THE ISSUE

“Murder the media” was scrawled in black marker across one of the doors at the U.S. Capitol during Wednesday’s deadly siege by pro-Trump insurrectionists. Cameras and other equipment used by the media were smashed or stolen, and those words on the door were hardly the day’s only threat toward journalists, The New York Times reported. “U.S. authorities must thoroughly investigate the many attacks on journalists during the violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol ... and hold the perpetrators to account,” the Committee to Protect Journalists stated on its website Friday.

Outgoing President Donald Trump didn’t invent the cowardly practice of ginning up hatred of America’s free press.

But he consistently fanned these dangerous, undemocratic flames throughout his presidency.

In 2018, Trump praised a Republican lawmaker for body-slamming a newspaper reporter the previous year, calling the lawmaker “my kind of guy.”

In 2019, Trump tweeted: “THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

That was far from an isolated tweet or public statement by Trump. “He has repeatedly called the press ‘fake news,’ ‘the enemy of the people,’ ‘dishonest,’ ‘corrupt,’ ‘low life reporters,’ ‘bad people,’ ‘human scum’ and ‘some of the worst human beings you’ll ever meet,’ ” the Committee to Protect Journalists noted last year.

Words matter.

Especially the words of our leaders.

And they have consequences.

Sadly, Trump’s constant attacks on the free press became ingrained in the mindset of his most extreme supporters, some of whom attempted an overthrow of American democracy last week.

Their violent, failed coup temporarily interrupted Congress as it was accepting the certified results of the election won by President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in November.

These domestic terrorists aimed their ire not just at Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress, but at the journalists who were at the Capitol to do their job.

Some examples:

— A disturbing video shows Associated Press photographer John Minchillo being attacked by pro-Trump extremists outside the Capitol. (He was essentially OK and professionally went on to file his photos from the scene.)

— Equipment owned by the AP had to be abandoned outside the Capitol as the violent mob advanced. Photos and video show that equipment being damaged and thrown into a pile. Some of it was destroyed and some of it was stolen, the AP confirmed.

— “A video taken by William Turton, a Bloomberg News reporter, showed a crowd outside the building advancing on a camera crew, yelling, ‘Get out of here,’ and smashing equipment,” The New York Times reported, adding that, “Paul McLeod, a Buzzfeed News reporter, shared a photo of a noose the group had fashioned out of a camera cord and hung from a tree.”

— Chip Reid of CBS News, who has covered conflict zones in Iraq and Afghanistan, told The New York Times, “It is so disturbing to have to wear a helmet and flak jacket on the grounds of the United States Capitol.” Reid described the attackers as “absolutely, ferociously angry at the media.”

And then there was that awful, stomach-churning message on the Capitol door.

“Murder the media.”

Journalists shouldn’t be the only ones who find those three words chilling. Everyone should.

But for those outside the media who want some insight into what we have been thinking, consider the words of Paul W. Gillespie.

The Maryland photojournalist saw those words on the door and tweeted, “I survived a murderous newsroom shooting in 2018, losing five of my Capital Gazette family. ... My head was nearly shot off, multiple slugs missing by a fraction of an inch. This stuff makes me sick. We’re your neighbors, family and friends doing our best.”

Or imagine being a journalist doing courageous work inside the Capitol during the most chaotic, uncertain moments Wednesday, trying to convey to Americans what was going on.

“There’s pounding on the chamber door,” The New York Times’ Emily Cochrane tweeted. “Guns are drawn by police officers. Those of us left are laying low on the floor of the gallery.”

She might have thought, in that moment, it could be her last tweet.

Matt Laslo, another journalist inside the Capitol, tweeted this: “A reporter is having a panic attack because we’re locked in the Capitol without any police protection, and we hear and feel rumblings underneath us. This is scary folks, especially after being labeled ‘the enemy’ for some 4 years.”

We are not the enemy.

As Gillespie says, we are your neighbors, family and friends.

In 2019, the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board made three separate pleas for Trump to cease his hateful rhetoric toward the media.

“The president’s statements are untrue, make life more dangerous for journalists and represent a serious threat to our democracy, in which a free press — guaranteed in the First Amendment — is an indispensable component,” we wrote in February 2019.

“Trump’s repeated and increasing use of these labels, especially his references to treason, represent a grave threat to our democracy. It should give all Americans pause. ... We implore Trump to stop using such inflammatory and divisive rhetoric,” we wrote in June 2019.

“(LNP | LancasterOnline) reporters and correspondents ... attend state, county and municipal government, as well as school board, meetings year-round. ... Understand that they’re just as patriotic as you are. ... And at the end of the day, we want to go home safely to our families, just as you do,” we wrote in October 2019.

It’s significant that we were compelled to address Trump’s dangerous statements toward the media and freedom of press three times within nine months.

The warning signs were there throughout Trump’s soon-to-be-over presidency. The consequences of his rhetoric erupted last week in Washington, D.C.

We pray — for our fellow journalists, our fellow Americans, our nation — that there are no further uprisings or acts of violence because of the president’s rhetoric.