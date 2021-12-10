THE ISSUE: Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed Pennsylvania Senate Bill 565, Republican-led legislation that his office said would have allowed anyone to carry concealed guns without a background check and permit. Wolf has also promised to veto state Senate Bill 448, which passed the Senate and is currently in the House. That bill would strengthen current state law that bans municipalities from adopting their own gun regulations, partially by allowing people to challenge local restrictions in court and seek damages. “Wolf has said it is a top priority to address what he says is a gun violence crisis affecting largely minority communities, but the Republican-controlled Legislature has rejected nearly all his proposals,” The Associated Press reported Dec. 2.

The only thing that seems to keep pace with the sorrowful level of gun violence in America is the shocking inability of our public officials to do anything meaningful about it.

In the meantime, the terrible news keeps coming, and it’s all we can do to keep ourselves from becoming numb to it.

One of the latest mass-shooting incidents happened Nov. 30. A 15-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with murder and terrorism for a shooting that killed four of his fellow students and injured several others, including a teacher, at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit, Michigan. His parents have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Violence from firearms weighs ever heavily over us, yet too many Democrats and Republicans inundate us with virtue-signaling, hollow promises and even nonsense.

The nonsense came in the form of statements this week by Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who “pushed back on the notion that the city is gripped by a violent crime crisis, despite a record number of homicides in what has become the most deadly year in its history,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Monday.

“We don’t have a crisis of lawlessness, we don’t have a crisis of crime, we don’t have a crisis of violence,” Krasner said Monday.

Philadelphia has seen a record 524 homicides this year through Wednesday, according to the city’s police department. The city is on pace to eclipse last year’s total of 2,245 shootings, the Inquirer further noted.

So, yes, that’s a crisis.

Krasner’s downplaying of those numbers is an affront to the families of all of those homicide victims and to all who have experienced the horror and trauma of a shooting in Philadelphia.

While it took too long, Krasner was correct to walk back his callous statements Thursday, though he did it without actually apologizing.

“I know that some inarticulate things I said earlier this week have offended some people,” Krasner said in a statement. “The message conveyed through media sound bites is not at all what I meant.”

He was wrong again. The media are in no way responsible for Krasner sticking his foot in his mouth Monday and hurting families who have already suffered unfathomable loss.

We agree with Democratic former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, who wrote this response to Krasner in an op-ed published in the Inquirer on Tuesday: “Words matter. Words impact, and trigger, and hurt. ... Krasner should also use his words to send a message to the shooters, murderers, and criminals of this city by committing to actually prosecute them, rather than coddle them, make excuses, reduce or drop charges. He should commit to locking them up for carrying illegal weapons or shooting people.”

Nutter also questioned whether Krasner has the “fortitude” to carry out his duties.

Fortitude is something we’d like to see from Republicans in Harrisburg, who are consistently more focused on pandering to the far right than passing reasonable gun safety reforms.

One of state Republicans’ past pro-gun laws had a direct effect here; Act 192, which was in effect for a short time in 2015, paved the way for the National Rifle Association to sue the City of Lancaster over an ordinance that required gun owners to report lost or stolen guns to the police.

A majority of Pennsylvanians want to see gun safety reforms. A June survey of Pennsylvania voters by Franklin & Marshall College found that 56% of respondents said they strongly (42%) or somewhat (14%) “favored the idea of creating more laws that regulate gun ownership in Pennsylvania,” Pennlive.com reported.

Many law enforcement officers, too, favor gun safety measures, including stronger and more widespread background checks, which would make the streets, and their jobs, safer.

“We support the Second Amendment, but none of our individual rights ... are wholly unfettered,” we wrote in a May editorial. “Historically, there have always been commonsense limits on bearing arms. Given the state of gun violence in the U.S., we should be advancing gun safety reforms that protect the public while placing minimal — but justifiable — burdens on lawful gun owners.”

Yet state Republicans have been focused on measures that not only would increase the proliferation of guns in public, but are guaranteed to be vetoed by Wolf, making their passage an utter waste of time when there is so much crucial work to be done in Harrisburg.

Why? To appeal to extremists and disingenuously attempt to paint Wolf as an obstructionist.

“It is political theater, and they’re playing it out in front of their base of supporters,” state Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, told the AP.

We’re tired of theatrics.

From Republicans who are virtue-signaling to the NRA and extremists.

From Democrats who would attempt to gaslight us on gun violence happening in their municipalities.

We’re tired of the finger-pointing, the point-scoring, the failure of the parties to work together on issues that matter to us.

We want schools that are safe for children.

We want to go to Park City Center without thinking about where we’ll hide if we hear gunshots.

We want lawmakers who, instead of assigning blame for gun violence to others, do their job as legislators to pass commonsense firearms legislation to reduce the scourge of gun violence that they sought to enable through, among other things, Senate Bill 565.