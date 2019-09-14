THE ISSUE

The Manheim Township-based Emerald Foundation hosted an esports tournament earlier this month that showcased the gaming talents of high schoolers and college students. In fall 2018, the Emerald Foundation and the Samueli Foundation created the North America Scholastic Esports Federation, and hundreds of high schools and community organizations have since started esports clubs. There are at least 13 after-school clubs in Lancaster County with about 130 students participating, LNP’s Alex Geli reported. The Emerald Foundation this year gave 15 area schools $3,000 each to help create an esports club, purchase technology and hire a general manager.

We know plenty of our readers are skeptical of anything relating to video games, so even the idea of esports — competitive video gaming tournaments — may be met with a head shake or an eye-roll.

The founder and chairman of the Emerald Foundation, Joe Besecker, once felt that way, too. He “hated” video games, he told LNP. “When he’d pull his car into the driveway, he joked that his four kids knew to turn their video games off,” Geli wrote.

But after Besecker learned how academics in the U.S. were falling behind compared to many European and Asian countries, and about the work the California-based Samueli Foundation was doing to expand STEM education, he changed his tune.

Besecker said he realized that video games in an educational setting can offer a wide range of benefits in language arts, communication, technology, computer science and other fields.

“This is a way for kids to be recognized and to find value and confidence in who they are and learn at the same time,” Gerald Solomon, the Samueli Foundation’s executive director, told LNP.

“It’s really a remarkable juxtaposition, a confluence of all these learnings, social development and fun opportunities all kind of wrapped in one.”

Teams practice after school and participate in tournaments throughout the year. Three popular games are League of Legends, Overwatch and Fortnite.

The Emerald Foundation was granted $500,000 from the state Department of Education to promote esports and science, technology, education and math — or STEM — learning.

Other organizations, such as the Lancaster STEM Alliance and the Lancaster Chamber, have partnered with the Emerald Foundation as well.

The first team on the East Coast to join the North America Esports Federation was La Academia, a historically underperforming charter school in Lancaster city.

Student eligibility rules match those set by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association: above-average grades, regular attendance and a relatively clean disciplinary record.

“Some of the students have behavioral challenges and they struggle with grades, and the esports group has been cited by many of the kids as the reason they kept their grade-point average above a 2.0,” Sean Kennedy, a biology teacher and general manager of the esports team at La Academia, told Geli.

One student found out he was being benched last year because of a poor grade in algebra. His teammates offered help, and the student soon had an A in the class, Kennedy said.

La Academia senior Lizmariel Almestica told LNP: “Honestly, (gaming) can open so many doors, so many opportunities.”

We agree, and see the growth of esports as a positive development. Anything that enhances STEM and other learning while allowing students to participate in an activity they love — and even earn college scholarships in the process — is a win-win in our book.

We applaud Besecker and the Emerald Foundation for taking the initiative on this and praise the local educators who are involved with their esports teams.

Columbia High School, a National America Scholastic Esports Federation member, created an esports club in 2018. As Geli wrote: “Superintendent Tom Strickler said it has electrified students who were never big fans of school — or attending school.”

“It just adds one more activity to keep students engaged in school,” Strickler said. “I think that’s the key part.”

Indeed it is.

Besides gaming, students learn to lead a team, strategize, problem-solve, plan events, market the team’s brand, design logos, code and build websites.

Students acquiring this varied skill set have received esports scholarships to college and are prime applicants for job opportunities at companies such as Rock Lititz.

Geli recently wrote about Henry Romero, a Conestoga Valley High School graduate who earned an esports scholarship of $2,500 a year from Lebanon Valley College.

“It’s very different from anything I’m used to,” Romero said. “It’s legitimately like a real sport.”

In high school, he joined an after-school esports club, ran the team’s social media accounts and sent pitches to tech companies seeking sponsorships.

His senior year, scholarship offers — eight or nine of them — poured in from across the country.

Romero chose Lebanon Valley, which says on its website that it started Pennsylvania’s first varsity esports team in spring 2018. He was one of 10 high school graduates this year to earn a scholarship from the college, Geli reported.

Lebanon Valley is a member of the National Association of Collegiate Esports. Elizabethtown College created an esports team in the spring and competes at the Division III level as part of the Landmark Conference. It doesn’t yet offer esports scholarships.

Romero said his esport skills “should help propel him into a career in the tech industry,” Geli wrote. “His dream job: working as a computer programmer for — you guessed it — a game developer.”

We congratulate Romero on the scholarship and wish him the best in his occupational pursuits.

Esports clubs are clearly an effective STEM teaching tool. We’d like to see more of them in county schools.

And grown-ups: no more eye-rolling. Today’s esports competitors will provide the skills and knowledge we’ll need in the future.

