As of late last week, five Democrats had applied to fill a seat on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners left vacant by the resignation of Craig Lehman earlier this month. A panel of 13 Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas judges is accepting applications through Friday to fill the remaining two years of Lehman’s term. A number of finalists will be invited to participate in a public interview process, which will be streamed live on YouTube on Feb. 4, President Judge David Ashworth told LNP | LancasterOnline. The judges will then select one of the finalists and make the appointment.

Wanted: Democrat, must be resident of Lancaster County, at least 18 years of age and registered to vote, for vital yet thankless position serving as the lone minority-party representative on a three-member, Republican-led board that oversees nearly $169 million in general-fund spending and nearly 2,000 public-sector employees.

Must be willing to set aside ego, partisanship and political ambition for a short-term position working for the common good of the county’s 550,000 citizens, regardless of their political affiliation. The finalist is required to pledge not to run for the seat when the term ends in 2023.

Annual salary $99,410.

It is, in hindsight, probably no great surprise that Lehman, occasionally the lone voice of dissent on the county’s top legislative body, quit his job a few weeks ago.

We’re in the Great Resignation.

Workers have discovered, in this pandemic that has killed nearly 850,000 Americans, that there is far more to life than grinding away with little satisfaction or happiness or even purpose.

And Lehman worked in perhaps the most toxic field of them all.

“Today, all politics is national, and partisan extremists have drowned out other voices and turned public debate into a battle of red-meat politics to curry favor from the faithful and to deflect responsibility from their own failure,” Lehman said in a farewell speech Jan 5.

We get it.

It’s like that everywhere, from the courthouse to the statehouse to Washington, D.C.

And so the third-term commissioner hung it up after 14 years.

We point to these challenges not to discourage qualified Lancaster County residents from seeking the seat, but to warn Democrats who do apply that the next two years are not going to be easy.

The Republicans on the board, Chairman Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons, are tight-with-a-buck, fiscal conservatives who have made keeping spending and property taxes in check a priority over nearly everything else — including initiatives that Democrats such as Lehman argue would be wise investments: long-term strategies for retaining underpaid county workers; addressing the county’s lack of affordable housing; and creating a countywide public health department. The Republican commissioners continue to sit on millions in federal relief funds that could be directed toward these and other aims.

The successful applicant chosen to replace Lehman through 2023 also will find advancing Democratic priorities difficult. That is the political reality in a county in which one party, the Republican Party, is dominant.

Nevertheless, there are plenty of good reasons to apply for this position, and they boil down to a single, important point: fair representation.

The minority-party commissioner historically has served as a check on power in the commissioners’ office. Yet Democrats should not take such a role for granted; the commonly held belief that the third seat on the county Board of Commissioners is reserved for them is mistaken.

The state Constitution provides only that “three county commissioners shall be elected in each county. In the election of these officers each qualified elector shall vote for no more than two persons, and the three persons receiving the highest number of votes shall be elected.”

The wording was designed to make it difficult for three candidates of a single party to win all the seats on the board. And while that’s never happened in Lancaster County, it’s happened elsewhere in Pennsylvania — in Bradford County, three Republicans served at the same time in the 1980s, for example.

“State law was written the way it is for that purpose,” Doug Hill, a former executive director of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, told this newspaper years ago. “It wasn’t so much to guarantee there was a minority party, but to guarantee one party wouldn’t control all three seats.”

Lancaster County is an increasingly diverse place, even politically. And it would be a shame if members of the minority party lost interest in fighting for that third seat, in serving as that check on power, given that a third of all registered voters here are Democrats.

But as of late last week, only five people had expressed interest in replacing Lehman. Five people, in a county of 112,110 registered Democrats (as of Jan. 10).

Kudos to those who have applied.

They include Randy Gockley, the county’s former emergency management coordinator; Greg Paulson, an attorney and former Court of Common Pleas judge candidate; Dominic Castaldi, a former recorder of deeds candidate; Ruthann Crawford-Fisher, a corporate leadership and wellness consultant; and the Rev. Kirk Marks, an Evangelical Congregational Church pastor.

We encourage more Democrats interested in serving their community to apply.

More importantly, we encourage the successful candidate to keep the interests of their party close at heart but the interests of the county even closer, to work with D’Agostino and Parsons to achieve a level of bipartisanship and collaboration too few previous boards in recent history have shown. The board of the late 1990s — made up of Republicans Terry Kauffman and Paul Thibault and Democrat Ron Ford — serves as a great example of how the board should operate.

Sadly, those days seem quaint, our request unrealistically optimistic.

But it should be the objective of every elected official — at the local, state and federal levels — to work toward the common good before the good of their political parties.

D’Agostino, asked what keeps him up at night by the Lancaster nonprofit Hourglass, said he worries about the federal and state governments overreaching into local affairs. He talked about his perception that this newspaper, which has been critical of him and Parsons, is biased. These are traditional Republican grievances.

But he also talked about inflation, about business and families hurt during the pandemic. These are significant problems.

“There are times when there are things that happen that are beyond the capacity of an individual, or families, or municipalities,” D’Agostino said in the interview with Hourglass. “And so what I worry about is those times. ... I’m worried about the welfare and the safety of the 550,000 (Lancaster County residents).

“At the end of the day, I know that we’re going to come together and we’re going to get over whatever challenge there is.”

That is our great hope.

But it will require all three commissioners to set aside narrow partisan aims to address the needs of all county residents.

So, let’s revise our help-wanted ad a bit.

Wanted: Democrat willing to work alongside two of their fellow citizens to solve some of Lancaster County’s most pressing problems. Must clearly understand the challenge that lies ahead, but also be eager to embrace the possibility to do some genuine good.

Want to apply?

Complete an application and send resumes with your educational background and work experience, a statement of your goals and objectives as county commissioner if selected for appointment, and a criminal background investigation waiver.

Applicants must submit one original and 13 copies of their applications, resumes, statements and waiver forms to: Mark Dalton, District Court Administrator, 50 North Duke Street, P.O. Box 83480, Lancaster, PA 17608-3480. The deadline is 3 p.m. Friday.

The application can be found at lanc.news/commissioner