” grade is certainly nothing to brag about.

— The report states that tens of thousands of Lancaster County residents are in the at-risk demographic for the effects of bad air quality. That includes not just those with chronic respiratory illnesses, but children, the elderly and low-income residents who are more likely to live closer to pollution sources.

The health threats are to more than our respiratory systems, Dr. Alan Peterson, a retired Lancaster County physician, explained.

“The particles are so small that they can make their way from the lungs to the bloodstream and eventually the heart, potentially causing issues within the cardiovascular system,” Sauro wrote, citing Peterson.

The warnings from Peterson, a regular contributor to the LNP | LancasterOnline letters page, should be heeded. In a January 2021 letter, he wrote: “Globally, (air pollution) is causing more premature deaths than smoking, HIV/AIDS, parasites and vector-borne diseases, plus wars and other forms of violence. ... Its effect on cardiovascular disease is by far the largest. It increases blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, heart attacks and heart failure.”

The sources of our air pollution are both local and regional. In the county, pollution stems from gas-powered vehicles, gas stoves and wood-burning fireplaces, but it’s the agriculture industry that’s one of the biggest polluters. Studies have found that “in heavily agricultural communities like Lancaster County, tilling, field burning and machinery use are sources of particulate pollution, as is dust kicked up by livestock,” Sauro explained.

Also problematic is the reality that Lancaster County is mostly flat and has few forested areas, Katie Edwards, a spokesperson from the Philadelphia-based Clean Air Council, said. (Trees can helpfully absorb pollutants.)

There has been promising progress in lessening the agricultural industry’s effect on air pollution, and it should be applauded. Conservation innovations on some local farms have included planting without tilling; injecting fertilizer directly into the ground; better manure management; and hoses and underground pipelines that scale back vehicle use.

Meanwhile, the rest of us can do our part to reduce air pollution by taking fewer trips — especially single-occupant trips — in gas-powered vehicles and advocating for increased and more-efficient public transportation, plus bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, Edwards told Sauro.

Other sources of air pollution, however, are beyond our local control. Lancaster County is downwind of other polluters, specifically a power plant and manufacturing facilities in neighboring York County, Edwards pointed out. And “other experts have drawn attention to Lancaster County’s proximity to larger metropolitan areas, including Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, as well as the fact that the county lies downwind of the Ohio River Valley, where there are numerous coal-fired power plants,” Sauro wrote.

So while we have our individual parts to play, it is our state and federal lawmakers who have the most influential and important role in combating air pollution. The experts Sauro spoke with stressed that dramatic progress is possible if stricter environmental protections are passed and enforced.

That’s why, as one key example, we’re glad to see that Pennsylvania officially moved to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative last weekend — and are frustrated that coal-related interests immediately sued to block the move.

The initiative is, as described by The Associated Press, “a multistate consortium that sets a price and declining limits on planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.” The state could then direct the funds paid by power plants toward clean-energy or energy-efficiency programs.

Pennsylvania’s long road to join the regional consortium has been backed by this editorial board and, in polls, has majority support from state voters. But state Republicans, confoundingly, have tried to block the move by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

The lawsuit filed this week by owners of coal-fired power plants and others in that industry contends, in part, “that the regulation effectively imposes a tax, unconstitutionally bypassing approval by the Legislature," the AP wrote.

The Wolf administration maintains that the state can regulate carbon dioxide emissions under its existing authority to regulate air pollution. And the state constitution declares our right to clean air (as well as “pure water”).

It shouldn’t be this difficult to get Pennsylvania into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and reap the benefits of participation, which will include cleaner air, combating human-made climate change and positioning the commonwealth for a speedier and needed transition to clean energy.

All of us, including our elected officials, should want and demand clean air for ourselves, our children and our grandchildren. Working against that goal is a waste of valuable and precious breath.