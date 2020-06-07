THE ISSUE

Demonstrations continued in Lancaster city and elsewhere in the county last week over the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Most of the protests here were peaceful, aside from some incidents now under investigation; most of the arrests have been on summary charges. A tenuous peace held through Friday evening, when this section went to press.

Today’s Perspective section is filled with voices of those generous enough to explain some of the root causes behind the recent demonstrations.

We thank them for sharing their thoughts, especially as young community leader Joshua Hunter acknowledged that African Americans “are exhausted explaining all of this to you. Just because we carry the weight well doesn’t mean we want to carry that burden.”

It isn’t easy to explain the meaning of white privilege, but these writers did it powerfully.

As Millersville University student Gabriella Rodriguez observed, “Privilege doesn’t mean that white people won’t suffer from life’s difficulties. But privilege does mean that white people won’t experience oppression because of the color of their skin.”

Temple University student Zuhri Wayman wrote of his reluctance sometimes to go to places with friends in Lancaster for fear he’d be singled out in a white crowd as a young black man. Not having to worry about such things is the definition of privilege, he observed.

Importantly, Wayman also noted: “The black experience cannot be defined by a singular story. Every black life is different, but we all carry the same cross.”

We learned so much reading these columns.

We learned a great deal, too, from the reactions of others to the brutal killing of George Floyd. For nearly nine excruciating minutes, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck, as Floyd suffered and then went terribly silent and still, and three other officers stood by. (All the officers have been fired and charged in Floyd’s death.)

Lancaster County school leaders reacted with anger and outrage to the killing, as LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported last week.

Damaris Rau, the first Latina superintendent of the School District of Lancaster, wrote on her blog of Floyd’s death as “searingly symbolic of how members of our black community are held down by the very institutions meant to raise us up.”

In a letter to her campus community, Franklin & Marshall College President Barbara Altmann, who is white, wrote of being “sickened by the murder of Mr. Floyd, haunted by his dying words” — he called out for his late mother, and cried out to the police officer kneeling on his neck that he couldn’t breathe — “and outraged by the never-ending stream of injustice and tragedy in this country.”

And, importantly, both acknowledged the shortcomings of their institutions.

“Closing learning gaps, eliminating disproportionate suspensions and raising our cultural competence can be the foundations of a stronger, more equitable community,” Rau wrote. “We embrace the central role our schools play in lifting the historical and institutional weights from students of color.”

Altmann acknowledged that F&M students have experienced racism on campus and noted that “makes us part of the problem.” Since several racist incidents on that campus, she wrote, changes have been made — including a decision to hire F&M’s first chief officer for diversity and inclusion, who will be a member of senior staff and report to Altmann. “But so long as people are angry, hurting, and afraid,” she noted, “that progress is not nearly enough.”

Religious leaders from outside the black community also weighed in, which was hopeful — for too long, African Americans have shouldered the burden of calling for systemic change.

Local clergy members and members of the faithful from about two dozen religious organizations turned out Friday evening to lend support to the protesters' cause in downtown Lancaster. And the pastors of Lancaster County’s Roman Catholic churches explicitly endorsed, in a letter published Saturday in LNP | LancasterOnline, the statement of Archbishop José H. Gomez, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Gomez wrote: “We should all understand that the protests we are seeing in our cities reflect the justified frustration and anger of millions of our brothers and sisters who even today experience humiliation, indignity, and unequal opportunity only because of their race or the color of their skin. It should not be this way in America. Racism has been tolerated for far too long in our way of life.”

Lancaster City Council members including Ismail Smith-Wade-El, Xavier Garcia-Molina and Jaime Arroyo spent hours among the protesters, to help ensure their voices were heard peacefully.

City Mayor Danene Sorace took to the streets, too, as did city police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser, so they could hear the demonstrators’ concerns directly.

Noticeably absent from the fray were Lancaster County’s other elected officials.

Some offered token gestures or statements in the face of the deep pain being felt by African Americans in the wake of Floyd’s death. But these elected officials — county commissioners and lawmakers, Republicans and Democrats alike — avoided engaging in any substantive way in the issues underpinning the turmoil.

As of Friday afternoon, none had appeared at the protests.

Congressman Lloyd Smucker condemned Floyd’s killing, but also leaned heavily on law-and-order themes. “We cannot allow this necessary expression of our God-given rights to be abused by extremists who are taking advantage of the current civil unrest to loot and destroy our communities,” Smucker’s statement read.

As of Friday afternoon — and we pray this remains the case — there had been no looting in Lancaster city.

The city officials who have been helping Lancaster through this tough period could use some help from other elected officials in the county. We wish we’d seen tangible evidence that this support was being offered — or even contemplated.

On a related note, Lancaster NAACP is hosting a virtual town hall series, “We Are Done Dying,” three more Thursday evenings this month. We’d urge local elected officials to register for the town hall and listen to what is said.

In his column today, the Rev. Roland P. Forbes Jr., pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, writes of his hope that this period of protest “will finally open the door for meaningful and honest dialogue about race in America.”

That can only happen if everyone’s willing to show up for the discussion.