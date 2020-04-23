THE ISSUE

As of Wednesday, Pennsylvania had 35,684 cases of COVID-19 and 1,622 deaths from the highly infectious respiratory disease, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Lancaster County has seen 1,326 cases and, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, 122 deaths.

There’s a lot we’ve struggled to comprehend as this public health emergency has unfolded.

Why local hospitals — including the largest, Lancaster General Hospital — have been so reluctant to share information with the general public about COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Why Lancaster County doesn’t have a health department that would have helped guide us through this crisis.

Why the Pennsylvania Department of Health has been so slow to release geographic information about COVID-19 infection in the commonwealth. It only began this week to offer data that shows cases by ZIP code.

But this next one is a real head-scratcher.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker reported in the Wednesday edition, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is requiring counties to sign nondisclosure and confidentiality agreements before it will provide them with the addresses of Lancaster County residents infected with the novel coronavirus.

County officials are hesitant to accept the deal, Walker noted, “because it could put the county in a precarious legal situation.”

The purpose of the information is to notify first responders dispatched to an address if there’s a COVID-19 case at that address. This would protect law enforcement, firefighters, emergency management personnel and emergency medical services personnel from potentially being infected while on the job. Which makes sense.

It’s the nondisclosure agreement requirement that does not make sense.

As Walker reported, the county would be “required to have all individuals with whom they share the information also consent to the nondisclosure agreement.”

There are hundreds of first responders in Lancaster County.

According to the ridiculously broad nondisclosure agreement, if the county, an employee, representative or subcontractor improperly discloses the information, there could be a fine of up to $5,000 per occurrence, potential criminal prosecution and the loss of millions of dollars of state funding for the county’s 911 call center, among other penalties.

“It imposes a number of conditions that I don’t believe we are going to be able to meet,” county solicitor Chris Hausner said last week.

We can reassure the commonwealth: Lancaster County officials can keep secrets. You don’t need to threaten them with steep penalties to keep them from sharing information. It comes naturally to some of them.

In this instance, however, we understand the county’s concerns.

For one thing — and it’s a major thing — the nondisclosure agreement would make it impossible for the information to be conveyed to first responders over the county’s radio system, which can be heard by the public.

“We don’t have the ability to discreetly communicate information to first responders,” Hausner said. “That’s my concern given the severe penalties.”

A Department of Health spokesperson told Walker that it wanted to protect both first responders and citizens’ privacy rights — a laudable goal.

“It is essential that those agencies who are receiving sensitive information understand the agreed-upon use of that information,” Nate Wardle, press secretary for the department, said in an emailed statement.

But to ask every single one of those agencies — and every emergency responder — to consent to a nondisclosure agreement under threat of severe penalties? How is that supposed to work?

We don’t know because Wardle declined to answer Walker’s follow-up questions.

“To me, it is beyond frustrating that they would provide it, and then provide it with requirements that are very, very difficult — if not impossible — to meet,” Josh Parsons, chairman of the county board of commissioners, said last week. “It’s just really unhelpful.”

We agree.

And we’d remind state officials that Gov. Tom Wolf made transparency a pillar of his administration. Nondisclosure agreements do not exactly scream transparency.

We understand the need to protect the privacy of citizens, particularly regarding their health.

But there has to be a better way of conveying essential information to counties than requiring them to sign nondisclosure agreements.

That’s the aim of a bipartisan bill that’s making its way through the state Senate.

Senate Bill 1110 — which is co-sponsored by state Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township — would require the state Department of Health to share, within 24 hours, information about individuals infected with a communicable disease to 911 centers and emergency responders.

Importantly, this information only could be shared when the commonwealth is under an emergency disaster declaration prompted by a communicable disease — like the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused significant death and illness.

The recipients of the information would be held to federal and state privacy and confidentiality laws. So an emergency responder couldn’t share an infected person’s address on Facebook, for instance, or in a conversation with a friend. The responder would be held to account legally for his use of the information.

But the emergency responder wouldn’t have to go to the excessive step of signing a nondisclosure agreement. (In our experience, nondisclosure agreements tend to protect those in power, not ordinary citizens.)

During Wednesday’s commissioners meeting, Parsons said he has reached out to state officials about the matter but hasn’t gotten any response.

We know health department officials are busy navigating a pandemic. But they still should make themselves available to further explain — if not defend — yet another barrier they have erected to disclosure.