THE ISSUE

As Mike Wereschagin, Brad Bumsted and Sam Janesch of The Caucus, an LNP Media Group watchdog publication, wrote in the Sunday LNP, “Dr. Mehmet Oz brings unrivaled name recognition and considerable personal wealth to the Senate Republican primary in Pennsylvania, an enviable toolkit for a political rookie. But like any doctor making a new house call, he brings his own baggage, too. And it didn’t take long for opponents on the left and right to start rummaging through it.” Chief among the criticisms being leveled at Oz is that he’s a carpetbagger whose primary residence appears to be in New Jersey, not Pennsylvania. (The term “carpetbagger” first was used after the Civil War to describe Northerners who took up residence in the South hoping to profit from Reconstruction.)

Let’s first address the most straightforward criticism of Oz: As The Caucus journalists pointed out, his primary residence over the last few years has been a mansion — appointed with a movie theater, wine cellar, gym and indoor basketball half-court — atop The Palisades, the steep cliffs above the Hudson River, in New Jersey.

But where is Oz’s home now exactly?

The Caucus reported what is known, including this: Oz’s Pennsylvania voting record “will be barely a year old when his name appears on a ballot for the very first time.”

He registered to vote in Pennsylvania the month after the 2020 election. “His first vote in Pennsylvania, in the May primary, was cast by absentee ballot, according to state voter records.” His New Jersey voter registration remained active “as of early December, according to that state’s voter portal, though that does not indicate he voted in both states. Unless you affirmatively cancel your voter registration when re-registering in another state, the old registration can remain active until that state purges its voter roll, which can take years,” The Caucus journalists explained.

Oz’s Pennsylvania voter registration in Bryn Athyn lists an address that, according to Montgomery County property records, belongs to his mother-in-law.

He told WGAL that he spent his “formative years” in the Philadelphia area. Some of us spent our formative years in other places, too, but that doesn’t make us current residents of those places.

He also said his wife’s family “has been here for 100 years,” but that is meaningless. One does not become a Pennsylvanian by marrying into a family of Pennsylvanians.

We’re guessing that Oz saw an opportunity in Pennsylvania, when U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey announced he would not seek reelection next year, and took it.

The residency requirement isn’t a high bar: The U.S. Constitution requires only that senators be at least 30 years old and live in the state they want to represent at the time of the election.

It must be pointed out that carpetbagging isn’t only for Republicans. Hillary Clinton won a New York U.S. Senate seat in 2000 as a newly arrived Chappaqua resident. Robert F. Kennedy, brother of President John F. Kennedy, successfully ran to represent New York state in the U.S. Senate in 1964, even though his home was in Virginia.

If Oz’s tenuous residency status was his only obstacle, he likely would emerge unscathed by the slings and arrows that met the announcement of his candidacy.

But, as The Caucus journalists noted in Sunday’s edition, “Oz’s long television career — five years as a medical guest on ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ followed by his current show’s 13-year run — also has begun serving opponents in much the same way a long congressional career does: by offering a well of potentially damaging statements and stances.”

‘Flawed judgments’

A lot of video is produced over the course of 13 years in daytime television.

As The Caucus journalists noted, conservative activists have posted clips of Oz “speaking favorably about red flag laws, which allow authorities to temporarily confiscate firearms from people deemed a danger to themselves or others, and the expansion of Medicare Advantage.”

We’re mostly concerned about the health-related misinformation Oz has disseminated. He’s a noted cardiothoracic surgeon, but he also has promoted health approaches not backed by science.

And, after nearly two years of enduring a pandemic, the last thing we need is another politician — even one who is a trained medical clinician — who doesn’t adhere to science.

As The Caucus journalists noted, left-leaning publications such as HuffPost have pointed out the “on-again, off-again controversies Oz has generated with his medical commentary. The British Medical Journal published a study in 2014 saying more than half of the medical advice Oz gave on his show was either not supported by evidence or was wrong.”

A year later, 10 physicians and professors wrote to the dean of Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons to protest Oz’s position on the faculty. “Dr. Oz is guilty of either outrageous conflicts of interest or flawed judgments about what constitutes appropriate medical treatments, or both,” they wrote, noting that “members of the public are being misled and endangered.”

Oz has championed remedies with mostly imaginary benefits: green coffee extracts and raspberry ketones to lose weight and burn body fat, for instance. His since-debunked claims about weight-loss supplements made with those ingredients — which he called “magic” and a “miracle in a bottle” — landed him before a U.S. Senate subcommittee in 2014.

An article titled “What’s Wrong with Dr. Oz?” in the journal of the Missouri State Medical Association noted that Oz “has devoted several shows to psychics and those who claim to speak to spirits,” and on another show, interviewed a so-called miracle healer regarding the healer’s use of iridology. “According to this widely debunked, bizarre belief, each part of the iris corresponds to a specific area of the body, and a person’s state of health can be diagnosed by examining particular regions of the iris,” the journal noted.

Complementary and alternative medicine treatments are disturbingly under-regulated. And Oz doesn’t seem to be very discerning about what he promotes.

This we know to be accurate: Daytime television has far less rigorous standards for truth than medical researchers. And it takes a lot of money to buy a mansion in New Jersey.

It also takes a lot of money to buy a U.S. Senate seat. Oz has spent nearly $4 million on television ads, a sum first reported by Inside Elections — this far exceeds the ad spending of any of the 17 other Republican candidates who have filed to run for Toomey’s seat.

Buckle up, Pennsylvanians. This race is going to be a wild one.