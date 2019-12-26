THE ISSUE
“The state Legislature has launched an attempt to fundamentally change how Pennsylvania picks judges,” WITF’s Katie Meyer reported Dec. 19. “If approved, it would put the commonwealth in a small minority of states that use regional, partisan elections.” The new proposal is in the form of a constitutional amendment that would create district lines, drawn by lawmakers, for the state Supreme, Superior and Commonwealth courts.
For once, we’re glad for the unwieldy process that changing the state constitution entails.
This new proposal is sponsored by Republican state Rep. Russ Diamond of Lebanon County. According to WITF, Diamond says it’s a way to get more regional diversity on Pennsylvania’s courts.
Republican state Sen. Ryan Aument, of Mount Joy, offered a similar proposal in 2018.
To be clear: We didn’t like Aument’s proposal then, and we don’t like Diamond’s proposal now.
We believe that Pennsylvania’s judges should be selected on merit, rather than by election. Amending the state constitution to create a district-based system of regional elections that are partisan by definition would be moving our state in the wrong direction.
Aument’s proposal last year would have carved Pennsylvania into seven judicial districts with nearly equal populations (as much as practicable). The goal would have been diversifying the court by electing more judges from outside the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas. “It’s important in ensuring that all Pennsylvanians are represented on our courts,” Aument said then.
Aument’s proposal would have explicitly given the General Assembly the power to establish the state’s seven judicial districts — thereby handing the party in power an opportunity for gerrymandering.
And that was one reason we could not support his proposal. This is how we summed up our opinion in April 2018: “(Aument) is a reasonable lawmaker who seems genuinely to care about making Pennsylvania better. His proposal to establish judicial districts would not achieve that aim.”
Aument’s proposal did not make it through both chambers during the 2017-18 legislative session.
But now along comes Diamond’s similar proposal in the House.
His bill, WITF’s Meyer reported, got first and second consideration votes in April and was then dormant for eight months.
Then it was advanced by the House as an end-of-year surprise.
“Democrats got little notice that Republican leaders intended to call the amendment up for a vote on the final session day before the Legislature’s holiday recess,” Meyer reported.
Diamond’s amendment passed narrowly in the House, 102-95, with every Democrat and four Republicans voting against it, according to Meyer. And so it will go to the Senate next year. If the Senate passes it, the proposed amendment would again need to pass in both chambers of the General Assembly in the next legislative session before ultimately going before the state’s voters in a referendum.
Handling state judicial elections in this way would put Pennsylvania in limited company.
“According to the National Center for State Courts, only two states use the sort of regional, partisan elections Diamond is proposing — Illinois and Louisiana,” Meyer reported. “Like Pennsylvania, Illinois’ judges go up for yes-or-no retention elections once their terms run out. Louisiana holds partisan elections every time.”
We find it dismaying that Pennsylvania is moving in this direction.
Earlier this month, we decried the lack of transparency in the process of filling judicial vacancies in Pennsylvania. “The process unfolds almost entirely in secret, making it hard to determine if the most qualified applicants get the jobs,” Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA wrote in an investigative piece.
Indeed, politics already play far too large of role in choosing our judges. Diamond’s amendment would put even more emphasis on politics.
We believe merit selection is the way to go for state judicial vacancies. “It makes no sense, in our view, for judges to run as political partisans for positions that are supposed to be strictly apolitical,” we wrote earlier this month.
In the recent past, there have been proposals for sensible reform. One plan involves a 13-member nominating commission as part of a process that would replace statewide judicial elections.
State House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, a Republican from Peach Bottom, has asserted the need to take politics out of judicial selection, writing in a September op-ed: “The residents of Pennsylvania expect the courts to be filled by members of the bar with the highest qualifications, not those with the best political skills. ... Merit selection transcends party lines and geographical divides and pursues just one, clear goal: placing the most qualified and competent jurists in the courtroom.”
And so we are disturbed to see that House Republicans moved away from the concept of merit selection with this month’s vote in favor of Diamond’s amendment.
We hope the idea of creating judicial districts will be rejected by the state Senate. And, if not, we hope it doesn’t make it through the General Assembly in the next legislative session.
Regional, partisan elections for state judges would be an alarming step backward for Pennsylvania.