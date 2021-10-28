THE ISSUE

A panel called the Joint Committee on Documents concluded last week that the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s statewide school mask order “does not need to be enacted through the state's system of passing governmental regulations, as state House Republicans had sought,” The Associated Press reported. That committee, “an obscure entity that includes members of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration, other executive branch officials and legislative leaders, voted 7-4 that Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam’s Aug. 31 order did not have to be enacted as a regulation,” the AP explained. “The committee meeting was required after the House Health Committee voted along party lines to request the review and asked the committee to take it up in a Sept. 14 letter from its Republican chair, Rep. Kathy Rapp of Warren County.” The state House Health Committee voted Tuesday along party lines to challenge the joint committee’s decision in Commonwealth Court, PennLive reported.

We strongly believe that the school mask order should stand. We want kids to be able to stay in school. For now at least, health experts agree that this means masking up.

The cause of keeping schools open hopefully will be aided by parents choosing to get their kids vaccinated once the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is approved for kids ages 5-11, perhaps next week. Please, parents, talk to your children’s pediatricians about this. Don’t rely on often inaccurate and false social media claims.

Vaccination is crucial. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Colin Evans reported this week, approximately 83% of Lancaster General Hospital’s COVID-19 patients — and all of its COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit and on ventilators — are unvaccinated, according to data from the hospital.

And to members of the Eastern Lancaster County School District board: Garden Spot High School senior William Fithian deserves more than a cursory response to the column he wrote, which was signed by 16 other students, asking that you reconsider your misguided policy allowing parents to opt their children out of the mask order without a physician’s signature.

As Fithian wrote in a follow-up column that was published in the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, “The situation unfolding inside my district scares me for the future of this school year. It’s really disheartening that young people like myself and my peers must advocate for basic health safety measures and try to fill the leadership void created by adults.”

Indeed.

Mandatory school masking is not just recommended by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the latest Franklin & Marshall College Poll, 64% of Pennsylvania voters favor requiring masks in schools.

What we struggle to understand is why even otherwise sensible Republican state lawmakers oppose the school mask order.

We’ve read state House Speaker Bryan Cutler’s response to the decision of the Joint Committee of Documents. The Republican from Drumore Township wrote that he sees the state Department of Health’s school masking order as a “symptom of a larger constitutional disease.”

“The continued disobedience to the Constitution’s fragile but necessary divisions of responsibility and authority threaten the legitimacy of actions taken by our government and invite the further erosion of our system of government that depends on respecting those specifically assigned duties,” Cutler asserted. “Instead, the General Assembly has had to contend with issue after issue that has been advanced in the administrative state by the executive departments or dictated by the courts.”

The italics are ours, meant to remind readers that there are three branches of government, and the legislative branch does not hold greater power than the other two, no matter how much its leaders seem to believe it does.

Cutler wrote that contentious issues “deserve to be debated and considered in the legislative branch, where all Pennsylvanians’ voices are represented and the peoples’ representatives can work out difficult, but important issues for themselves.”

Here’s the reality: Republicans control the General Assembly, even though there are more registered Democrats in the commonwealth than there are registered Republicans. So “all Pennsylvanians’ voices” are not represented equally in the Legislature. And even after voters curbed the governor’s emergency powers in the May primary election, the General Assembly has shied from making hard decisions related to the state’s ongoing response to the pandemic.

Also, according to PennLive, Wolf issued 20 executive orders in roughly his first year and a half in office. His predecessor, Republican Tom Corbett, issued 27 in his first two years. We cannot recall Cutler complaining about executive orders when Corbett was issuing them.

Moreover, Cutler calls for executive and judicial branch officials to “practice restraint in countenance to the Constitution they swore an oath to — even when that is difficult,” and counsels against “the passions of any one issue” becoming “the siren song inviting unconstitutional intervention.” But it’s clear that the same restraint isn’t expected of Republican legislative leaders who continue to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

We do agree with Cutler when he writes that “any time steps in our processes are ignored for any reason, we are eroding the very fabric that holds our democracy together.” Holding our democracy together is our primary concern these days. We truly wish that state Republican lawmakers were in this fight with us, instead of eroding democracy by insisting on yet another review of the free and fair 2020 election. One for which they want us to sit back as they access our previously protected personal information, including our driver’s license numbers and partial Social Security numbers.

We’d like to see more consistency of principle and thought.

Likewise, we found it interesting when Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said last week, regarding the Oct. 17 Park City Center shooting, that state law trumped the mall’s no-weapons policy. In September, she publicly announced that she would not prosecute violations of the state’s school mask order. State rules only trump local policies in some instances, we suppose.

We believe in the American — and Pennsylvanian — system of government, in which the legislative, executive and judicial branches are supposed to adhere to each of their constitutional roles. It would have been much better for our commonwealth, and for the public health of Pennsylvanians, had the Wolf administration worked with legislative leaders on instituting COVID-19 mitigation measures beginning in March 2020.

Unfortunately, some lawmakers have stridently opposed even the most basic of those measures — masking — in the erroneous belief that wearing a piece of cloth over one’s nose and mouth during a pandemic in which a lethal disease is spread through the air is somehow an infringement of personal liberty. As if democracy frees us to cause harm to others. As if true liberty doesn’t include freedom from illness.

As Fithian, the Garden Spot student, wrote so eloquently in the Sept. 26 column co-signed by fellow students, “We are in the midst of a global pandemic, and outspoken parents without advanced medical and science degrees should not be allowed to determine the fate of our community.”

It’s a tragedy that Pennsylvania’s leaders didn’t work together to combat this pandemic. We shouldn’t compound the tragedy by allowing a vocal minority to endanger a community — or this commonwealth.