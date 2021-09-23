THE ISSUE

“Three years after a handful of sexual harassment and assault cases plagued the Pennsylvania Capitol and prompted calls for reform, little has changed in how the state’s political leaders handle new accusations,” reported Lindsay Weber in a story that originally ran in the Sept. 14 issue of The Caucus, LNP’s newsroom covering state government, and was published on the front page of Wednesday’s LNP | LancasterOnline. (Weber, now a reporter with The Morning Call of Allentown, served as a 2021 summer intern with the Pennsylvania Legislative Correspondents’ Association.) “Legislation inspired by the #MeToo movement designed to hold accountable those involved in sexual misconduct and those who cover it up would have created independent, streamlined ways for staffers and others to report complaints. But those proposals have gone nowhere.”

“Proposals gone nowhere” might be the motto of the Pennsylvania General Assembly. Though we’re rarely shocked by the Legislature’s inertia, we continue to be disappointed by how little gets done in Harrisburg.

Reforming the complaint process for sexual harassment and assault in the state Capitol should have been a cinch. Such abuse is a bipartisan problem, perpetrated by, and targeting, Democrats as well as Republicans.

And yet, as victims advocate Jennifer Storm told Weber, the state Legislature’s “message has been to victims and would-be victims: Nothing’s changed here.”

It is “business as usual in the Capitol,” said Storm, who previously served as head of the state’s Office of Victim Advocate.

“In 2021, we’re still looking at the same situation as 2018 where there’s no easy, clear way for someone to present their allegations,” Charlie Lyons, a lawyer and partner at the public affairs and communications firm Shelly Lyons, told Weber.

The state’s reporting mechanisms for sexual harassment were described in a 2019 Villanova University study as “cumbersome, obscure, insufficient, and impractical.”

Are some lawmakers content with it being so? Because Weber reported this disturbing fact: The Pennsylvania Legislature “has never expelled an elected official for allegations of sexual harassment. And its members have often been hesitant to go through the process even when faced with legitimate accusations, unless the accused lawmaker is facing criminal charges, said G. Terry Madonna, a veteran political analyst and political science professor at Millersville University.”

As the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape pointed out in a statement in 2019, criminal charges shouldn’t be the bar that must be met before the Legislature acts on claims of sexual harassment or assault by any of its members.

Whether charges have been filed has no bearing on whether something has happened — “only whether a prosecutor feels there is enough evidence to bring the case to trial and convince a jury beyond a reasonable doubt,” the coalition said, noting that criminal charges are especially rare in cases of delayed reporting, and delayed reporting is normal in cases of sexual assault.

To that, we added this: While you’re innocent until proven guilty in court, a legal judgment should not be necessary to deem a lawmaker unworthy of his office. Elective office is a privilege, not a right, and no lawmaker is entitled to it.

Recent cases

But entitlement runs like an electric current through the state Capitol. And sexual misconduct is the ugly result.

— In January 2019, we learned that Republican state Rep. Brian Ellis of Butler County was under investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting an incapacitated female state employee in 2015. Ellis denied the accusation but resigned shortly after the woman filed a formal complaint with the majority state House Republicans.

The Dauphin County district attorney said the woman’s claims were “credible,” but a grand jury decided it was not in the public interest to prosecute Ellis, a decision we found baffling.

We welcomed, however, the grand jury’s recommendation that the General Assembly create an Office of Legislative Responsibility to better handle misconduct cases involving lawmakers and legislative employees. The office should be granted independence and subpoena power, as well as a “qualified staff and be allowed to conduct confidential inquiries free from interference by leadership, members or staff of the General Assembly or executive branch,” the grand jury wrote in its report.

The Legislature declined to heed the recommendation.

— In February 2018, Republican state Rep. Tarah Toohil and another woman filed a confidential complaint to a senior state House ethics officer and lawyer alleging that Republican state Rep. Nick Miccarelli of Delaware County had physically or sexually assaulted them.

Toohil was granted a three-year protection from abuse order by a Luzerne County judge. Miccarelli agreed to the order, but did not admit wrongdoing. He did not seek reelection that November, but never stepped down, so he was granted his generous pension and lifetime health benefits.

— As The Philadelphia Inquirer reported in 2017, state Sen. Daylin Leach, a Montgomery County Democrat, was accused by multiple people of “questionable behavior with young female staffers and volunteers, from highly sexualized jokes and comments to touching they deemed inappropriate.”

As Weber reported, “A report from a law firm later contracted by the Senate Democratic Caucus identified a pattern of ‘troubling behavior’ in Leach’s interactions with women. Leach denied the accusations and stayed in his seat despite a call from Gov. Tom Wolf for his resignation.” He was defeated in the 2020 Democratic primary by now-Sen. Amanda Cappelletti.

— Before Ellis, Miccarelli and Leach, there was state Rep. Thomas Caltagirone, a Democrat from Berks County. As we wrote in 2019, “An astonishing $248,000 in taxpayer money was paid out to settle a 2015 sexual harassment complaint against him.” Yet he remained the self-described longest-serving House member until he decided not to seek reelection in 2020.

Appallingly, these were not isolated incidents. In 2019, a Joint State Government Commission found there were 597 sexual misconduct and workforce harassment complaints in all three branches of state government between 2013 and 2018. Advocates told The Caucus that there were likely more instances of sexual harassment that were never reported.

One would think that a problem that drew nearly 600 complaints in five years would be one that the General Assembly would be eager to address. But one would be wrong.

The scourge remains

No wonder that same legislative body has failed to pass legislation that would provide victims of childhood sexual abuse, for whom the state’s civil statute of limitations has expired, a window in which to sue their abusers and those who enabled their abuse.

Some lawmakers apparently think there are more important things to tackle than sexual harassment and assault. And as the #MeToo movement has been supplanted by the pandemic on the front pages of the state’s newspapers, they’ve been given cover.

But the recent forced resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, over sexual harassment allegations reminds us that the scourge of sexual misconduct is not going away.

As advocates told Weber, the state needs a streamlined process of sexual harassment reporting with clear and uniform guidelines, as opposed to differing standards and procedures within each agency and legislative caucus.

And there ought to be clearly delineated avenues to report a complaint if the alleged victim is not directly employed by a state agency or legislative caucus.

No more investigations in which lawmakers investigate other lawmakers and fail to deliver serious consequences to offenders. As state Sen. Katie Muth, D-Montgomery County, has emphasized, there needs to be an independent office to investigate sexual harassment.

And no more nondisclosure agreements that allow lawmakers to hide their worst behaviors. Confidential agreements have the obvious potential for enabling a serial abuser to go elsewhere and repeat the bad or criminal behavior.

As The Caucus reported last month, none of the four legislative caucuses could point to any specific changes they’ve made to their sexual harassment policy since the Joint State Government Commission’s report in 2019.

Given the allegations we know about, sexual misconduct is a problem in the state Capitol. Lawmakers ought to address it by figuring out how it can be effectively investigated without them getting in the way.

24-hour sexual assault hotline: 717-392-7273