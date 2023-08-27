THE ISSUE

Ralph Mowen, mayor of Ephrata Borough for 30 years, announced at an Aug. 7 Borough Council meeting that he had left the Republican Party and had switched his party registration to independent. As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, Mowen had served as an elected GOP official for 44 years. In a statement, the Ephrata Area Republican Committee said it looked forward to finding a candidate for mayor who “will better represent the hard-working taxpayers of Ephrata Boro.” Mowen told Borough Council that he intended to serve the remaining two years of his term. “I have never looked at myself as a Republican mayor,” he said. “I have always considered myself everyone’s mayor.”

Mayor Mowen has told uncomfortable truths before.

In 1997, when Mowen declared a heroin crisis in Ephrata, some residents feared that his determination to tackle the issue would harm Ephrata’s image. “When people would stop me in the street and call me names and say I was making Ephrata look bad, I’d tell them, ‘Get your head out of the sand,’ ” he recalled to LNP | LancasterOnline in 2017.

He’s now telling local Republicans much the same thing. And his message apparently is as unwelcome as it was 26 years ago.

The truth, as the saying goes, hurts.

And, sadly, among too many Lancaster County Republicans, there is no sin greater than telling the truth about former President Donald Trump.

Even after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol — and the heart of democracy — on Jan. 6, 2021.

Even after Trump has been indicted on 91 felony charges in four state and federal cases.

Even after we’ve seen the mug shot taken at an Atlanta jail in Fulton County, Georgia, where Trump surrendered Thursday night on charges that he illegally conspired to overturn the 2020 election results in that state.

Mowen said that local politics figured in his decision to leave the Republican Party. But Trump was a major factor.

“I haven’t been real happy with the Republican Party for quite a while, especially with (former President) Trump and his claims of a stolen election and his pushing that stuff,” he said in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Larry Alexander.

Then there are “the people who listen to Trump and follow his lead.” And those who diminish the seriousness of Jan. 6. “I cannot, in my conscience, remain affiliated with that far-right group of people. I just can’t do it,” Mowen said.

The bottom line?

“I kept thinking, ‘Something is wrong,’ ” he said. “This isn’t the Republican Party I grew up with.”

If he needed confirmation of this reality, it was provided by the statement of the Ephrata Area Republican Committee.

“Unfortunately,” the committee said, “over the past several years the Mayor’s actions and behavior have demonstrated that he no longer shares the long-standing and conservative values of both the Republican Party or the greater Ephrata community.”

Which raises the question: What actually are the conservative values of the modern Republican Party, not just in Ephrata but across Lancaster County and across the United States? We’re not the only ones asking.

In a letter to the editor published in Wednesday’s LNP | LancasterOnline, Ephrata resident Bob Wyble wrote: “What values are the Republicans in Ephrata thinking about? Do they really believe the election was stolen? I spent all of my life teaching in public schools in Lancaster County, and I taught my students not to cheat and lie. How are we going to continue teaching young people to be honest and celebrate victories — and gracefully accept defeat — when our former president continues to lie about the 2020 election?”

Shirley J. Park, a resident of neighboring Akron, wrote in a separate letter published Wednesday that she was “very upset” as the mother of a police officer “when, on Jan. 6, 2021, I saw rioters beating and pepper-spraying law enforcement officers while trying to enter the U.S. Capitol. That could have been my son they were trying, by any means, to get past.”

She continued: “When I heard that then-President Donald Trump had called these people together, gotten them worked up and told them to go to the Capitol and ‘fight like hell,’ I was more than a little angry.

“As a result of Trump’s lies, people were injured and some died.”

Can Republicans honestly say they “back the blue,” while also backing the man who last week falsely characterized Jan. 6, 2021, as a day of “love and unity”?

Can U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker say that, after declaring that even if Trump is convicted of any felony charge, he “will be happy to support him if he’s the nominee”?

Trump’s offenses have not just been directed at democracy. He was found liable of sexually abusing a woman and defaming her. The New York federal judge who handled that trial confirmed that the jury found Trump had raped — as people commonly understand that term — writer E. Jean Carroll in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Trump has mocked people with disabilities and routinely disparaged people of color. He has called for violence against Americans exercising their First Amendment rights.

Are morality and character no longer considered important Lancaster County values?

Does the rule of law matter any longer to Lancaster County Republicans? Does the Constitution?

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie asserted in the first GOP presidential debate Wednesday night that Trump had called for the Constitution to be suspended.

In fact, what Trump said was worse: Last December, while pushing the Big Lie about the 2020 presidential election, Trump said on social media that a “Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” (Italics are ours.)

For pointing out that Trump has no grasp of a president’s sacred duty to preserve and protect the Constitution, Christie drew boos from members of the debate audience.

What does it mean to be conservative when the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and his supporters spurn the Constitution and the rule of law? What are the values that are essential to conservatism now — values that Mowen apparently no longer shares, in the view of the Ephrata Area Republican Committee?

We welcome the thoughts of readers on this subject — particularly readers who consider themselves to be conservative. Please define Lancaster County values for us. And please define conservative values. Because the values that we used to associate with conservatism and the Republican Party — dedication to the Constitution and the rule of law, chief among them — no longer seem to matter much in the party of Donald Trump and Lloyd Smucker.