THE ISSUE

Mount Joy Republicans Danielle Lindemuth, 45, and Stephen Lindemuth, 48, are seeking election to offices that could give them direct roles in managing public schools and administering elections. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported Sunday, the Lindemuths “have falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was rigged” and have “spread misinformation about COVID-19” on social media. Both Lindemuths are candidates for the Elizabethtown Area School District board on the Republican ballot in the May 18 primary. “In addition, Stephen Lindemuth is seeking the judge of elections post in Mount Joy Township’s Hershey Road district, a position responsible for running the precinct’s polling place on Election Day. If elected to both offices, Stephen Lindemuth would have to choose one, as state law prohibits a person from serving in both simultaneously,” Geli reported.

The truth matters. Facts matter.

They matter in education. And they matter in the administration of elections.

And it’s dangerous to elect people who embrace lies.

Here is the truth: The Nov. 3 election was free, fair and legitimate — and the winner of both the Electoral College vote and the popular vote was Joe Biden. That truth has been confirmed by numerous courts and Republican election officials, as well as by former President Donald Trump’s own former election cybersecurity chief and his attorney general.

Those, including the Lindemuths, who went to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 to “stop the steal” were participating in an event based on a lie — the Big Lie — promoted by a president attempting to cling to power. There was no steal.

So it’s absurd when Stephen Lindemuth claims, on Facebook, to be “the candidate for election integrity and transparency.”

As we wrote after the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, there is “no integrity in perpetuating lies about election fraud. ... And there’s no integrity in helping a president undermine faith in the electoral process.”

Do the citizens of Mount Joy Township really want to entrust the future management of a precinct’s polling place to a guy who sought to undermine the integrity of the last election?

Do Elizabethtown Area School District residents really want to entrust the educations of their children to a man and woman who spread disinformation about the pandemic that has killed more than a thousand Lancaster County residents and more than 573,000 Americans? Who disseminate dangerous misinformation about the safe, tested and effective vaccines that offer our best path out of this pandemic?

We’re not going to repeat here the dangerous — and in some cases, hateful — lies the Lindemuths posted on Facebook. We don’t want to give those lies any more oxygen.

The Lindemuths have a right to their opinions, but not to their own facts. And while they are free to speak and write whatever nonsense they want as private citizens, they shouldn’t be granted the platform of elective office from which to spout that dangerous nonsense.

The Lindemuths weren’t just casual participants in a “Stop the Steal” bus trip to D.C. on Jan. 6. As Geli reported, the trip — which included four buses and about 150 people — was organized by Partnership for Revival, a Christian nonprofit for which Danielle Lindemuth has served as secretary. “The organization,” Geli noted, “was founded by Doug Lamb, owner of West Donegal Township-based Doug Lamb Construction Co., where Danielle Lindemuth is employed.”

LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported that Danielle Lindemuth was at the rally and saw when the pro-Trump mob broke through the barriers of the Capitol, though she said she stayed outside the building. “We went down there because we truly believe this election has been fraudulent, and we do believe the truth needs to be brought out,” she told LNP | LancasterOnline at the time.

Her belief that the election was fraudulent doesn’t make it so.

And even though the Lindemuths claimed they did not take part in the violence at the Capitol, they were there to support the anti-democratic efforts to overturn an election and strip millions of their legally cast votes.

They were not just drawn to D.C. by the Big Lie — they went to D.C. to perpetuate it.

As Elizabethtown College political science professor E. Fletcher McClellan — who has written opinion columns for this newspaper — told Geli, education is about “discovering and understanding the truth.”

He means the truth as verified by science, accurate reporting and legitimate sources. Not partisan propaganda.

School districts serve students from a variety of economic, religious and educational backgrounds. They are more racially and ethnically diverse than in the past; they serve students from liberal, moderate and conservative families. Districts are best served by school board members who have broad backgrounds and wisdom on many issues, rather than niche candidates fueled by their anger over race-related curricula, like the Lindemuths.

As Geli reported, the Lindemuths have repeatedly questioned the Elizabethtown Area school board at meetings in recent months about why their ninth-grade daughter was introduced to books like “The Hate U Give,” Angie Thomas’ award-winning 2017 novel about a teenage girl who witnesses a police officer fatally shoot her Black, and unarmed, best friend; Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet”; and Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The Lindemuths claimed these books are inappropriate because they include vulgarity, sexuality and violence.

The Lindemuths also have been critical of posters in their daughter’s classroom that depict groups such as Black Lives Matter, Geli reported.

Stephen Lindemuth told the school board that the school district’s goal “should be education, not indoctrination.” We agree.

But education in 2021 means introducing students to literature that examines real-life issues such as racism, policing and racial justice. As Elizabethtown Superintendent Michele Balliet told Geli, the mission of the district is to prepare students to “live, learn and thrive in a global community.”

Employers seek graduates who know how to work — with empathy and open minds — with people from different backgrounds. It would be a dereliction of the district’s duty not to introduce students to complicated issues in a nonbiased way.

The Lindemuths seem to want students to be taught only what they believe in. Speaking via Zoom to the school board on March 23, Stephen Lindemuth called Black Lives Matter a “Marxist organization with anti-American values that are largely anti-family.”

What is more anti-family than dismissing the beliefs of families who don’t believe what you believe?

What is more anti-American than seeking to overturn a legitimate election?

As Atticus Finch said in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” an essential American novel, “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view.”

People who seek to serve on school boards ought to be able to consider things from a wide variety of points of view. And they ought to stand up for truth.