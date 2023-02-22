THE ISSUE

At the Feb. 14 workshop meeting of the Elizabethtown Area School District board, President Terry Seiders read a statement denouncing a parent’s public comments made at the board’s Jan. 24 meeting about sexual abuse by teachers. The statement, signed by all the board members, was posted on the district website the following day and sent to district staff as an expression of support. “Broad accusatory statements thinly veiled and directed at our staff ... serve no useful purpose,” it read. “They only hurt our school system’s overall culture, damage our employees’ reputations unjustly, make it more challenging to attract and retain quality employees, and can be destructive to our students and their learning.”

Earlier this month, elementary schoolchildren in the Elizabethtown Area School District counted snacks, built with Legos and created bead necklaces to celebrate the 100th day of school.

Teachers everywhere embrace the 100th school day as an opportunity to teach math in fun and tangible ways. Their job is to prepare kids for lives in which all kinds of things must be counted. And for other challenges, too.

Like living in an increasingly diverse society and nation.

Which is why school librarians and teachers are fighting for library collections and curricular materials that look like the world in which students now live and reflect history as it actually unfolded.

But some parents and community members are uncomfortable with history and diversity. Spurred by a trumped-up moral panic over LGBTQ issues and anti-racism efforts, they are raging and, in their fear and anger, they are vilifying teachers as “child abusers” and “groomers.”

These disgusting slurs are meant to silence good teachers and drive them out of the teaching profession, which already is beset by critical shortages.

This editorial board has been vociferous in its defense of actual victims of child sexual abuse. Such abuse must be reported, because it is horrifically damaging and intolerable in any setting — place of worship, home, sports, Scouting or school. Anywhere.

But in her Jan. 24 comments to the school board, Elizabethtown Area School District resident Tina Wilson made wildly generalized allegations based on an article in the Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post. That article reported that 269 public educators in the United States had been arrested on “child sex-related crimes” in the first nine months of last year. (The correct language for such crimes is child sexual assault or child sexual abuse.)

For the record, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, there were 3 million public school teachers in 2020-21.

“Why are our teachers suddenly looking at our students as sexual beings instead of children?” Wilson asked the school board, without citing specifics or evidence.

As LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Diane M. Bitting reported, Wilson accused schools of pushing “gender ideology” on young children and providing library books with a “degree of sexuality we’ve never seen before.”

Last year, Wilson filed a request to have the novel “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” removed from district library shelves. To the great credit of the majority of the Elizabethtown Area school board members, they voted to reject this request.

Apparently undeterred, Wilson last month urged school board members to “look into exactly what our school may be doing that could be playing a part in the sexualization of our children, inadvertently or not.”

In 2017, an Elizabethtown Area High School music teacher was accused of exchanging sexual text messages with a student. Which was clearly appalling and unacceptable. But that teacher was reported by school staff to school administration, which notified the authorities; he resigned and was charged with first-degree misdemeanor corruption of a minor. According to Elizabethtown Police Chief Edward Cunningham, that was the last time his department made an arrest in such a case.

Wilson subsequently told LNP | LancasterOnline in an interview that she was “referring to our teachers in a larger sense, meaning the entire country. I was not speaking about Elizabethtown teachers. ... I should have been more clear, and I apologize to the teachers of E-town for any confusion that I was saying otherwise.”

The damage, however, had been done.

At the Feb. 14 meeting, James Safford, a high school social studies teacher and president of the Elizabethtown Area Education Association, said, “These shameful allegations of the grooming and sexualization of children are not only wholly unfounded and false, but are also sick, disgusting and deeply hurtful. These lies have real and quantifiable effects on the morale and mental health of our staff.”

He noted correctly that Pennsylvania is losing teachers at an alarming rate, and college students are not entering the field in sufficient numbers.

The intensifying teacher bashing cannot help. The consequences are serious.

A report on the Pennsylvania teacher shortage issued this month by the national education nonprofits Teach Plus and the National Center on Education and the Economy noted that educator shortages “force schools and districts to rely on unprepared teachers, creating a vicious cycle of underperformance and turnover. They also have other wide-ranging ripple effects across schools and communities.”

The reasons for Pennsylvania's shortage are systemic and long-term, the report makes clear. But among the factors contributing to it are isolating workplace conditions and lack of administrative support for teachers.

So we laud the Elizabethtown Area school board for issuing a strong public statement in defense of the district’s teachers. As board President Seiders noted, “The same people that were criticized at that (January) meeting will be the first people to lay down their lives to protect those students.”

He is, of course, right.

Across the United States, educators literally have been taking bullets for their students. They deserve our gratitude for doing the difficult and essential work of teaching our children. They shouldn’t be subjected to the slings and arrows of misguided, harmful and politically driven propaganda.