THE ISSUE

In the aftermath of Wednesday’s shocking attack on the U.S. Capitol, the top Democrats in Congress — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — called Thursday for President Donald Trump’s immediate removal from office via use of the 25th Amendment by Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet. Pelosi added that the House will likely impeach Trump if the 25th Amendment is not deployed swiftly. There were other calls across Congress for the use of the 25th Amendment, including from Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, who tweeted, “This is the quickest way to protect our domestic and national security.”

The sun shone across Lancaster County on Thursday. That was about the only thing that felt normal.

Our nation awoke, still reeling from the reality that a civil insurrection stirred by the outgoing president of the United States had turned into a deadly, stomach-turning takeover of the U.S. Capitol at the very moment Congress was counting the certified results of Joe Biden’s election as the nation’s next president.

That democratic process — which was supposed to be largely ceremonial but had become drawn-out and divisive because of Republicans who falsely claim the election to be fraudulent — was stalled for many hours by the MAGA extremists who stormed the Capitol and Congress’ hallowed chambers.

It was stalled, but not stopped.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, it was successfully completed.

As The Associated Press summed up succinctly and correctly: “Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner before dawn Thursday after a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a stunning attempt to overturn the election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Trump in the White House.”

During the violent insurrection, many in the U.S. Capitol — from Trump’s own vice president, to members of Congress who hid in their offices, to courageous journalists — feared for their lives.

Wednesday’s act of sedition was defeated, but the disinformation that energized it persists.

As does the danger to America.

Thursday, we laid out our case for why Trump must be removed from office immediately. We were not alone in expressing that view. Governors, editorial boards (including that of The Wall Street Journal) and leaders across the nation agree that Trump is unfit to hold office another day.

We wish more Republicans at the local, state and federal levels also had the courage to publicly acknowledge the danger that Trump poses. And we wish more of them had the courage to affirmatively tell their supporters that there never has been any evidence of a "steal" — that the only support for election fraud claims is from fabricated conspiracy theories.

But at least one influential Republican didn’t think Trump’s actions Wednesday rose to the level of immediate removal.

“If something else happens, all options would be on the table,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Thursday.

Something else?

The nation cannot afford something else.

There are constitutional remedies to help ensure there will not be something else between now and Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20.

Graham essentially letting Trump off the hook is just more of the same from the Republicans who have amplified, enabled and humored his false claims about the election.

“There is no getting away from the extent to which leading party members and their cheerleaders in the right-wing media are complicit in creating the political atmosphere in which this awful sacking of the U.S. Capitol took place,” Bret Stephens, a conservative columnist for The New York Times, writes.

Having failed to learn anything and eager to dodge all responsibility, the right-wing media and some Republicans continued to traffic in falsehoods and conspiracy theories Thursday, claiming — utterly without evidence — that antifa members somehow were behind the violence at the U.S. Capitol. Never mind the countless pro-Trump extremists who actually documented their criminal conduct on social media.

And we don’t believe for a second that Trump changed this week, even after having his social media privileges temporarily revoked on multiple platforms.

It mystifies us how Trump got headlines — praise, even — Thursday morning when he released a statement indicating that “there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.”

That full statement began: “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out ...”

The facts do not bear him out.

They never did.

The president regrets nothing, which is why he must not remain in office one more day.

Trump’s dishonest push to undermine a free and fair American election led to death and destruction at the U.S. Capitol. One person was shot and later died. Dozens of Capitol Police officers suffered serious injuries or needed hospitalization. That’s on Trump.

Multiple laptops and digital devices, plus sensitive documents, were stolen from congressional offices, according to CNN, creating potential national security risks. That’s on Trump.

Esteem for America as the world’s standard-bearer for democracy has been eroded as images and videos of the mob at the Capitol have traveled around the world. That’s on Trump.

He must be removed from office.

“While there’s only 13 days left, any day could be a horror show for America,” Speaker Pelosi said Thursday in urging the use of the 25th Amendment.

“The 25th Amendment allows for a majority of the Cabinet to vote to transfer the powers of the presidency to the vice president in cases where the president is unable to perform his duty,” the AP explains.

But Pence opposes the use of the 25th Amendment, according to news reports late Thursday afternoon. Earlier, Pelosi and Schumer expressed frustration that Pence would not even speak with them on the phone.

If Pence does not have the courage to step up, the U.S. House must move forward swiftly with another impeachment vote. Every representative would need to go on the record regarding Trump’s actions Wednesday.

The representatives should consider, too, everything that led up to the attempted coup. The undermining of our election. The absurd post-election lawsuits that have been dismissed quickly by the courts or dropped by Trump’s lawyers (as happened with several pending suits in Georgia on Thursday). The incessant cries of fraud and conspiracy.

It all culminated with Wednesday’s horror show.

The show must end.