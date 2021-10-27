THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported, a Lancaster 16-year-old has been charged with two counts of attempted homicide and a slew of other charges for his alleged role in an Oct. 17 shooting at Park City Center. Four people were shot, and more than 50 men, women and children in the immediate area of the shooting were endangered, Nephin noted. None of the injuries was life-threatening. Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez had been confronted by two men, Elijah Deliz, 18, and Sergio Vargas, 30, and an altercation ensued. According to the charging documents, Sanchez pulled out a stolen handgun and shot twice, hitting Deliz in the left thigh. Another bullet struck a 30-year-old woman in the right arm. As Sanchez was shooting, Vargas grabbed him from behind. Sanchez fired again, striking Vargas in the left hand. An unidentified, 50-year-old armed man who had been shopping in the mall with his wife hurried to the scene. That man “fired three times, striking Sanchez at least once, and kept him on the ground until police arrived,” Nephin reported.

We deeply admire people who react instinctively in a crisis to help others. Thankfully, there was more than one such person at Park City Center when an altercation led to gun violence on a recent Sunday afternoon.

There were Boy Scouts volunteering at an event in the old Sears Auto Center; they helped people fleeing the mall to find shelter.

There was Phoebe Koppenheffer, an employee of the store Hot Topic, who whisked a 13-year-old customer away to safety. The girl was shopping for earrings with her mother, as LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nephin reported. When Koppenheffer heard screaming and a co-worker told her there had been gunshots, “my brain kind of shut everything else that was happening down and I guess I just latched on to her and I got her out,” Koppenheffer said. “One of my siblings is her age, so it was just instinct for me to get the kid out.” The girl’s mother said Koppenheffer helped other people to escape, too, ushering them through the back of Hot Topic and out a door to an employee hallway.

And there was the unidentified, 50-year-old armed man who, according to District Attorney Adams, intervened in the shooting and likely protected other people from injury or death. Although the man was carrying a handgun, and Park City Center policy bans weapons from the mall, Adams said he would not be charged. He was legally licensed to carry a concealed handgun, Nephin reported.

We agree with Adams that the man may have saved other people from harm that day, and for that, we are grateful.

But, for the sake of public safety, we need to point out that the “good guy with a gun” scenario is generally a myth — mere marketing from the National Rifle Association, which would like overly armed Americans to buy even more firearms.

It is not supported by data.

In 2018, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, “for every justifiable homicide with a gun, there were 34 gun homicides, 82 gun suicides, and two unintentional gun deaths.”

The blog of the Giffords Law Center notes that after its co-founder, former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona, and others, were shot at a constituent event in Tucson in 2011, “bystanders acted quickly to disarm the shooter when he paused to reload.” But when “another man who’d heard the shots came running out of a nearby Walgreens, his own gun drawn, he almost shot the survivor who had helped to disarm the shooter.”

Shootings are chaotic. Even the best trained police officers can find it difficult to discern between a culprit and a bystander and to target the criminal with precision.

People successfully defend themselves with guns in less than 1% of crimes in which there is contact between a perpetrator and a victim, according to data from the National Crime Victimization Survey. And “research indicates that carrying a firearm may increase a victim’s risk of injury when a crime is committed, with one study (set in Philadelphia) indicating that people in possession of a gun may be more than four times more likely to be shot in an assault,” the Giffords Law Center reports.

Moreover, an FBI analysis of 160 active shooter incidents from 2000 to 2013 found that active shooter incidents “were rarely stopped by armed individuals who were not law enforcement returning fire. In fact, four times as many shootings were stopped by unarmed civilians restraining the shooter,” the center reports.

According to the fact-checking website PolitiFact, the Los Angeles Police Department attained a target hit rate of 48% in 2016 after “a lot of reform and training.” But that is “likely at the high end of hit rates,” Gregory Ridgeway, an associate professor of criminology and statistics at the University of Pennsylvania, said.

So, even at best, a highly trained police officer hits his or her intended target less than 50% of the time.

As ABC News reported in 2018, John Donohue, a law professor at Stanford University, co-authored a National Bureau of Economic Research study that examined how gun violence coincides with the ability for individuals to carry concealed weapons. Donohue told ABC News that the research “concluded that allowing citizens to carry handguns seems to increase violent crime 13 to 15 percent by the 10th year” of “right to carry” laws being enacted in a state. And in some cases, carrying a gun makes a person more aggressive. So the “presence of the gun actually stimulates more provocative action and ends up getting people killed," Donohue said.

So it’s important that people not draw the wrong conclusions from the armed bystander’s actions at Park City Center. He was brave to intervene, for sure. And his intervention was helpful in this instance. But that’s not usually the case. There’s also this: Adams said she watched a video of the police interview with the armed bystander. “He was visibly distraught at the entire situation,” she said. “He expressed concern for the juvenile … And I could tell he was wrestling with the decision that he made and the choice that he felt that he had to make.”

We shouldn’t expect civilians to take on this kind of burden. And guns shouldn’t be so prevalent in every American setting that even a mall on a Sunday afternoon becomes a place where heroes are necessary.