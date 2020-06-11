THE ISSUE

The May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has sparked a national debate over policing. One of the battle cries that has emerged from the ensuing Black Lives Matter protests: “Defund the police.” More than 5,000 people have signed a Change.org petition calling for the reallocation of at least 20% of the funding that goes to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police. At the state Capitol, black Democratic state lawmakers are pushing for reform legislation.

The “defund the police” movement has a branding problem.

Its slogan suggests that it seeks to eliminate all funding for police departments, when in reality, “defunding” the police generally means reallocating a portion of police funding to social services, education, mental health services and youth programs.

The vagueness of the phrase, “defunding the police,” makes it an easy target for those who want to make it a partisan wedge issue, and those who don’t want to discuss policing reform at all.

But clearly, reform is needed. People don’t take to the streets in a pandemic for an issue that isn’t a matter of life or death.

The issue of policing reform is a complicated one, and we’re not going to attempt to address its many facets in this one editorial.

What we’re appealing for today is a willingness to discuss this tough issue in an honest, inclusive and clear-eyed way.

City police

Most of the local recent protests have taken place in Lancaster city, where Mayor Danene Sorace and police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser had made some changes to policing in Lancaster in the past two years.

They banned the use of strangleholds and chokeholds — which some other police departments did only after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

The city police bureau requires officers to undergo deescalation training. And Berkihiser told protesters that he’s working to make the city police force more diverse.

In the wake of a 2018 incident in which a city police officer used a stun gun on an unarmed and seated man, city officials launched a Community Police Working Group, aimed at getting the input of city residents on policing matters. The city police also rewrote its use of force policy.

At a June 5 press conference, Sorace announced that the city police would hire an additional social worker and all city employees will be required to attend anti-bias and anti-racism training.

These seem like good steps.

Whether they’re adequate will be for city residents, especially those of color, to assess.

We hope, though, that more people take up Berkihiser’s invitation to attend meetings of the Community Police Working Group when they resume (they’ve been halted because of COVID-19).

Beyond the city

Jess King, Sorace’s chief of staff, said in an email Wednesday that Berkihiser has had “very productive” conversations with the Lancaster County Police Chiefs Association, and there are “at least three former city officers now serving as chiefs elsewhere in the county that have expressed interest in reform.”

We hope the municipalities and police departments outside of Lancaster city feel some urgency on this issue.

As the Rev. Roland P. Forbes Jr., senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, has pointed out on LNP | LancasterOnline, he is known in the city as a clergyman and member of the Community Police Working Group — but when he ventures beyond the city’s boundaries, he’s subjected to police harassment as “just another black man.”

We know he’s not the only black person who has been met with unfounded suspicion by police officers elsewhere in Lancaster County.

So how are suburban and rural police departments meeting the challenge of this moment?

They must meet it somehow.

Silence not the answer

Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed a set of initiatives that would include creating an advisory commission to review allegations of misconduct by law enforcement officers under the governor’s jurisdiction. As PennLive reported, the president of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association wasn’t happy.

On Wednesday, however, the association did join state Attorney General Josh Shapiro in an effort to push for legislation that would create a statewide registry of law enforcement officers with records of misconduct and excessive use of force.

Earlier in the week, in the state House, black Democratic lawmakers took control of the dais for more than an hour to demand action “on 19 police reform bills introduced since the beginning of 2019,” Mike Wereschagin and Brad Bumsted of The Caucus, an LNP Media Group watchdog publication, reported.

It shouldn’t have taken an act of civil disobedience to get the attention of some white lawmakers, but we’re glad it worked. It was, as Bumsted observed in a column, “a brilliant political move.”

For eight minutes and 46 seconds — in acknowledgment of George Floyd’s suffering — silence held in the chamber. As Bumsted noted, the protest was “a team effort by black lawmakers from east and west, public defenders and a few attorneys,” according to state Rep. Stephen Kinsey, chairman of the Pennsylvania Black Legislative Caucus.

Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai will resign from the House effective Monday. But he supports a special session to consider police reform legislation.

“I understand silence is not the answer for what is happening,” Turzai said, according to The Associated Press.

That is exactly right.

Silence is not the answer.

The legislation proposed in the state House would increase public access to police footage and overhaul the process for investigating and prosecuting police, Wereschagin and Bumsted reported. Other measures are being considered, too.

Turzai’s speakership is effectively over. We urge House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, of Peach Bottom, who will serve as interim speaker, to advance legislation that constitutes genuine policing reform.

Blue wall of silence

We also hope police unions here and elsewhere recognize that the blue wall of silence, which has shielded violent and racist police officers, needs to come down.

As some have pointed out on social media, the cliche about bad apples has an often-ignored ending. “One bad apple,” the whole saying goes, “can spoil the whole bunch.”

One bad cop certainly can spoil how police in general are perceived.

The protection of cops who should be stripped of their badges doesn’t serve the interests of those who still wear them.

And it certainly doesn’t serve the interests of those harmed by police officers like Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with second-degree murder in Floyd’s death.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, 16 prior misconduct complaints had been lodged against Chauvin.

Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who is black, said Wednesday that there is “nothing more debilitating” than a system that keeps police officers who should be fired “patrolling in your communities.”

We agree. That system needs to change, and police unions need to cease with the complaints that police officers are being scapegoated now.

They’re not being scapegoated. They are being lambasted because police officers have committed horrifically violent and racist acts over the years that now are being captured on video.

So whether the answer is to defund the police, or to dismantle and rebuild police departments, or to involve citizens in formulating police-related policy, or to make other systemic changes, each community is going to need to decide where it goes from here.

Because the status quo, marred by systemic racism, isn’t working. It’s inflicting pain, engendering mistrust and claiming lives.

As Arradondo said Wednesday, “Race is inextricably a part of the American policing system. We will never evolve in this profession if we don’t address it head-on. Communities of color have paid the price for this, especially with their lives.”