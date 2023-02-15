THE ISSUE

The Republican Committee of Lancaster County has clashed with the Lancaster Bar Association over the bar’s ratings of judicial candidates. County GOP Chairman Kirk Radanovic called the bar’s ratings a “popularity contest” and asked judicial candidates seeking the county GOP’s endorsement not to participate in the bar’s vetting process until after the county GOP made its endorsements. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported, lawyers Shawn McLaughlin and Christina Parsons were the two most popular candidates in straw polls conducted by area Republican committees in the county. Neither Parsons (who is the wife of Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons) nor McLaughlin was recommended by the bar association and neither took part in the bar review process. First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown, sitting county Judge Karen Maisano, personal injury attorney Ted Kennett and District Judge Randall Miller were “highly recommended” by the bar. The county GOP held its endorsement convention Tuesday night.

When physicians offer science-based advice about how to avoid becoming seriously ill with COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, they are subjected to twisted conspiracy theories.

When schoolteachers attempt to teach history fully and truthfully, they are accused of indoctrinating children.

When trained librarians curate diverse collections, they are castigated as “woke.”

People who attended school now think they can teach and write curriculum. People who regularly watch HGTV believe they no longer need skilled plumbers and electricians. People on Facebook seem to think they know more about medicine and the law than actual doctors and lawyers.

But the reality is that most of us wouldn’t let an untrained person perform a root canal on someone we love. Or heart surgery. Or any kind of surgery. Experts are necessary. Expertise, gained through education and experience, is critical. And yet, somehow, it’s become the target of derision.

Apparently, some of us would prefer getting sick — even dying — to taking sound medical advice. Would prefer that children be shielded from history lessons and books that might help them to avoid repeating the mistakes made by previous generations. Would prefer casting an uninformed ballot to considering any input from educated professionals.

This rejection of knowledge isn’t freedom. It’s a capitulation to fear that keeps us trapped in one place, unable to talk to one another, unable to move forward.

It is one thing for someone to take up a hobby and learn from the internet how to wire his or her own house — we admire the energy and drive that fuel that kind of effort. But it’s quite another for that person to insist that he or she be permitted to wire a city without the assistance of an experienced electrician. Insurers and municipal officials would never allow that to happen because it would be dangerous.

And yet some people are insisting on behalf of others that they know better than subject-matter experts. Perhaps because they know those experts might offer answers they don’t want to hear.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported in December, the Lancaster Bar Association has long rated county court candidates, but details about how it assessed candidates had not been shared publicly.

Jeffrey Ouellet, who chairs the bar’s judiciary committee, said that led to criticisms that the process lacks transparency.

So the bar wisely made an effort to revise its process, accepting the input of four sitting judges, all of whom ran as Republicans, who had been through the bar’s previous evaluation process.

County GOP Chairman Radanovic slammed both the bar and the county bench, the latter for “weighing into a process to rate candidates.”

What exactly was his strategy here?

We believe the bar association performs a valuable public service by rating candidates for judicial office. Too often, election ballots are cast for open seats on the bench without a whole lot of information about those candidates.

That said, the bar’s ratings don’t get too much attention from the general public. If Radanovic wanted to undermine the bar association’s influence, it seems counterproductive to draw attention to its rating system.

Moreover, the bar conducted interviews with the candidates’ professional references and peers and surveyed its member attorneys. That’s not playing politics — that’s performing due diligence.

Unfortunately, too many in the GOP — and outside the GOP — now reject professional expertise of any kind.

In a statement earlier this month, county President Judge David Ashworth pointed out that the “Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas needs individuals with actual real courtroom experience. Notwithstanding any suggestions to the contrary, experience and qualifications truly do matter.”

He’s right, of course. Experience and qualifications do matter. But when a candidate lacks them, the only strategy left to the candidate’s supporters is to devalue their importance.

And so here we are.