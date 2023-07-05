THE ISSUE

A 2017 Pennsylvania law enabled the sale and purchase of consumer-grade fireworks to ordinary consumers; the law was revised last year to allow municipalities to impose some restrictions on firework use. As the Pennsylvania State Police website explains, fireworks cannot be discharged “within 150 feet of a building or vehicle regardless if the building or vehicle is owned by the user of the consumer fireworks.” And municipalities may restrict the use of consumer fireworks between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. except on July 2–4 and Dec. 31, when they may be used until 1 a.m. State law allows consumers to purchase and use “Class C” or “consumer-grade” fireworks, “such as firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets, and similar fireworks that contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive material.” Lancaster city prohibits the discharge of consumer fireworks on city-owned streets, sidewalks and property, including parks and public buildings.

We love Independence Day and this amazing nation of ours. But, please, enough with the fireworks.

The Fourth of July is over.

And yet we know from experience that while the professional fireworks shows are mostly behind us, amateurs will continue to wreak havoc with consumer-grade fireworks through this week and beyond.

Our pets have suffered enough. As the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals website explains, some dogs and cats “have a fight-or-flight response to fireworks. This is a very real adrenaline rush, causing their blood pressure and heart rate to rise. Some pets can panic and cause injury to themselves while trying to escape, some may run away, and some may react with aggression.”

Watching a beloved dog tremble night after night in July will change your view of fireworks forever.

They can be tough on humans, too.

The sounds, smells and shock waves of fireworks can be triggering for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, psychologist Annie Tang explains in an article on the website of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. “These can bring up emotional and physiological reactions, and bring up trauma memories from the past, which can bring up intense anxiety and fear,” she noted.

So the fireworks we use to celebrate this nation’s freedom can make life more difficult for those who fought for that freedom. Refugees who have sought safety here after escaping from war-ravaged countries also can suffer from trauma that’s triggered by fireworks.

The pyrotechnics also can cause devastating physical injuries and exacerbate health problems.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that there were an estimated 10,200 fireworks-related injuries treated in hospital emergency departments in 2022 — and 73% of those injuries occurred between June 17 and July 17, 2022.

Adults ages 25 to 44 experienced about 36% of the estimated injuries, and, horrifyingly, children younger than 15 accounted for 28% of the estimated injuries. Victims ages 15 to 19 had the highest estimated rate of injuries.

Dr. Lauren Carr, a physician at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that when she hears sirens in early July, her shoulders tighten because she knows what happens this time of year.

Fireworks also can diminish air quality — no small concern, particularly this year, when our skies already can be hazy because of the continuing Canadian wildfires.

When fireworks detonate, they release particulate matter, sulfur dioxide and heavy metals into the atmosphere, environmental chemist Gwen O’Sullivan told Popular Science magazine. When inhaled, these pollutants can be harmful to people with respiratory conditions.

And, as Lancaster city Fire Chief Todd Hutchinson and Lancaster city police Chief Richard Mendez wrote in an LNP | LancasterOnline column last July, the improper use of fireworks “can cause considerable property damage and great harm.” They cited a Lancaster city structure fire caused by fireworks in 2020 that destroyed one building and damaged five neighboring properties.

We’d prefer that fireworks be left to professionals at scheduled times. And someday in the not-too-distant future, we look forward to drone light shows either replacing fireworks, or playing a bigger role, in Fourth of July celebrations.

Drones have some drawbacks — they mostly use lithium batteries and can collide with birds. But some places now are switching to drone light shows because they are “quieter, safer and better for the environment” than fireworks, The New York Times reported Saturday.

The Philadelphia Phillies fireworks show at Citizens Bank Park on Friday was preceded by a spectacular show in which lighted drones formed images of Bryce Harper, Tug McGraw, Brad Lidge, the Phanatic and a swinging, ringing Liberty Bell in the night sky. The drone light show — unlike the dreary Phillies loss earlier that evening — was glorious.

We love a good celebration. But those celebrations should be left to professionals, not reckless individuals taking risks with consumer-grade fireworks throughout the month of July.