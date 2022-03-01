THE ISSUE

At a Dec. 21 meeting of the Elizabethtown Area school board, first-term board member Danielle Lindemuth expressed concern about the district’s COVID-19 quarantine protocols for unvaccinated students, according to LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Diane M. Bitting. The language Lindemuth used was condemned by citizen speakers at subsequent meetings. Board President Terry Seiders offered a general apology at the start of the Jan. 11 board meeting, Bitting reported. But at a Feb. 22 school board meeting, “three people noted that it had been 63 days since Lindemuth’s comment, and she has not yet apologized,” Bitting noted. Lindemuth is a Republican who won election in November with the backing of the local Republican Party.

This is what Danielle Lindemuth said at a December school board meeting that some Elizabethtown residents found appalling: “We are discriminating against students who can’t get a vaccine or students who ethically will not take the vaccine, and we are putting a little star on their chest.”

No wonder they were appalled.

That language is despicable and shockingly ignorant.

Here’s a pro tip for elected officials — and for everyone, really. Here is what the Holocaust and slavery can be compared to: absolutely nothing.

Not mask requirements. Not vaccination mandates. Not any modern-day American law or government measure.

The Holocaust and slavery were singularly horrific atrocities. Nothing in contemporary American life compares to them.

Here’s another pro tip: If you’re in charge of deciding how history should be taught in a school district, you should actually know history.

And if you’re seeking to bestow victim status on someone or some group — such as students who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 — knowing history is essential.

Because then you’d understand just why the Holocaust, and the terrifying and inhumane lead-up to it, were so uniquely abominable.

If you understood history, you also might know that polio was eliminated in the United States by vaccination, and vaccines often were administered in American schools, a convenience most parents appreciated.

In fact, as Education Week noted in October, “In fights against diphtheria and polio in the 1920s and 1950s, respectively, schools played a central role. They hosted information sessions, coordinated with local civic groups and the media, and commanded trust in their communities. Experts saw the influence of teachers, principals, superintendents, and other educators not just as helpful, but crucial.”

Commanding trust seems to us to be a critical part of leadership. You know how to quickly lose people’s trust? Make outrageous statements comparing commonsense school quarantine protocols to the Nazi practice of forcing Jews to wear stars on their chests.

Let’s review the history of those particular stars.

According to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Reinhard Heydrich — a key Nazi German official who helped to plan and carry out the mass murder of Jews — decreed Sept. 1, 1941, that all Jews over age 6 in Germany, Alsace, Bohemia-Moravia and the German–annexed territory of western Poland were to wear the yellow Star of David on their outer clothing in public at all times. The word “Jew” was to be inscribed inside the star in either German or the local language.

“During the Nazi era, German authorities reintroduced the Jewish badge as a key element of their larger plan to persecute and eventually to annihilate the Jewish population of Europe,” the museum’s website notes. “They used the badge not only to stigmatize and humiliate Jews but also to segregate them, to watch and control their movements, and to prepare for deportation.”

We know, of course, what happened when Jews wearing those stars were deported to Nazi killing centers. Six million Jews were massacred. “The Nazis targeted all Jews for death, but the mortality rate for children was especially high,” notes the museum’s website. “Only 6 to 11% of Europe’s prewar Jewish population of children survived as compared with 33% of the adults.”

Words fail to convey the heinous cruelty of the Holocaust.

By extremely stark contrast, a school district’s quarantine protocols are meant to keep children healthy.

See? Nowhere near the same.

We’d urge Danielle Lindemuth to visit the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. While in Washington, D.C., she also could take in the slavery and freedom exhibition at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture — so she can learn why slavery shouldn’t be invoked as a metaphor, either. Just in case.

In the meantime, Lindemuth must apologize.

As Elizabeth Lewis of Elizabethtown points out in a letter to the editor published today, Lindemuth’s comment comparing “events of the Holocaust with the contact tracing and quarantining of students in Elizabethtown Area School District continues to harm the community, trivialize the horrors of the Holocaust and perpetuate antisemitism.”

Lewis notes that others — such as Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — who used similar language have apologized. “Sadly,” Lewis notes, “Lindemuth has not.”

The first-term school board member shouldn’t be allowed to wave away the gravity of her offense. As Lewis writes, such remarks perpetuate antisemitism, and this is how: They diminish the Jewish experience and the scale of the loss that Jews in Europe suffered. And they downplay the dangers of anti-Jewish rhetoric by seeking to make such rhetoric acceptable in public spaces such as school board meetings.

When the horrors of the Holocaust are trivialized, those who enabled those horrors are excused from their moral obligation to make amends, and those who want to imitate the perpetrators are given the green light to do so.

Knowing history is how we prevent this from happening. This is why teachers need to be permitted to teach history, and why school librarians must be permitted to put books on their library shelves that tell history honestly.

We imagine there are books on the Elizabethtown Area School District library shelves that could educate Lindemuth on this subject. She should read them.