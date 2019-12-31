THE ISSUE
Second Chance PA, a pre-arrest diversion program for addicts, was launched in January by Blueprints for Addiction Recovery, an outpatient treatment facility in Elizabethtown. After a year of operation, founder Christopher Dreisbach says the program has helped nearly 100 people find the help they need to deal with addiction, LNP’s Heather Stauffer reported Thursday, adding that “more police departments are expected to join the program in the new year.”
At the start of 2019, we praised the launch of this program and wished the best for it. “Offering second chances — opportunities for redemption — is a familiar concept to the many people of faith in Lancaster County,” we wrote then.
And thus we are heartened, on this final day of 2019, to see the growth of Second Chance PA and the compassionate assistance it has provided to our community over the full year.
In the ongoing battle against the opioid crisis and other addiction crises, we need contributions on as many fronts as possible.
Under Second Chance PA, as Stauffer explains, “police officers have the discretion not to charge people for minor drug offenses such as possession of paraphernalia if they go into treatment. It also makes certified recovery specialists available at short notice, even in the middle of the night, to offer hope and help coordinate treatment.”
What drives the program is Second Chance PA’s partnerships with police departments. It’s law enforcement that makes the decision on whether to go the route of diversion in each individual case.
“People need a little push to get help sometimes, and I think police are a perfect group of people to help with that push,” Dreisbach told Stauffer.
At the start of the year, Elizabethtown Borough and Northwest Regional were the only police departments partnering with Second Chance PA.
But during 2019, five more departments joined in: Columbia Borough, East Hempfield Township, East Lampeter Township, Manor Township and West Lampeter Township.
And seven more departments, according to Stauffer, will join the program in early 2020: Christiana Borough, Lancaster City, Mount Joy Borough, Pequea Township, Quarryville Borough, Strasburg Borough and West Hempfield Township.
Fourteen police partnerships.
After starting with two in January 2019.
That’s a success story, we think.
But, more importantly, it’s a success story for addicts who get that second chance. The chance to stay out of the criminal justice system. To become recovering addicts.
“Cops are a helping type of person, and now they actually have a way that they can help people,” Elizabethtown Police Chief Ed Cunningham said.
That’s an excellent philosophy.
As LNP reporting noted earlier this year, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, under Craig Stedman, credited Second Chance PA with “thinking outside the box and looking at different tactics.” And the DA’s office stressed then that the diversion program is not an option for dealers. We agree strongly with that last point.
We hope Lancaster County District Attorney-elect Heather Adams will be in favor of a continuation of the partnership between Second Chance PA and local law enforcement departments.
In an op-ed published in LNP on Oct. 30, prior to her election, Adams made a clear distinction between her position and her opponent’s position on enforcing laws pertaining to possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
“Refusing to enforce these laws will result in increased crime, more overdoses and less public safety,” Adams wrote. “It also creates a dangerous precedent.”
But Adams also wrote this: “This is not to say there will not be room for second chances under my administration. I will continue to support, expand and improve the many diversion and reform programs that we already have in place here in Lancaster that place a defendant on the path toward rehabilitation. Currently, nearly 1 in 5 cases are diverted to one of these important programs. But I will never forget that the primary role of the district attorney is to seek justice and increase public safety.”
We think that’s the right balance. Drug addiction is a disease, and there are cases in which diversion programs make the most sense for all involved. And for our community.
As we noted in January, Second Chance PA’s “goals are straightforward: save lives and keep addicts out of jail. ... In so many cases, incarceration benefits neither addicts nor society.”
Nearly a year later, the program seems to be achieving those goals and setting itself up — via partnerships with our local police — to help even more people in 2020.
Diversion programs aren’t the only piece of the puzzle — or even the biggest piece — in fighting drug addiction and the serious crimes it leads to in our county. But they help address the human factor in the equation, and that’s something we should never leave out.