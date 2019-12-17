THE ISSUE
A Pennsylvania Supreme Court-appointed task force of five lawyers and two judges has recommended that grand jury reports no longer be issued. The idea “faces long odds in the Legislature, which would have to pass a new law to halt the practice,” The Associated Press reported in an article published in this week’s Sunday LNP. The task force’s report was issued last month after “lawmakers cast final votes on four bills designed to help victims of child sexual abuse. It was legislation that an investigative grand jury proposed last year, when it found that hundreds of Roman Catholic priests had sexually abused children over seven decades.”
Ending grand jury reports is a terrible idea — one that, if acted upon, would strike a blow against transparency and justice in Pennsylvania.
As the AP points out, “Pennsylvania grand jury reports have delved into some of the biggest scandals in recent memory, including a boondoggle incinerator project that nearly bankrupted Harrisburg, illegal use of state workers and state funds to run legislative campaigns, the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal, a Philadelphia abortion doctor’s criminal actions and police-involved shootings.”
And, of course, a grand jury report brought to light the horrifying scope of child sexual abuse and church leaders’ systematic efforts to cover it up in six of Pennsylvania’s eight Catholic dioceses (including Harrisburg, which covers Lancaster County).
That grand jury report, released in August 2018, revealed that 301 “predator priests” had abused more than 1,000 children over decades.
Here is how we described the report’s contents after its release: “The stories of victims — including children in grade school — being raped, molested, terrorized into compliance by men they were taught to see as holy, make the stomach heave and the heart break. One cannot read the grand jury report without concluding that the Catholic Church was criminally negligent in its failure to protect children.”
It made for harrowing reading.
And it was absolutely essential.
Had that grand jury report not been made public, lawmakers likely would not have acted to reform the statutes of limitations on child sexual abuse. And they would not be working toward offering a civil path to justice for older victims (it’s a long shot, involving a constitutional amendment, and it will be a lengthy process, but even this might not be happening without the grand jury report).
The church’s secret archives still would be secret. Victims’ voices still would be unheard.
We’re not the only ones appalled by the idea of banning grand jury reports.
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro tweeted this last week: “Grand jury reports have proven to be a tool for justice in Pennsylvania — they expose corruption and institutional wrongdoing. Unfortunately, a small group of insiders want to do away with them. We need more transparency and accountability in PA, not less.”
And Melissa Melewsky, counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said this, in an email to LNP: “We have reviewed the report and recommendations. We oppose legislation that would limit or prohibit public access to grand jury reports. One need look no further than recent headlines about the church sexual abuse scandal to understand how important these reports are at spurring change. ... Grand jury reports are a critical tool for change and they provide much needed accountability related to grand jury function.”
The task force’s own report notes that grand jury reports “provide a mechanism by which a grand jury may alert the public to important discoveries made in the course of investigations. Such public disclosure, particularly relating to governmental or institutional misconduct, can be the catalyst to important and needed change.”
Some on the task force, however, “asserted that grand jury reports violated due process guarantees, observing that persons who are critically identified in a grand jury report have no statutory right to be heard or even to have a response to the criticisms contemporaneously issue with the report.”
Naming individuals in a grand jury report could deprive them of their “state constitutional right to reputation.”
There’s a fairly simple remedy.
Alleged wrongdoers still should be named in grand jury reports — but with the clear caveat that their misdeeds are alleged, not proven, and they maintain their constitutional presumption of innocence.
As Melewsky said, removing any information from a grand jury report can diminish its ability “to effectuate change.”
Fortunately, this task force’s recommendations are not binding.
As the AP reported, the recommendations are “being forwarded to the high court’s Criminal Procedural Rules Committee. But it will be up to the General Assembly to decide whether to prohibit grand jury reports.”
Mike Straub, a spokesman for Republican House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, of Peach Bottom, told the AP that legislative leaders are not inclined to do away with grand jury reports.
“Grand jury reports are one way the courts can communicate with the Legislature,” Straub said. “If we dismiss the importance of that work, we are reducing the ability of the three branches of government to effectively communicate and work together in the best interest of Pennsylvanians.”
This is exactly right. We hope the General Assembly gives short shrift to this misguided proposal.