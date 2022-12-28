THE ISSUE: At least 204 Lancaster County voters over the age of 65 had their mail ballots rejected in the November election because they made minor mistakes such as writing the wrong date or failing to sign the ballot, according to an analysis by reporter Tom Lisi for the Lancaster Watchdog column published in the Dec. 18 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. Voters ages 65 and older make up 27% of the county’s registered voters, but they represented 60% of those whose mail ballots were rejected in November, the analysis found.

Human beings are imperfect creatures. We sometimes fail to sign the check or to put the stamp on the envelope. We make wrong turns, misplace our cellphones and occasionally forget to take the trash out on Monday mornings.

Raise your hand if you have a perfect record of remembering your wedding anniversary or your child’s birthday.

Right. We thought so.

So we can all surely relate to Robert Stoltzfus’ story. The 90-year-old stroke survivor from East Lampeter Township wrote down the wrong date when completing his mail ballot this fall. Mistakes happen, and in the grand scheme of things, this one was minor.

And common.

Among all 338 mail ballots rejected by county election officials in the November election, 42% were discarded because voters wrote down the wrong date, Lisi’s analysis found. Some voters mistakenly used their birth dates. Others wrote 2002 instead of 2022.

Stoltzfus, who doesn’t drive and relies on a walker to get around, was understandably miffed when he learned his mail ballot had been disqualified for such a silly reason. “I like the idea of voting by mail, but if they’re that picky, I would’ve gone to a polling place if I was able,” Stoltzfus told LNP | LancasterOnline.

There is something gravely wrong in this nation, which claims that its values and political system are exceptional in the world, and which claims that the supreme power in its democracy rests with citizens who elect their own representatives. The right to vote — and to have that vote counted — is fundamental, and yet, as Stoltzfus’ experience shows, too often it is obstructed or even suppressed.

We believe that Lancaster County elections officials should have taken greater strides to protect that right by giving Stoltzfus and the 337 other citizens whose votes were disqualified a chance to correct their mail ballots.

How about a little compassion and forgiveness for these 338 folks? A little understanding?

Other Pennsylvania counties made such provisions. In some cases, they publicized lists of voters who’d made mistakes on their mail ballots and allowed them to correct the problems; in others, they contacted the voters personally.

“We contact them one time and provide them an opportunity to come in,” Crawford County Commissioner Chris Soff told The Tribune-Democrat newspaper.

The Department of State under the Wolf administration has encouraged counties to help voters correct mistakes on their mail ballots — a practice called “curing” — but acknowledged it is optional.

Pennsylvania’s election code does not address ballot curing; it neither provides for nor prohibits the practice.

“The Election Code does not specifically prohibit County Boards from implementing notice and cure procedures,” the Commonwealth Court wrote in a September opinion that was later affirmed by the state Supreme Court. “Rather, County Boards enjoy broad authority ... to implement such procedures at their discretion to ensure that the electoral franchise is protected.”

The Lancaster County board of elections, led by Republican Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons, directed local election officials not to allow voters who cast flawed ballots a second chance. Among their fears seemed to be partisan high jinks — that the practice could be abused by partisans seeking advantage for their party’s candidates elsewhere.

“It gets into issues of game-playing: Are they calling some voters in and not other voters?” Parsons said at a November elections board meeting. “And I think this is one of the things that undermines confidence in elections, when you have, certainly, different counties doing different things, but when you also have questions about who’s being called in.”

This is a somewhat cynical and paranoid concern, one that assigns underhanded, partisan motives to even the most benign of decisions. Only in a world seen through such a lens would one consider the act of forgiveness — allowing voters to correct their ballots — as sinister.

Is it sinister to make allowances for voters who show up at the wrong polling place on Election Day, as we do now through the use of provisional ballots? Is it sinister to allow voters a mulligan if they miscast a vote at the polling place? Is it sinister to consider the intent of voters who misspell the name of a write-in candidate?

We think not.

Certainly, elections should be conducted with consistency; the rules should be applied as evenly as possible across the state’s 67 counties. But in the absence of clear direction from state law on ballot curing, we argue that Lancaster and all counties should err on the side of protecting the right to vote and to have that vote count.

Two dozen states allow voters to correct problems with signatures on mail-in ballots, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Florida, Ohio, Oregon and Georgia are among the states that allow signature curing even after Election Day.

Voting by mail, made easier by Pennsylvania law in 2019, is secure, popular and here to stay. We believe our Legislature should make the law on ballot curing clear, and do it quickly, before another legitimate vote is discarded over missing signatures or erroneous dates.

Failing to do so before the next election? That would be a grievous and unforgivable mistake.