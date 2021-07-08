THE ISSUE

A 2017 law written by Republican state Sen. Gene Yaw of Lycoming County enabled the sale and purchase of consumer-grade fireworks in Pennsylvania. That law was hailed by lawmakers as a boon to state coffers because a 12% fireworks tax was levied on top of the state’s 6% sales tax. But as LNP | LancasterOnline’s “Lancaster Watchdog” column noted Sunday, the revenue produced for the entire state “doesn’t add up to a lot, even though the amount nearly doubled in the just last two years, according to the Department of Revenue. Sales taxes on fireworks brought in more than $14.4 million in the fiscal year that ended on June 3 — a relative drop in the bucket given the state’s annual budget totals $40 billion. Just a small portion of the tax revenue from fireworks trickles down to first responders, divided among various emergency services grant programs and training efforts as stipulated under the 2017 law.”

It’s been clear from the beginning that the 2017 fireworks law is a dud, producing mostly sound and fury and not much fiscal or societal benefit.

Our dogs hate it. Fire chiefs, police chiefs, emergency responders and hospital doctors and nurses hate it.

And, as Elizabethtown Borough police Chief Ed Cunningham told LNP | LancasterOnline in an email, “There are many in our community who have served in the military and who still carry with them the memories from their service. Fireworks are especially problematic for those members of our communities who are living with (post-traumatic stress disorder) and who are still sensitive to those loud explosions.”

The 2017 law needs to be repealed. It has given license to Pennsylvanians who seem to believe that the Fourth of July isn’t a single day but an entire season, which needs to be marked by a series of earsplitting explosions every night after the sun goes down.

Yaw, the author of the law, doesn’t care.

“We’re not going to repeal it,” Yaw told PennLive last week. “Get over it.”

“Get over it”? Is that how lawmakers are supposed to respond to the legitimate concerns of Pennsylvanians?

According to PennLive, “Yaw accused municipal officials of not wanting to take on the job of enforcing the law.”

“They want to pass the buck,” Yaw said. “It’s as simple as that.”

Lancaster city officials weren’t seeking to pass the buck when, in 2018, they passed an ordinance prohibiting the use of fireworks on city property, including streets, sidewalks and parks.

Even under the excessively liberal 2017 law, there are limits: You have to be at least 18 to use fireworks, and they cannot be ignited within 150 feet of a home or any occupied structure — which makes setting them off in Lancaster city difficult.

Unfortunately, enforcement can be difficult and not because, as Yaw suggested, municipal officials have no interest. The police can’t be everywhere — which can be frustrating to those like the letter writer in today’s edition who states that police haven’t responded when called about fireworks being set off close to houses.

If consumer-grade fireworks weren’t so easily available in Pennsylvania, more people would settle for professional fireworks displays and the police would have fewer fireworks-related complaints to address.

Nevertheless, Yaw insisted that municipal officials “don’t want to enforce the law. They want someone else to do it. I hear it every year.”

If he hears complaints every year, that’s probably because the rest of us are hearing fireworks every year — on successive nights in June and July and sometimes on New Year’s Eve, too — and people are fed up.

We love fireworks when they are conducted by professionals who understand things like noise ordinances and safety.

Tragically, as the York Daily Record reported, a fire in a duplex in West York Borough last weekend killed one child and left another child and their two parents hospitalized. The apparent cause of the blaze, according to the borough police chief: “negligent fireworks disposal.”

In East Cocalico Township, a couple was displaced from their home Monday night by a fire. The cause, according to Reamstown Fire Chief Scott Achey: improperly discarded fireworks.

He said it was a “long, hard battle” to get the blaze under control. The home, valued between $400,000 and $450,000, is likely a total loss from fire, smoke and water damage, the fire chief said.

We are grateful the home’s residents and firefighters were not harmed. But they could have been.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s “Lancaster Watchdog” column noted Sunday, Pennsylvania saw fireworks-related injuries nearly double between 2019 and 2020, according to the Allentown-based Burn Prevention Network. Nationwide, there were 15,600 emergency room visits for fireworks-related injuries last year, and 18 people died. Most of the injuries and deaths occurred within 30 days of July 4, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Safety issues make any revenue generated by fireworks sales seem especially paltry.

“The dangers that these fireworks present far outweigh any revenue the state gained from them,” Lancaster City Bureau of Police Chief John Bey told LNP | LancasterOnline. “It’s really just putting our communities at risk. ... It’s not worth it if some child is struck by one of those Roman candles or someone loses a home or a whole city block burns down. It’s just not worth it.”

We completely agree.

So we’re heartened that some state lawmakers want to repeal the 2017 law, even if their proposed bill is a long shot.

“For the past few years, I, along with many of my neighbors have been awakened at all hours of the night from the loud barrage of fireworks near my home,” said state Rep. Peter Schweyer, of Lehigh County, in a news release in March introducing House Bill 988. “This goes beyond the borders of Allentown. Many of my colleagues in the House from Philadelphia to Easton and Pittsburgh to Erie have all shared similar fireworks problems in their communities. This legislation would repeal the most recent changes made to the fireworks law and would provide all municipalities more power to enforce the law and help restore quality of life back to city residents.”

HB 988 still is languishing in the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.

Someday, perhaps, quiet fireworks — of the kind that, according to The New York Times, are the only ones permitted in one Italian town — will become the standard here. (“Quiet fireworks are not a new invention,” the Times noted in 2016. “In fact, they are used routinely in classic firework shows as visual effects to accompany the loud bangs.”)

In the meantime, those of us annoyed with the incessant fireworks ought to make some noise with our state lawmakers and urge them to consider supporting HB 988.

Let’s make it clear that we’re not “over it,” and won’t be anytime soon.