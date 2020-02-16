THE ISSUE
“Lancaster County has agreed to pay $400,000 to a girl who was sexually assaulted by an employee of its juvenile detention center in 2017 when she was 15 years old,” reported Carter Walker in last week’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. “The settlement agreement, one of the largest in county history, resolves only the first of numerous federal lawsuits filed against the county over the abusive Youth Intervention Center worker. The girl’s lawsuit, filed last year, named Lancaster County as well as individual county employees as defendants, including former guard David Stevenson. The girl’s lawsuit alleged a pattern of sexually harassing behavior by Stevenson, escalating to ‘outrageous criminal acts.’ ”
Thus began the appalling story in last week’s Sunday paper. But it’s this next sentence that truly made us despair:
“Though the county acknowledges the assaults occurred and that they had received multiple reports of (Stevenson’s) behavior prior to them, it has not responded to questions about what, if any, changes have been made to prevent future incidents.”
Clearly changes are imperative. And it would be helpful if Youth Intervention Center officials detailed them to the public. Because the children residing in that secured facility are particularly vulnerable to abuse. Some come from families who lack power and status, useful tools when challenging officialdom. So their credibility may be questioned when they report abuse. This makes these children easier targets for abuse.
And it makes it essential that they be protected.
These were girls residing in the facility’s shelter care program for alleged and adjudicated dependent and delinquent juveniles.
Some shelter it turned out to be.
Warning signs
Stevenson, now 56, worked at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center from 2016 to 2017. He was sentenced in June 2018 to 10 to 25 years in state prison after pleading guilty and no contest to sexual assault charges involving five girls at the county-run shelter.
Six girls in all have filed lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania related to Stevenson and their stays in the facility.
They all are represented by Lancaster city lawyer Christopher Lyden, who asserted, “For whatever reason, the culture in (the youth facility) seems to be that they had to catch him red-handed before they did anything.”
Lyden is an attorney seeking to make his case. But, given the circumstances, we’re inclined to agree with his characterization of the Youth Intervention Center culture.
Had county officials contacted Stevenson’s previous employers, Lyden said, they might have learned that he left Abraxas Academy Shelter of Morgantown after only a few months — possibly because he was fired — and that there may have been an allegation of inappropriate behavior at the Children’s Home of Reading.
Charlette Stout, the county’s human resources director, told LNP | LancasterOnline that the county checked with two references prior to Stevenson’s hiring but did not say who they were. References were blacked out on a copy of Stevenson's application obtained by this newspaper from the county.
It can be difficult to get an employer to disclose a former employee’s misconduct, as employers worry about being sued if they are brutally honest in a reference check. (This is called “passing the trash,” and it happens in more than schools and religious organizations. It can be a dangerous practice.)
Lancaster County officials insist they complied with background check requirements when hiring Stevenson.
“The criminal background check and ChildLine clearance for Stevenson at the time of his hire were clean and indicated no prior misconduct,” county solicitor Chris Hausner said in 2018.
But clearly the process failed in the case of Stevenson. This failure had terrible consequences for the teens in his care.
‘A lesson to us’
When LNP | LancasterOnline’s Walker asked county officials directly if they had reviewed their hiring practices or process of handling complaints, he got no response.
Nothing from Hausner. Nor from Larry George, the county’s chief clerk.
Drew Fredericks, the Youth Intervention Center director, emailed a statement that noted the background check systems the county uses and its compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act.
“Unfortunately, despite that, and the fact that (Stevenson) only worked at the Youth Intervention Center for less than a year, he was still able to perpetrate crimes,” the statement said in part. “It is a lesson to us and to all institutions that, as we have noted previously, even the most professional facility with the most rigorous background checks is not totally immune from individuals determined to commit crimes. We must be, and are, on guard for such behavior and will continue to review all policies and procedures.”
But the county won’t say how and when such a review will be conducted.
Calling state officials
The filings from the complainants paint a picture of an unchecked Stevenson acting improperly with the girls in his care.
This truly disturbing instance stood out to us: In March 2017, according to the lawsuits, three facility staffers observed Stevenson carrying a juvenile female to her room, where he remained alone with her. The county and other defendants admit that Stevenson was seen carrying the girl. (Emphasis ours.)
“Stevenson’s hands were seen to be on the groin area of the juvenile,” a 2019 lawsuit stated.
Did anyone intervene to help the child? This episode should have been treated like a five-alarm fire, alerting county officials and evoking a strong and urgent response. Did it, we wonder?
County officials won’t discuss specific instances as they are under litigation.
But we think the state ought to investigate.
Last autumn, Gov. Tom Wolf appointed Dan Jurman to be the executive director of the state Office of Advocacy and Reform.
Jurman formerly led the nonprofit Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County.
In his new role, he oversees the newly formed Pennsylvania Juvenile Justice Task Force, which was created in response to the horrific case of Glen Mills Schools.
That Delaware County juvenile justice facility was shut down by the state last year after The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on its history of endemic abuse and violence toward its young residents, who’d been sent there by court order. (Were it not for that newspaper’s investigative reporting, those children still might be suffering.)
We lauded the creation of Jurman’s office and the task force in December when we wrote, “If the ultimate goals are rehabilitation and life success for juvenile offenders, our juvenile justice system is going to need to better recognize and treat trauma — and not heap more of it on already traumatized young offenders.”
Christina Kaye Sorenson, a fellow at the Philadelphia-based Juvenile Law Center, told LNP | LancasterOnline that the Stevenson case isn’t unusual.
Part of the problem is a lack of a uniform system across agencies for how reports of abuse from juveniles should be handled.
Perhaps the Juvenile Justice Task Force can tackle that issue.
In the meantime, we hope Jurman’s agency is paying heed to what happened to at least five children at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center. It seems that trauma was piled on top of trauma there.
County — and state — officials need to ensure that nothing like it happens again.