THE ISSUE

“Roughly six months after Pennsylvania nursing home workers first rolled up their sleeves, COVID-19 vaccination rates remain stubbornly low in Lancaster County. This is despite a recent federal survey showing an average 7% bump in staff vaccinations,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported Monday. “Among the county’s 32 nursing homes, the average staff vaccination rate in mid-April was 48%. By the end of June, it was 55%. Pennsylvania saw the same 7% incremental boost in staff vaccinations, with the average rate increasing from 50% to 57% over the same time period.”

We know that long-term care facility staffs have been depleted — numerically and emotionally — by the pandemic, but Lancaster County’s average staff vaccination rate is just not acceptable.

“It is not safe for residents to be in homes with these kinds of rates,” Charlene Harrington, a University of California at San Francisco professor emeritus of sociology and nursing, told Brambila in an email.

Between April and June, roughly one in five nursing homes in Lancaster County actually reported a drop in staff vaccination rates.

If we had loved ones in a long-term care facility where the vaccination rate was dropping, we’d be furious — for good reason.

As The Associated Press reported last week, “Lagging vaccination rates among nursing home staff are being linked to a national increase in COVID-19 infections and deaths at senior facilities, and are at the center of a federal investigation in a hard-hit Colorado location where disease detectives found many workers were not inoculated.”

This is also appalling: “Vaccination surveys from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have been criticized for the slow release of flawed, self-reported data that is cumbersome to understand,” Brambila reported.

Officials in at least two facilities — including Brethren Village Retirement Community in Lititz — said the state data did not match what they reported.

Sadly, we’re not surprised.

Dropping the ball

For well over a year now, the state has dropped the ball on data relating to COVID-19. So we understand why some people were disappointed last week when the U.S. Department of Justice said it would not investigate whether Pennsylvania violated federal law by directing nursing homes to admit residents who had been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Some people don’t trust Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration because state officials haven’t been sufficiently transparent throughout this pandemic.

We’ve been frustrated, too. We just don’t think a federal investigation is appropriate. We’re hoping that state Auditor General Timothy DeFoor delivers the answers that nursing home residents and their families seek and deserve.

We also believe, strongly, that both the state and federal government must do a much better job of tracking nursing home staff vaccination rates.

As Brambila reported, “LNP | LancasterOnline sought data on nursing home vaccination rates in a March 10 Right-to-Know request, only to discover in the appeal process — after a denial — that the state health department doesn’t track this.”

Sam Brooks, a Philadelphia attorney who is the program and policy manager for the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care, told Brambila that vaccination rates are “a pretty bright and easy data point to track.”

Nevertheless, according to Brambila’s reporting, the Pennsylvania Department of Health released its first and only vaccination survey on April 15 and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services did so on June 10.

Said Brooks: “I think, unfortunately, that our overall response to COVID in nursing homes has been reactionary.”

Protecting the ailing

That is the tragic truth.

And now, because we’re dealing with the highly contagious delta variant, accurate vaccination data — and vaccinations — are even more imperative.

This is no time for politics. As Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said last week, unvaccinated people “are letting us down. ... These folks are choosing a horrible lifestyle of self-inflicted pain.”

And they’re endangering others.

As Brambila reported, “Staff vaccination rates are a critical measure of patient safety in the pandemic because the virus penetrated congregate settings largely through infected employees. Staff cases represent nearly 20% of the infections in long-term care facilities.”

It is because of the close proximity of health care workers to the medically vulnerable that we believe that Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health did the absolutely correct thing in requiring that its employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1, unless they’re granted an exemption.

Thankfully, LG Health is not alone in doing so.

As The Washington Post reported, “The Department of Veterans Affairs, which runs one of the nation’s largest health systems, announced Monday it would mandate coronavirus vaccines for its front-line workers, becoming the first federal agency to do so. ... And an array of hospitals from coast to coast, including the prestigious Mayo Clinic, declared they would require staff to get vaccinated, following a joint plea from the nation’s major medical groups.”

Those groups include the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Nurses Association, the American Public Health Association and more than 50 others.

In a joint statement, those groups said, “Due to the recent COVID-19 surge and the availability of safe and effective vaccines, our health care organizations and societies advocate that all health care and long-term care employers require their workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This is the logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all health care workers to put patients as well as residents of long-term care facilities first and take all steps necessary to ensure their health and well-being.”

The groups urged all health care workers to “get vaccinated for their own health, and to protect their colleagues, families, residents of long-term care facilities and patients. This is especially necessary to protect those who are vulnerable, including unvaccinated children and the immunocompromised. Indeed, this is why many health care and long-term care organizations already require vaccinations for influenza, hepatitis B, and pertussis.”

Basic requirement

What we wrote in a June 10 editorial about LG Health employees also applies to long-term care facility employees: If they’re balking at being vaccinated against the capricious and lethal novel coronavirus, they should find a different line of work, where their “clear penchant for risk-taking will be tolerated and won’t imperil anyone else.”

And again, we urge other local health care employers to require staff vaccinations, too.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has said that federal laws “do not prevent an employer from requiring all employees physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated for COVID-19.” (That federal agency said that employees who don’t get vaccinated because of a disability or a “sincerely held” religious belief or practice may “be entitled to a reasonable accommodation that does not pose an undue hardship on the operation of the employer’s business.”)

As we wrote June 10: “We don’t want our immunocompromised loved ones — who were vaccinated but may not be fully protected against COVID-19 because of their health issues or the medications they take — to share physical space with health care workers who could make them sick.

“We don’t think anyone should need to wonder if the health care employee in the room with them ... is a potential source of COVID-19 infection.”

Studies have shown that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are safe and highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death, even in infections caused by the delta variant.

For people working in long-term care facilities or hospitals or any health care setting, getting inoculated against COVID-19 should be a basic job requirement.

As Scientific American reported in February, “death rates among nursing home staff ranked among the highest for any job in the U.S.” last year, based on the magazine’s analysis of data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

You can’t provide care for someone else if you’re sick or dead.

But if you’re unvaccinated and get sick, or infected and asymptomatic, you can harm others. If you’re willing to chance that, you shouldn’t be working in health care.