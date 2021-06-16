THE ISSUE: “(State) lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree charter school reform is crucial — though the groups diverge ideologically on the details,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Gillian McGoldrick wrote in a June 9 article. That story detailed Senate Bill 1, the plan introduced by state Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township, who chairs the Senate Education Committee. Elements of Martin’s original proposal (which was amended Tuesday) included transferring authority to approve new charter schools from local school boards to a new statewide commission and significantly expanding Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit and Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit programs. State Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward plans to bring SB 1 up for consideration today, McGoldrick reported.

We consider this the key sentence in McGoldrick’s June 9 article about SB 1:

“Martin said ... he is willing to negotiate with the House and the governor to ‘develop a final product that is not an ideological statement piece, but something that can be enacted into law and make a real difference in the lives of Pennsylvania students and families.’ ”

This must happen.

We are overdue for negotiations and compromises that result in meaningful action in Harrisburg.

Martin’s reference to developing “a final product” indicates his willingness to keep revising SB 1 — more on that in a moment — and to craft legislation that can pass the GOP-led General Assembly with bipartisan support and gain the signature of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

This willingness on Martin’s part is good news. Because his bill remains insufficient toward the aim of accomplishing consequential charter school reform.

But it’s a two-way street. Democrats and the governor must understand that no reforms can get to Wolf’s desk without sufficient Republican support. There must be give and take.

In our June 4 editorial, we acknowledged the crucial role that quality charter schools can serve in educating Pennsylvania students. But the current system is broken, to the detriment of both students and public schools.

We must have reforms that bring performance standards and transparency for charter schools. Accountability is especially necessary for the state’s vastly underperforming cybercharter schools.

In addition to establishing those performance standards, the proposal Wolf supports would also put a moratorium on approving new cybercharter schools; create a ceiling for cybercharter enrollment at low-performing schools; and require charter schools to be subject to the state's Right-to-Know Law.

And crucially, under the Democrats’ proposal, charter school funding formulas — the amount school districts pay per student for those from their district who attend charters and cybercharters — would be better aligned with actual costs.

Wolf says his realignment of these funding formulas would save $395 million that could be directed back into public education.

All of these aforementioned aspects of charter reform belong in the final version of Martin’s bill.

Welcome amendment

Superintendents of all 16 Lancaster County school districts (along with the presidents of the districts’ respective teacher unions) wrote a letter to Martin last week indicating their “collective disappointment” over what is — and isn’t — included in his legislation, LNP | LancasterOnline’s McGoldrick wrote in Tuesday’s edition.

“While the bill includes some charter accountability provisions, we are fascinated that a number of logical charter accountability and transparency provisions were not included in the bill, despite the fact that they were included in HB 97 — legislation you supported on July 9, 2017,” the letter stated.

Melding SB 1 with past reforms Martin has supported and elements of the Democrats’ proposal is a good avenue to ensuring that meaningful accountability measures are ultimately passed into law.

In the letter, school officials also highlighted their concern with the portion of SB 1 that would, as McGoldrick writes, create a Public Charter School Commission with “the power to approve new charter schools over the objections of local school districts.”

That concern has seemingly been heard, loud and clear.

The provision for the creation of a state commission was dropped from the bill Tuesday via an amendment approved by the State Education Committee, McGoldrick reported.

“Martin said he proposed the commission because of conflict between the GOP-controlled Legislature and Gov. Tom Wolf that led the state’s charter appeals board to be ‘virtually nonexistent,’ as WHYY reported last month,” McGoldrick reported. “(Martin) removed that language Tuesday, thanks to progress in negotiations with Wolf to appoint new members to the charter appeals board so it can begin hearing appeals again, he said.”

That’s an encouraging development.

We hope the talks between Martin and key Democrats on other aspects of charter reform continue, because there’s room for more compromise.

McGoldrick reported that Martin’s bill would boost the availability of school choice by increasing the number of scholarships currently funded by the Educational Improvement Tax Credit and Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit programs.

These programs allow corporations or businesses to redirect a portion of their state taxes to fund scholarships. Private schools, religious schools, pre-K programs and public school foundations all can benefit from the Educational Improvement Tax Credit, while students attending a low-performing public school may be able to attend a higher-performing public school through the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit program.

We agree with criticism that Martin’s proposed increases for these programs go too far, too quickly.

WHYY reported on June 7 that state Sen. Lindsey Williams, D-Allegheny, believes the scope of Martin’s proposal would represent “a ‘massive tax break for corporations’ that would only increase exponentially, thanks to a provision that would increase the credits by 25% every year so long as 90% of the available funds were in use the previous year.”

“This means that these tax credits will grow to $1 billion in five years, $3 billion dollars in 10 years, and $8.5 billion in 15 years,” Williams asserted in the WHYY coverage.

Williams’ own charter reform proposal, Senate Bill 27, is the one Gov. Wolf is advocating for.

Martin is correct about the need for more scholarships, but he should tread more conservatively in boosting the availability of tax credits. Going lower on that part of the plan will likely be needed to bring Democrats and the governor on board.

Even then, state lawmakers should be mindful that every tax credit granted means less revenue for Pennsylvania, which more often than not finds itself struggling to fund its many needs at budget time.

Ultimately, there’s room on both sides for continuing to negotiate Pennsylvania charter school reform that provides increased school choice, is significantly fairer about the costs paid by public schools and ensures through accountability that every educational choice in the state is a quality one.

“Hopefully this is something that unifies us, when it comes to opportunities for kids,” Martin told McGoldrick.

We agree. But it’s going to take some more old-fashioned conversation and compromise to get it across the finish line.