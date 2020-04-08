THE ISSUE

As of Tuesday afternoon, Pennsylvania had 14,559 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health, and Lancaster County had 490 cases. County Coroner Dr. Steve Diamantoni confirmed to LNP | LancasterOnline that the county has seen 22 deaths related to COVID-19. Pennsylvania remains under a stay-at-home order, and the commonwealth’s public schools remain closed.

Staying home every day, all day, is a surreal experience for most of us, no matter how peaceful or happy our family circumstances.

Even if anger isn’t common currency in our households, tempers may be short and our reserves of patience may be tapped when we are stuck at home together for long stretches of time, amid so much external uncertainty.

Imagine feeling trapped in a home where abuse, and fear of abuse, are stitched into the fabric of existence.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Erin Negley wrote in Sunday’s edition, “In an abusive relationship, home can become dangerous. Social distancing can make victims feel even more isolated. Their options for safe escape narrow with each lost connection.”

Christine Gilfillan, director of Domestic Violence Services of Lancaster County, told Negley that people weren’t reaching out for help as much as she expected. “Maybe people are afraid to reach out,” she said. “Or maybe they don’t think that we’re available.”

Said Gilfillan: “We want victims and survivors to know that we’re going to be here. We’re not going to close our doors.”

The emergency shelter remains open to domestic violence victims and their children. The domestic violence hotline, listed below, still is taking calls.

And Domestic Violence Services launched a text hotline Tuesday. A person can text “SAFE” or “safe” to 61222 and reach an advocate almost immediately. “This is especially helpful if a person cannot speak out loud in close quarters, is deaf or hard of hearing, or can just text unnoticed whereas phone calls are more obvious,” Gilfillan explained.

Kudos to Domestic Violence Services for launching this text hotline in these difficult circumstances.

We also appreciate this: While most court business has been suspended because of the pandemic, the Domestic Violence Legal Center still is operating, mostly remotely. The center’s legal advocate is available to assist people in filing protection from abuse orders, and its three attorneys are available for consultation over the phone.

And existing temporary orders remain valid — even if their end dates have passed — until courts resume normal operations.

New filings for protection from abuse orders have decreased in recent weeks, said attorney Rachel Pinsker, coordinator of the legal center. Not because fewer are needed, but likely because victims aren’t getting any reprieves from the abusers with whom they live.

Domestic Violence Services is an essential organization that is perhaps even more essential now.

As Gilfillan told Negley, situations that already exist in a home may be escalated by unemployment and the financial worries and loss of control that have accompanied the pandemic.

Abusers do not like to relinquish control.

Domestic violence, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence website, “is the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another.”

It notes: “The frequency and severity of domestic violence can vary dramatically; however, the one constant component of domestic violence is one partner’s consistent efforts to maintain power and control over the other.”

The pandemic only exacerbates this dynamic.

“Now with all the restrictions in place, abusers can control their victims by telling them it’s for their own safety and it’s what the government is saying so it is the norm,” Pinsker observed.

No one really has power and control in a pandemic. But that is a reality that will be lost on abusers, who feel entitled to the power and control they wield over their victims.

Sadly, but not surprisingly, the number of domestic violence-related calls made to Lancaster city police increased sharply in recent weeks, city police social worker Leilany Tran told Negley.

The heartening news: Social distancing rules will not change police efforts to reach out to callers and connect them with services, Tran said.

We are immensely grateful to employees of Domestic Violence Services, who are continuing their challenging work in this particularly challenging time. And to police social worker Tran and other professionals who continue to provide help to those desperately in need of it.

Domestic Violence Services is a program of Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, but it still relies on fundraising efforts. Its spring gala has been rescheduled for June 27. Please give to the organization (at caplanc.org/donate) if you can.

Out of sight

We worry for children who are out of school now — and out of sight of the teachers and school nurses trained to look for signs of abuse and neglect. It can be hard, if not impossible, to detect those signs in relatively short periods of remote learning.

ChildLine, the state’s 24-hour child abuse and neglect reporting hotline, remains in operation. Ordinarily, however, most of the calls it receives are from school employees, day care workers and religious leaders who are mandated by state law to report child abuse, Cathleen Palm, executive director of the Center for Children’s Justice, told Spotlight PA.

Now, those mandated reporters aren’t seeing children in person. And ChildLine calls have dropped precipitously: Spotlight PA reported last week that the hotline received just over 9,000 calls in the first three weeks of March — compared to nearly 18,000 in February.

“This is a dangerous time for children,” Palm said.

So much can happen behind a home’s closed doors. If you know of a child or adult who is being abused, please call the police or the relevant hotline.

And if you’re being abused, please seek help when it’s safe to do so. You don’t need to wait out the pandemic. Help is available now.

Passover begins

On a very different note, we wish all those who celebrate it a meaningful Passover.

Tonight’s seders likely will be smaller than in years past, as socially distancing Jews cannot welcome friends, neighbors or relatives to their dining tables, except via the internet.

Danya Ruttenberg, a rabbi and author, wrote this Monday in The Washington Post: “Maybe we need to find not only the cloud leading us during the day, but also to look for the fire in the darkness. We are here. We are able to celebrate Passover. It isn’t in the most ideal situation, but we can mark it nonetheless, pouring out our soul in all of the ways that we must. Maybe — dayeinu. That can be enough for now.”

We hope it is enough.

24-hour domestic violence hotline: 717-299-1249; or text SAFE to 61222.

24-hour sexual assault hotline: 717-392-7273.

Report suspected child abuse to ChildLine: 1-800-932-0313.