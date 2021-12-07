THE ISSUE: As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Erik Yabor reported, “A Lititz church was found vandalized with satanic imagery Saturday morning, according to Lititz police. Satanic imagery and references were found written in chalk outside Lititz Church of the Brethren around 10:53 a.m., police said in a news release. ... The imagery was discovered on the rear exterior wall of the West Orange Street church as well as on the ground and tables at a pavilion to the rear of the building. The imagery was able to be cleaned off without any lasting damage to the property, according to the news release. A photograph provided by police showed ‘Hail Satan’ written across the pavilion floor, along with ‘666,’ ‘Kill God’ and other images on nearby tables.”

The question we keep asking ourselves is, “What is wrong with some people?”

Why would anyone do something like this? To be a nuisance? To make some bizarre point? Hate speech against Christianity? Was it done out of malice or ignorance or boredom?

The motivation matters to the police investigation, and will affect what charges, if any, are levied.

But no matter the motivation, defacing a place of worship — any place of worship or religious symbol — is egregiously wrong.

There is something especially disturbing about vandalism directed at a place of worship or a religious symbol. It seems designed to rattle people of faith who regard their sacred spaces as sanctuaries to which they go in times of both grief and joy. These are meant to be places of healing, not discord. And vandalism suggests utter disdain for a congregation’s most deeply held beliefs.

Which is why we were truly disturbed by the possibility that the Hanukkah menorah in downtown Lancaster’s Penn Square had been intentionally damaged (it was an accident, thank goodness).

Which is why we’re disturbed now by the defilement of the Lititz Church of the Brethren.

There was no lasting damage to the church. But memories of the desecration likely will linger.

Even if it turns out to be the work of clueless young people. Or the product of a disturbed mind.

Similar acts of vandalism have taken place at places of worship across the country, from New Haven, Connecticut, to Union City, California. Many of the churches affected are Roman Catholic.

The problem has become so significant for the Catholic Church that the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has begun tracking incidents of vandalism. More than 100 such incidents have been reported at Catholic churches nationwide since May 2020.

“These incidents of vandalism have ranged from the tragic to the obscene, from the transparent to the inexplicable. There remains much we do not know about this phenomenon, but at a minimum, they underscore that our society is in sore need of God’s grace,” the bishops’ conference said in a statement in October.

But as Aaron M. Weldon, of the bishops’ conference’s Office of Religious Liberty, told the Religion News Service, Jewish houses of worship “face this worse than we do.”

And, as the website Axios reported in October, houses of worship “across a variety of faiths,” including Jewish synagogues, Buddhist temples and Muslim mosques “are experiencing high amounts of vandalism, arson and other property damage.”

Among these incidents: “historically African-American churches experienced property damage in retaliation for Black Lives Matter protests, and a Buddhist temple in Los Angeles was set on fire as a result of anti-Asian hate,” Axios noted.

That such vandalism is trending likely will be cold comfort to those at the Lititz Church of the Brethren.

It may help if police find that the vandalism in Lititz was the work of thoughtless young people, rather than adults with menacing motives — though everyone should know that vandalizing a place of worship is a despicable act.

What we hope brings some comfort to the Lititz Church of the Brethren is the deep appreciation we have for its work in Lancaster County.

The church has been active in refugee resettlement, and Lancaster County has been richer for it.

As the church’s website details, its members have gone to mission trips to Nigeria, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. It has sponsored blood drives in the community. And its members have contributed quilts to the Brethren Disaster Relief Auction, which raises money for rebuilding efforts across the United States.

Generosity and compassion clearly are closely held values in the Lititz Church of the Brethren. As its congregation celebrates Advent in preparation for Christmas, we wish its members peace.