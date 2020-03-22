THE ISSUE

As of Friday afternoon, Pennsylvania had 268 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by a novel coronavirus. One week before, the number of cases in the state totaled 41. That means we’ve seen an increase of 553.66%. If the virus continues spreading at that pace, there will be more than 1,700 cases in Pennsylvania by next Friday. Nationwide, the total number of cases surpassed the 15,000 threshold Friday.

There are no good choices here.

Because important decisions weren’t made months ago, there are only tough choices left to us now.

We haven’t tested in sufficient numbers to know the full scope of COVID-19 infection in this county and across the country. So we’re flying blind as we face one of the greatest challenges of our lifetimes.

Hospitals, including those in Lancaster County, are facing a critical shortage of beds. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Heather Stauffer reported Friday, Lancaster County has 1,081 total hospital beds, “of which 468 might usually be available,” according to an analysis by the Harvard Global Health Institute.

In the best-case scenario, the analysis predicts Lancaster County would have 22,229 people infected with COVID-19, requiring 483 hospital beds over 18 months.

The worst-case scenario shows 317,229 infected, requiring 4,446 hospital beds over six months. That’s more than four times as many as the county has.

So this means two things: It’s essential that Lancaster County officials work urgently with health care providers to ensure that the former UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster — the old St. Joseph Hospital — can be pressed into service if needed.

County leaders also must persuade Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, UPMC Pinnacle, WellSpan Health and Penn State Health to work together to create a comprehensive testing, quarantining and preventive care strategy for the county. The piecemeal efforts have been helpful, but this should be a united effort.

We’ve heard hints that this is already in the works, but county officials and health care leaders should be transparent about it. Some reassurance to a nervous county would go a long way. An open flow of accurate information is the prescription in times of crisis.

The most imperative thing is that we keep as many people as possible from being infected.

That’s why Gov. Tom Wolf not only has shut down schools and nonessential businesses, but also took the extraordinary step Thursday of ordering all businesses except those deemed “life-sustaining” to close their physical locations. (As Spotlight PA reported Friday evening, the governor revised the order slightly, "allowing accountants, tax preparers, manufacturing supply companies, and some lawyers to resume operations," after two law firms filed challenge. Wolf's revised order also relaxed restrictions on specialty food stores, laundromats and dry cleaners.)

As infectious disease specialists keep telling us, we need to flatten the curve of COVID-19 contagion if we have any hope of surviving this without widespread loss of life.

And we’ve already lost precious time.

Small businesses

Small businesses here, we know, are suffering. Especially those that had to close because of the governor’s order Thursday.

Would it have been better had the governor’s website not crashed Thursday evening, making it difficult to immediately see which businesses were affected? Absolutely, yes.

Was it helpful that some lawmakers rushed quickly to assail Wolf for his decision? No, it was not.

However, we agree with the state Senate Republican leadership, which said this in a statement: “Every business is life-sustaining to someone — whether employers or employees. The economic devastation that is being caused will last long into the future, especially for small-business owners.”

The loss of one’s livelihood has health effects of its own. This reality must be acknowledged; it demands its own response.

While we understood Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin’s tweet expressing concern about the well-being of employers, employees and their families, we simply cannot say he’s right when he said the governor’s order “has gone too far.”

We don’t know if Gov. Wolf went too far. Likewise, we don’t know if New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo overreacted by ordering his state’s residents to stay indoors and nonessential businesses to keep all employees home.

We won’t know until this crisis is over.

All we know is this: LNP | LancasterOnline’s Stauffer reported Friday that a Turkey Hill Minit Markets convenience store in Lancaster city “was temporarily closed after a team member reported testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the company.”

The store at 410 E. Chestnut St. was closed at 4 p.m. Wednesday to be sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew and would reopen in the days to follow with “team members from neighboring stores.”

The company said in its statement that the employees who work at the store had been contacted and advised to follow the guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Imagine if you were the owner of a business and an employee tested positive for COVID-19 — and had had contact with an untold number of customers.

That’s a worry of a different magnitude.

We urge U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker to intercede for this county’s small business owners in Washington, D.C., as Congress puts together a stimulus package.

We need concrete action now, not second-guessing and partisan arguments.

The impact on nonprofits

Businesses aren’t the only entities suffering. So, too, are nonprofit organizations. Some have had to cancel the events that keep them afloat.

As this pandemic continues, wreaking havoc on individual lives and the economy, those nonprofits likely will face more people in need, with fewer resources upon which to draw.

So if you have the means, now is the time to help the helpers.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jeff Hawkes reports today, Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County is among the nonprofits here charged with helping struggling county residents — even as the organization faces countless unknowns.

Vanessa Philbert, that nonprofit’s CEO, told Hawkes that she and other leaders of nonprofits are keeping in touch.

“We don’t have time to not be united in our response,” Philbert said.

That should be everyone’s motto now — elected officials, community leaders, individuals.

In this moment of unprecedented peril, we don’t have time to not be united.