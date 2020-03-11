COVID-19 is not media hype. Please take steps to protect yourself and your family.

THE ISSUE

Pennsylvania had 12 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus, as of Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were 647 cases and 25 deaths in the U.S. as of Tuesday afternoon, but those numbers reportedly rose as the day wore on. More than 4,000 people have died from COVID-19 across the globe.

The worry over COVID-19 cannot be compared to Chicken Little shrieking that the sky is falling.

The seriousness of the disease is not being exaggerated to hurt President Donald Trump’s reelection chances.

Media reporting on novel coronavirus is not an “attempt to destroy” the president by sparking a recession, as Fox Business host Trish Regan claimed Monday.

By contrast, Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized leaders who “spent weeks minimizing what is clearly a very serious problem,” casting it as “just partisan politics” or “just like the flu.”

“It’s definitely not just the flu,” Carlson said.

Referring to COVID-19, he said, “People you know will get sick. Some may die. This is real.”

He was right to urge his viewers to take this coronavirus seriously.

COVID-19 is not the flu. (More on that later.)

It shouldn’t be a partisan issue.

No one should be rooting against the Trump administration’s efforts to address novel coronavirus.

People’s lives are at stake.

Trusted sources

Less responsibly, Carlson referred repeatedly to the “Chinese coronavirus,” echoing U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The virus did originate in China, but it’s been reported in more than 100 countries. Referring to it as “Chinese coronavirus” is only going to worsen the racism some Asians — including Asian Americans — already are experiencing because of the global spread of COVID-19.

As for Regan’s wild claim that journalists crave a recession that would make the president look bad? Journalists are not rooting for a recession. Here’s one reason, among many: The news industry took far too many hits during the last one.

And journalists are not “putting fear into people’s hearts” or “creating unnecessary panic,” as commenters on the LNP+LancasterOnline Facebook page contended.

LNP | LancasterOnline is reporting on COVID-19 because it may pose a threat to the well-being of our readers, especially older adults and individuals with underlying medical conditions.

Far from inciting panic, we’re urging against it.

We keep reiterating this commonsense advice from the CDC and state officials: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; try to avoid touching your face; clean household surfaces, such as doorknobs, counters and cellphones; cough into your elbow, not your hand; and if you develop a cough, fever and shortness of breath, call your doctor — don’t just drop by. Also, stay home if you’re ill.

To keep things in perspective, we’re sticking to trusted sources, such as the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC. So readers, in turn, can trust LNP | LancasterOnline.

In that vein, the Opinion staff has declined to publish op-eds that portrayed the coronavirus as the product of media hype or mischaracterized the federal response to it. We apply stringent standards to letters to the editor, too. This is not a time to play fast and loose with the facts.

Actually, never is the time to play fast and loose with facts.

Flu vs. COVID-19

We’ve written multiple editorials about the dangers of influenza and the need for people to get flu shots.

Indeed, part of the reason COVID-19 is so worrying is that, as CDC Director Robert Redfield noted Tuesday, hospitals already are filled with patients suffering from the seasonal flu.

The flu and COVID-19 are both respiratory illnesses. But COVID-19 has been more lethal, in part because the virus that causes it is new, so we’re not immune to it — and no vaccine yet exists to protect us from it.

And novel coronavirus seems to spread easily through droplets from sneezes and coughs.

“Doctors and scientists are working on estimating the mortality rate of COVID-19, but at present, it is thought to be higher than that of most strains of the flu,” according to the Johns Hopkins Medicine website.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has put the fatality rate for seasonal flu at 0.1%.

Based on the cases that “have come to the attention of the medical authorities in China,” Fauci told Congress last week, the fatality rate of COVID-19 may be “about 2%.”

In certain age and risk groups, the death rate may be higher, he said. But the overall fatality rate can’t be known until all asymptomatic cases can be factored into the equation.

The bottom line: COVID-19 is a real threat that can’t be dismissed via Facebook memes.

It doesn’t matter how many cases a state has now, Fauci said Tuesday evening. “You have to start taking seriously what you can do now” to prepare for when the infections come — “and they will come. Sorry to say, sad to say, they will.”

Social distancing

The CDC has urged older Americans and those with “serious chronic medical conditions,” such as heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, to stay home as much as possible; to avoid crowds; and to “stock up on supplies.” That means stocking the pantry to avoid trips to the grocery store and pharmacy.

“Social distancing” may be in the future for more of us.

Which, in turn, may mean temporarily closing schools and working remotely at home when possible. Medical experts will advise us when that is necessary. In the meantime, families might want to consider how they would handle that circumstance.

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday that Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 cases have been traced to known outbreaks.

But according to LNP | LancasterOnline’s Heather Stauffer, the health secretary said things would change if Pennsylvania detected significant community spread — that is, cases that “we have no idea how they got it.”

That might mean, she said, enforcing social isolation.

Some schools already are moving in that direction. As Stauffer also reported, “Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences will temporarily close its campus (today) because an individual there was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.”

A college spokeswoman said the exposure didn’t occur on campus or at the college’s clinical sites, and the exposed person wasn’t showing any symptoms. The college will conduct classes online from Thursday until spring break begins March 23.

West Chester University also announced Tuesday that it was moving classes online — for the remainder of the spring semester.

Expect to read about more such moves in the days to come, but don’t panic.

Keep washing your hands. Advise friends and colleagues that handshakes and hugs are — at least temporarily — out of vogue.

And don’t believe anyone who tells you that the novel coronavirus is just media hype. It’s a significant medical concern. And it needs to be fought with facts, not fearmongering — and certainly not with denial.

LNP | LancasterOnline will deliver the latest local, statewide and national news about COVID-19 to your email inbox every morning for free. Sign up at LancasterOnline.com/newsletters.