THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported Tuesday, “Lancaster County hit a grim milestone this week, surpassing 500 coronavirus deaths as the loss of life picked up speed and spread more broadly beyond nursing homes.” The county’s 59 new COVID-19 deaths in November marked the highest monthly total since May and raised the pandemic’s local toll to 507 on Monday as the month came to an end, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. The coroner told Brambila that he expects the pace of deaths to continue to increase but doesn’t believe it will rise as high as April’s record of 183 deaths in one month. “In the current wave, greater than 50% are at-home deaths, not nursing home deaths,” Diamantoni said.

As we keep noting, the COVID-19 numbers can be overwhelming. But they also serve as a sort of barrier — keeping deaths in the realm of the abstract, making it easier to ignore the reality, especially if we haven’t lost a loved one to COVID-19.

That reality is this: We are facing a brutal winter. Our hospitals are filling with COVID-19 patients. Health care workers are exhausted and working overtime, risking their lives to save others. They desperately need us to follow basic COVID-19 prevention measures to help limit the current surge in cases.

Because COVID-19 is a serious, too often lethal, illness.

Medical workers know more about how to care for COVID-19 patients now, but the disease still can devastate some people, while sparing others. As the website of the Mayo Clinic explains, “The virus can damage the lungs, heart and brain, which increases the risk of long-term health problems.”

When the disease is fatal, whole families and communities can be devastated.

Chuck Clark, an audio engineer at WGAL, died of COVID-19 complications after 50 years at the news station.

Clark, who was 70, was admitted to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital on Saturday, according to a WGAL report. Just two days later, on Monday, he passed away, with his wife by his side. The station’s chief meteorologist Joe Calhoun said Clark’s death “hits home and hits hard.”

COVID-19 victims are so much more than mere statistics, mere data points, in the protracted battle against this deadly pandemic.

Which is why we appreciate the work of LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tim Buckwalter. He has compiled a list of Lancaster County residents whose obituaries specifically cited COVID-19 as a factor in their deaths.

Details drawn from those obituaries told of lives that brightened others.

Susan K. Burkhart, 62, who died Nov. 24, is “remembered for always having a smile and for the concern she had for others, even when her own circumstances were less than ideal.”

Alexandra Chitwood, 47, a longtime Manheim Township School District counselor who died Nov. 4, was “seen by colleagues and students as a role model whose bubbly personality and kind and gentle spirit could instantly light up a room.” She and her husband, Kenneth, just had bought their first house together.

Gay Nell Peebles Heitman, 97, who died July 18, studied microbiology in college and met her future husband when she worked as a chemist in a munitions factory during World War II. “Family was everything to Gay,” her family wrote in her obituary. “Her mission was to love unconditionally — and then love some more.”

Santos Nieves, 61, who died May 17, was a farm and factory worker, who “would put a smile on his nurses’ faces and any stranger he met, with his fun, loving, personality and his endless jokes.”

William L. “Smokey” Roberts, 94, died Oct. 29. He was a world-renowned scuba diver and underwater cinematographer, and the reason there was — rather puzzlingly — a shop for scuba divers in the heart of Lancaster city for decades.

Harry Rowland Nickols “Nick” Bitzer, 74, who died April 30, was an Air Force sergeant who helped to guard Air Force One under President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Dr. Ernest M. Wood, 82, who died April 25, was the duty officer at Bethesda Naval Hospital when President John F. Kennedy’s body was flown back from Dallas in 1963. He’d go on to deliver thousands of babies as head of obstetrics and gynecology at Lancaster General Hospital.

Bie Lun Leung, 52, who died April 5, held an MBA in accounting and worked at Case New Holland. Her family remembered her “warm smile, gentle and kind spirit, and friendly competitive nature.” She is survived by her husband and their twin 5-year-old daughters.

Our hearts ache for those little girls — and for all the family members and friends of the deceased. Grief takes a toll and the holidays, we know from experience, will be difficult.

Sadly, those highlighted by Buckwalter represent just a fraction of those who have died in Lancaster County after being infected by the novel coronavirus.

People, we know, are weary of thinking about the pandemic. We know many of us are longing for a return to something approaching normalcy. We may even resent being asked to sacrifice the ordinary traditions and gatherings of this holiday season.

But please don’t risk the pain that the families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 now are experiencing.

It might help if elected officials served as models for how to behave in a pandemic. (Two Republican state senators now have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending an event last week in Gettysburg that drew, as Spotlight PA reported, “dozens of spectators, many of them maskless.”)

It also might help if our elected officials demonstrated real leadership as we face this terrible surge and related economic challenges. Last week, Lancaster County elected officials held their first news conference in months on COVID-19 and offered few strategies for getting us through the surge. A news conference, it must be said, is not in and of itself leadership.

This is what we face: While COVID-19 vaccines are close to getting emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, we don’t yet know when those vaccines will be available to the general public.

And in the interim, we are told to expect more deaths in the weeks to come.

As we’ve written before, however, we are not powerless against the novel coronavirus.

We can stay at home as much as possible. Avoid crowded places. Wear masks. Practice social distancing. Wash our hands thoroughly and regularly. Cancel holiday gatherings, however hard that may be. Heed medical experts, not politicians.

And honor the medical workers on the pandemic front lines, those who have lost their lives to COVID-19, and those who loved them, by taking the novel coronavirus seriously.