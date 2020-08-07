THE ISSUE

“Lancaster County will not open up police communications for the public to hear, the Board of Commissioners decided on Tuesday,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker reported for Wednesday’s edition. Following widespread and impassioned local protests for police reform, the Lancaster County commissioners, led by a proposal from Democratic Commissioner Craig Lehman, had been considering the reversal of a 2017 decision that restricted public access to police communications. But Tuesday, Republican Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino sided in favor of the status quo and continuing with encryption.

Sadly, we aren’t surprised.

As we continue to note, county government has failed to show the same aggressiveness in tackling necessary social justice issues and law enforcement reform that we’ve seen from, for example, the City of Lancaster.

Making live police communications available to the public — which was standard practice for many years until 2017 — would have been a welcome and needed step toward the transparency needed within law enforcement to bolster public trust.

We shouldn’t have gotten our hopes up that a majority of commissioners would agree to do the right thing.

When Lehman revisited this issue in June, on the heels of the George Floyd protests, Parsons was “open to changing his vote, possibly tipping the scales in favor of opening the system for public listening,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Walker reported at the time.

We’re left wondering now if Parsons’ professed openness to change wasn’t because he was fully embracing transparency. He said in June that his “trust” had “been broken” with the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association, following criticisms it leveled at the county commissioners during 2019’s protracted fight over the disclosure of Lancaster County drug task force forfeiture records.

Was the possibility of voting to end encryption a form of payback?

In the end, sadly, Parsons didn’t even support doing the right thing for possibly the wrong reason.

The explanation provided this week was that Parsons and D’Agostino “ultimately believed the argument that encryption protects officers and the public’s private information,” Walker reported.

“Let me be clear, for me, transparency in government deliberations, decisions and actions is essential to a well-functioning democracy,” D’Agostino said. “However, like other rights and freedoms we enjoy here in the United States, which have some limitations, so too does the ideal of transparency.”

Lofty language about transparency and democracy is a sad and inadequate substitute for actual transparency.

D’Agostino is right that there are cases in which there must be necessary and specific limitations on transparency. But we don’t believe that police communications are one of those special exceptions. There’s no evidence that open radio transmissions have made policing more dangerous or more difficult. That’s the key point we’ve been reiterating in editorials since 2017.

“We believe the decision to encrypt those communications, approved by the county board of commissioners without evidence that a single investigation had been hindered, dealt a blow to transparency, accountability and trust in our government agencies at a time when citizens need them most,” LNP | LancasterOnline executive editor Tom Murse said in June. “We believe all citizens should have access to those dispatches, and support any step toward providing Lancaster County taxpayers with a better understanding of how the very law-enforcement entities they fund operate.”

And there’s this: Media organizations “have used emergency radio transmissions for decades without incident to keep the public informed about emergency situations in the community,” Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said in 2017.

We appreciate the ongoing, solitary push by Lehman for transparency in police communications. In June, he proposed allowing media organizations (but not the general public) access to the encrypted system. And at this week’s meeting, as it became clear he would be on the losing end of any decision, Lehman “made a final effort to compromise by advancing a plan that would allow a 30-minute delay before the communications would become public,” Walker reported.

Neither of those approaches would have been ideal. But, as compromises, they would have been better than what we’ve had since 2017 in Lancaster County.

In the meantime, we were disturbed by another facet of this week’s debate. Kevin McCarthy, East Earl Police chief and president of the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association, said at the meeting that if the commissioners had decided to end encryption, his membership would not have complied.

“The chiefs association voted that the radios won’t be touched,” McCarthy said.

“(McCarthy) later explained he meant they would not have handed over their radios in the event the decision had gone the other way,” Walker reported.

We find that attitude of defiance, even if it’s regarding something that didn’t come to pass, incredibly troubling.

There is a credibility gap between law enforcement and the general public. Reforms, including better transparency, are needed to bridge that gap and work toward a more just society. It will not help us move forward if law enforcement pushes back — or outright rejects — reforms that are agreed upon by elected officials.

“I do believe firmly with every fiber of my being ... transparency is good for law enforcement (and) it’s good for all of us,” Lehman said.

We agree. And we hope for a day when police communications in Lancaster County are no longer encrypted.