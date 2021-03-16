THE ISSUE

Daylight saving time began over the weekend. Most of the United States, including Pennsylvania, lost an hour of sleep by “springing forward” at 2 a.m. Sunday. With the change, winter’s lesser amount of daylight lasts longer into the evening, but the sun takes an hour longer to emerge in the morning. Standard time returns Nov. 7.

Republican state Sen. Scott Martin, of Martic Township, wants to make daylight saving time permanent. Enough with the twice-a-year clock-changing, he believes.

If you’re feeling a bit groggy and cheated of a precious hour of weekend sleep, you probably agree. We certainly do.

But we don’t really care whether daylight saving time is made permanent, or standard time is made permanent. We just want Congress to pick one and stick to it.

No more clock-changing. The practice is bad for our health and has outlived its usefulness.

Before we explain why we think this is so, here are a couple of definitions from Merriam-Webster.

Daylight saving time is “usually one hour ahead of standard time.”

Standard time “is the time of a region or country that is established by law or general usage as civil time.”

Science.HowStuffWorks, a website, explains: “All time zones are measured from a starting point centered at England’s Greenwich Observatory. This point is known as the Greenwich Meridian or the Prime Meridian. ... The Eastern time zone in the United States is designated as (Greenwich Mean Time) minus five hours. When it is noon in the Eastern time zone, it is 5 p.m. at the Greenwich Observatory.”

In the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Defense website, “daylight saving time first became official on March 19, 1918, when the Standard Time Act was signed into law. It allowed for additional daylight hours to be added into the day to help save energy costs during World War I.” That law also defined U.S. time zones.

Daylight saving time was repealed after World War I. But it was reinstated year-round by Congress in February 1942 during World War II, to “help conserve fuel and ‘promote national security and defense,’ ” the Defense Department explains, noting that daylight saving time also became known as “war time.”

After World War II ended in 1945, the states — confusingly —\!q were permitted to establish their own standard times. Until, that is, 1966, when Congress passed the Uniform Time Act that set a national standard time. The law was tweaked several times before the current practice — which extends daylight saving time from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November — was put into place.

Bottom line: This is arbitrary. Congress has the power to standardize our sleeping and waking hours. And there are real reasons to do that.

As we noted in a 2019 editorial, changing the clocks is associated with a higher incidence of traffic accidents; more work-related injuries; a higher rate of heart attacks; and more cyberloafing on the job by weary employees. Disrupted sleep patterns can lead to chronic sleep issues, which can lead to health problems such as obesity, depression, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and a sluggish immune system (not good, particularly during a pandemic).

As Martin points out in his news release, it’s a misconception “that the transition between standard and daylight saving time helps farmers.” To the contrary, he said, “Studies have demonstrated that the time change does far more harm than good for the U.S. economy and for the welfare of our citizens.”

Moreover, he noted, families spend most of their time together in the evenings and so would benefit from permanent daylight saving time.

Martin isn’t alone on this. A bipartisan group of U.S. senators also wants to make daylight saving time permanent. The senators co-sponsoring the Sunshine Protection Act are strange bedfellows indeed: They include Republicans Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida, and Roy Blunt of Missouri, and Democrats Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Ron Wyden of Oregon, and Ed Markey of Massachusetts.

In a news release, another co-sponsor, Republican James Lankford of Oklahoma, noted that this year “feels like it’s been in complete darkness.” And he said: “I don’t know a parent of a young child that would oppose getting rid of springing forward or falling back.”

Lankford asserted that it is “well past time to lock the clock.”

Markey said that “sunshine in the evenings not only puts a spring in our step and offers the perfect reason to get outside, but it also positively impacts consumer spending and shifts energy consumption. Studies have found year-round Daylight Saving Time would improve public health, public safety, and mental health.”

Observed Sen. Whitehouse: “Americans’ lifestyles are very different than they were when daylight saving time began more than a century ago. Making daylight saving time permanent will end the biannual disruptions to daily life and give families more daylight hours to enjoy after work and school.”

By contrast, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine supports eliminating daylight saving time and making standard time permanent. It made its case in a position statement endorsed by other sleep scientists.

“Permanent, year-round standard time is the best choice to most closely match our circadian sleep-wake cycle,” said Dr. M. Adeel Rishi, a pulmonology, sleep medicine and critical care specialist at the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. “Daylight saving time results in more darkness in the morning and more light in the evening, disrupting the body’s natural rhythm.”

In a column from TheConversation.com published on LancasterOnline, University of Florida neurologist Michael S. Jaffee laid out the positions: “States advocating for permanent daylight saving time are typically those that rely on tourism. Environmentalists, favoring less energy consumption from morning heating and evening air conditioning, often support permanent standard time.

“Religious groups, whose prayer times are linked to sundown and sunrise, also tend to prefer permanent standard time. So do many educators, opposed to transporting children to school during mornings when it’s still dark.”

We want to hear from our readers. Would you prefer making daylight saving time permanent or making standard time permanent? Or keeping things as they are? Let us know in a letter to the editor.

As we stated, we want Congress to choose one of the first two options and then stick to it. Because we’re exhausted.