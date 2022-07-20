We laud Lancaster County law enforcement for apparently solving what District Attorney Heather Adams called the county’s oldest cold case: the December 1975 sexual assault and fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler in her Manor Township apartment.

David V. Sinopoli, 68, of East Hempfield Township, has been charged with criminal homicide after genetic genealogist CeCe Moore, of the Virginia-based Parabon NanoLabs, used DNA to identify Sinopoli.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jade Campos reported Tuesday, Moore’s team used DNA found on Biechler’s underwear to narrow down the suspect to someone whose family tree traced to Gasperina, Italy, a small town in the Calabria region of southern Italy. Moore “cross-referenced that information with family trees from Lancaster County, which eventually led her to Sinopoli, a lifelong county resident,” Campos reported.

Moore’s team also helped to solve the 1992 murder of 25-year-old schoolteacher Christy Mirack. Raymond “DJ Freez” Rowe was arrested in June 2018, and charged with Mirack’s rape and murder.

“I always considered it a package deal,” Moore said via television feed at the DA’s Monday news conference. “I really felt like my work in Lancaster wasn’t finished.”

The tenacity of Moore and her team — and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office — will ensure, we hope, that justice finally is done.

There’s no bringing back Lindy Sue Biechler, whose whole life was before her when Sinopoli allegedly took it from her in a horrific way. And nearly a lifetime has passed since her killing. But at long last, the unsolved homicide that has haunted county detectives and residents — and no doubt Biechler’s loved ones — may see some resolution. And that’s remarkable.