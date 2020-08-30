THE ISSUE

“Despite a few first-day glitches, Lancaster County students, teachers and administrators said the first day of an unprecedented school year went as well as can be expected during a pandemic,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli wrote Wednesday. Five county school districts — Cocalico, Donegal, Hempfield, Manheim Township and Pequea Valley — began the 2020-21 school year on Tuesday. Lampeter-Strasburg began Wednesday. Other districts will begin school this week. Due to COVID-19, most school districts are going with a blend of in-person and virtual classes.

No one ever expects the first week of school to go perfectly, even in a normal year.

And so we applaud the incredible efforts of the Lancaster County schools that got under way last week in this most unusual and difficult time.

We know it wasn’t easy.

There will be continued unease moving forward. And weighty problems to solve.

There is no 100% certainty that in-person school will be able to continue in Lancaster County this fall if there are outbreaks of the virus.

But we can’t dwell on that or let it overly cloud our thoughts.

For those schools set to begin this week, we repeat what we said in Tuesday’s editorial: We’re rooting for you.

We’re rooting for the students, teachers, parents, school administrators, school boards, nurses, custodians, counselors, social workers, cafeteria staff, bus drivers — all of you. It is abundantly evident how much hard work has been needed to launch this school year.

With one week under the belt for some districts, we want to use today to accentuate the positive. We hope it can, in a small way, bolster the collective resolve everyone will need moving forward. These are some anecdotes, as reported by LNP | LancasterOnline, we found heartening:

— Cocalico Superintendent Ella Musser emphasized that, despite the necessary masks and social distancing, the first day went well. “In many ways, it has seemed like a very normal start to the year, in spite of all the changes we’ve needed to put in place,” she said.

— Manheim Township High School junior Paloma Rivera told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Geli that she had initially been nervous about returning to school, especially with her 104-year-old great-grandmother living with her at home. But there was some relief after the first day. “It went a lot smoother than I thought it would be,” she said. “I was expecting absolute chaos.”

— Tab Musser, Hempfield’s assistant superintendent, told Geli that it felt great to see the “campus alive again” after all the uncertainty and constantly evolving reopening plans in the months since Gov. Tom Wolf closed schools to in-person instruction in March.

The effort paid off, he said: “It’s very rewarding to see it all come together on day one and people making adjustments."

— Meanwhile, staggered schedules and the number of students who have opted for virtual learning made the first days of school transportation go fairly well, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Junior Gonzalez reported.

Within Donegal School District, about 65% of in-person learners were slated for buses this year, compared to a typical percentage of about 90%, Superintendent Michael Lausch explained. The necessary process of keeping students socially distanced when on buses created some delay, but nothing too daunting. “It did get backed up, which is typical early in the year, but overall went smoothly,” Lausch said.

— At Denver Elementary School in Cocalico School District, some necessary retrofitting turned the gymnasium into an extension of the cafeteria. “The school’s cafeteria could fit only about 50 students in accordance with social distancing ... so about 100 kids will have to eat their meals, which will be individually boxed, in the gym,” Geli wrote.

“It’s going to feel different, but it’s what we need to do to have schools open,” Denver Elementary Principal Angie Marley said.

That “whatever it takes” philosophy is evident everywhere.

— Elsewhere inside Denver Elementary, Geli described how some teachers are adjusting to the surreal circumstances. We can only imagine what it’s like for those instructing the youngest students — children who are still grappling with a world of masks and social distancing.

“Becky Culbert, a fourth-grade humanities teacher, said many classroom rituals have been upended by COVID-19,” Geli wrote. “Less group work. No more reading on the carpet in the back of the room.”

But teachers and administrators are working to make all of this viable. Culbert, for example, has a 6-foot buffer between the desks so she can move around at the front of the classroom. And “a plexiglass divider sits on her desk for when she works with students one-on-one,” Geli notes.

— Finally, there is some behind-the-scenes work to help with the school year. Residents at Garden Spot Village, a senior living community, created 100 masks for New Holland Elementary School students, LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Carole Deck reported last week.

The masks will be available for children who forget their own, lose one or need a clean one. “The colorful kid-friendly fabric for the masks was donated by residents and friends,” Deck explained. “Some had fun designs, like pink elephants, bugs, frogs, flowers, Minnie Mouse, Coca-Cola and stars.”

The project gave the seniors a way to be involved in the community. “We ladies loved making the masks for the local school district,” said Hagar Scott, Garden Spot Village Crafters treasurer.

Moving forward in this unsettling time, there will be tough days, ongoing anxiety and difficult debates.

But last week, the school year began across Lancaster County. There was comfort in that. Children began learning again in this “new normal.” And for that — and for the work of so many to make it a reality — we should be grateful.