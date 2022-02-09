THE ISSUE

“A Republican inquiry into Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election inspired by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud has spawned several court cases as it expands into multiple courses of inquiry, grows in cost and shows signs it will drag well into 2022,” The Associated Press reported. “On Friday, the state GOP scheduled an hourlong presentation on it at the party’s closed-press winter meeting in Lancaster. ... Senators leading what they call an ‘investigation’ in Pennsylvania have yet to report any findings. As it drags on, it is looking more and more like the partisan and widely criticized ‘audit’ that Arizona’s Senate Republicans carried out of heavily populated Maricopa County in a battleground state won — like Pennsylvania — by Democrat Joe Biden.”

The November 2020 presidential election took place 463 days — 66 weeks, or 15 months — ago.

How long will Lancaster County residents and other Pennsylvanians be paying for an unnecessary and wholly partisan “investigation” of that election?

In a column published Friday in LNP | LancasterOnline, state Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, of Drumore Township, claimed that his party is “trying to prudently use taxpayer resources.”

He and his fellow Republicans who co-authored that column lambasted Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf for “irresponsible spending.”

What is more irresponsible — and less prudent — than the state Senate’s launch of a partisan “investigation” on the taxpayer dime?

The costs may seem minimal now — especially in Harrisburg, where huge sums are tossed around like Monopoly money — but they are sure to grow.

And the costs will not just be paid in tax dollars, but in the toll exacted on our democracy as lawmakers intentionally seek to undermine faith in a legitimate, fair, secure and settled presidential election.

As the AP reported, the original contract between state Senate Republicans and Envoy Sage — a small Iowa-based business with no elections experience that was hired on a no-bid contract to conduct the “investigation” — was for $270,250. An additional $187,865 has been spent on a quest for access to the voting equipment used in Fulton County, and lawyers for both state Republican and Democratic lawmakers are battling over cases related to the “investigation.” Who knows how much those lawyers are going to end up costing us?

Republicans in the General Assembly could save themselves the time — and us the money — by accepting the proven reality that no evidence of widespread voter fraud has been found that might have altered the election outcome in Pennsylvania or any other state. This has been confirmed by Trump’s former election cybersecurity chief, former U.S. Attorney General William Barr and numerous Republican elections officials.

Secret ‘evidence’

Every Lancaster County member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives was reelected in the November 2020 election by voters who used the same methods and equipment as those who voted for Biden.

Nevertheless, Audit the Vote PA, an organization founded in the wake of the 2020 election, declared recently that its volunteers found “anomalies” in Lancaster County’s 2020 election results, LNP | LancasterOnline investigative journalist Carter Walker reported in Sunday’s “Lancaster Watchdog” article.

This is the part of Walker’s reporting that we found both funny and sad: “The group says it has the proof based on an in-person survey of a small number of Lancaster County voters. But it won’t provide the details to the officials in charge of running the county’s elections.”

It’s a secret, eh?

According to Walker’s reporting, “Toni Shuppe, a Beaver County resident and a founder of Audit the Vote PA, posted to the group’s social media channels on Telegram to say a door-to-door canvass of households in the county found ‘some anomaly’ at 37% of them. The problems ranged from registration discrepancies to ‘phantom votes,’ she said.”

Shuppe posted a video to YouTube a week ago in which she asserted that the 2020 results should be “decertified because what was certified as the official results clearly cannot be trusted after you see this data.”

She comes across in the video as easygoing and pleasant, but what she is spouting is nonsense.

We’re supposed to trust her when she says Audit the Vote PA has collected “hard evidence” that proves things went awry in the 2020 presidential election. Even though she’s not willing to show that evidence.

“If they are not willing to share their data, then I take it with a grain of salt,” Christa Miller, chief clerk of Lancaster County’s Board of Elections, told Walker.

We’d take it with a whole shed of road salt.

“Shuppe did not respond to requests from LNP | LancasterOnline for copies of the survey results and data,” Walker noted. “Her description of how the survey was conducted included no details on which households were surveyed or even what part of the county Audit the Vote PA volunteers visited.”

After Walker’s “Lancaster Watchdog” article was published Sunday, Shuppe agreed to an interview with him.

The editorial board is not privy to details about when it might take place.

Demanding a hearing

Alarmingly, Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons met with Audit the Vote PA members in November.

Why, we wonder, would Parsons meet with members of a group that last summer was hawking a document filled with unfounded, unverifiable and bizarre claims that had to be debunked by Lancaster County officials? Why meet with a sketchy group peddling not just the Big Lie, but suspect findings about alleged election “anomalies” in our county?

Thankfully, according to a Shuppe social media post, Audit the Vote PA didn’t seem to get far with Parsons. She said the commissioner insisted — wisely, in our view — that Audit the Vote PA return to each person who supposedly reported election anomalies and get affidavits from each one.

Parsons told Walker that he was shown a document during the November meeting, but he declined to go into details about what it showed. Why? Why wouldn’t the commissioner want to detail that information in the interest of warning county residents about Audit the Vote PA’s spurious efforts? It’s a mystery.

Parsons told Walker that he tells anyone with a specific allegation of election fraud or any crime to take it to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, or submit it to the commissioners and they will pass it on. This, at least, is sound advice.

District Attorney Heather Adams told Walker that she was not aware of her office receiving any affidavits alleging voter fraud in Lancaster County. And yet those clamoring for an “investigation” of the 2020 election persist.

Walker reported that Shuppe and Audit the Vote PA “have demanded that the Legislature hold a public hearing where their findings can be presented. When some state legislators asked to see the evidence collected by Shuppe’s group, she dismissed the requests as ‘unethical and unprofessional’ and said the lawmakers had ‘no grounds to demand that information from me in order to validate our work.’ ”

So the Legislature is supposed to hold a hearing about secret “evidence” that cannot be vetted in advance?

Frankly, we’re heartened that at least some lawmakers so far have balked at such a ludicrous notion. If only more of them would take a stand against the state Senate’s wasteful and worthless “investigation,” too.