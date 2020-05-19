If ever there’s been a time to laud the work of those who work in emergency medical services, this would be it.

In early April, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin and Dan Marschka spent time with Lancaster EMS staff to see how emergency medical workers were dealing with COVID-19. (Lancaster EMS is the largest and busiest emergency service provider in Lancaster County.)

That organization, like other county EMS providers, then was becoming accustomed to the stringent safety and cleaning protocols that had accompanied COVID-19’s appearance on the scene.

Paramedic Lt. Andrew Gilger said at the time that turning his mind off after a shift had become difficult because COVID-19 was “just everywhere, all the time, 24 hours a day.”

Emergency medical technicians and paramedics are trained to respond rapidly to people in the scariest moments of their lives — after they’ve experienced car crashes, cardiac arrest, loss of consciousness, seizures, strokes, violent attacks. Technicians’ and paramedics’ competence and courage save lives every day.

COVID-19, however, has added yet more urgency and worry to their already-stressful jobs. And still they’re answering call after call, because people need them and they’ve decided that helping others would be their life’s work.

We’re grateful to them this week, and every week.