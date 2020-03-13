THE ISSUE

The Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission “warned seven companies to stop selling soaps, sprays and other concoctions with false claims that they can treat the new coronavirus or keep people from catching it,” The Associated Press reported Monday. And last week Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro put state merchants on notice about price gouging. “You cannot use a public health emergency as a business opportunity,” Shapiro stated in a news release.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a perilous moment for consumers.

So we appreciate the work government officials are doing to protect us from scams and unethical business practices. We can be especially vulnerable when we are anxious or trying to help our loved ones.

The aforementioned federal agencies issued warning letters to companies based in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom for selling fraudulent products.

“These products are unapproved drugs that pose significant risks to patient health and violate federal law,” their joint release stated. “The FDA and FTC are taking this action as part of their response in protecting Americans during the global COVID-19 outbreak.”

Questionable products being pitched included teas, essential oils, tinctures and colloidal silver.

Last month, "The Jim Bakker Show" “aired an episode in which a guest ... promoted colloidal silver — silver particles in liquid — claiming it had been tested on previous coronavirus strains and eliminated them in hours,” the AP reported.

The claims of these products are bogus. There are no approved treatments for the new virus.

“To date, there is no vaccine and no specific antiviral medicine to prevent or treat COVID-2019,” the World Health Organization states on its website.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 task force and an immunologist who has served six U.S. presidents, has stressed repeatedly — including to Congress this week — that a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is a year to 18 months away.

There are no shortcuts.

There are no miracle cures.

We should emphasize those realities in our conversations about COVID-19, especially to those who might be susceptible to fantastical pitches. The old adage about something being too good to be true applies.

We appreciate the government agencies that are working to stop those who would prey on consumers by marketing such quackery.

The FDA also has gotten online marketplaces such as Amazon to remove dozens of fraudulent products.

“Such scams typically flourish during epidemics of new diseases, including after the 2015-16 Zika virus outbreak,” the AP reported. “The scams often prominently include glowing testimonials from supposedly cured people, but in fine print state the products aren’t intended to treat or cure any medical condition.”

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities issued an alert this week on coronavirus fraud targeting our bank accounts.

“Scams are becoming increasingly more sophisticated and scam artists are taking advantage of people, making every attempt to separate you from your hard-earned money,” Acting Secretary Richard Vague stated.

The agency’s tips relate to both phone and email scams:

— Beware offers that come with a sense of urgency or limited-time availability.

— Beware making payments via wire transfer or with gift cards.

— Beware being told you must keep the offer confidential. “Never make a decision without consulting a credible and trustworthy source,” the state noted.

— Beware unsolicited offers, especially including those that arrive via social media.

“Never provide credit card or other financial or personal information as part of an unsolicited phone call and think twice if you’re being pressured to act now,” the state agency advised.

We would add that we should be cautious about scam artists who prey on our sympathy for those who have been hit hardest by COVID-19. Be suspicious of emails that appear to be from organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization. Know that scammers often create fake emails seeking “charity donations.”

Finally, this crucial evergreen advice: Never click on links or download attachments in an email you weren’t expecting.

Price gouging

Another way consumers can be harmed during an emergency is through price gouging on anything from hand sanitizer to toilet paper.

The state attorney general wants everyone to know that Gov. Tom Wolf’s emergency disaster declaration March 6 included price gouging protections for consumers. He has created an email address — pricegouging@attorneygeneral.gov — where we can report potential offenses.

“For consumers, just know: if you see the price of basic goods skyrocket — reach out to my Office,” Shapiro stated in a news release. “Let us know. Our agency is here to protect you from being taken advantage of.”

We also appreciate government officials who are looking into online price gouging.

Amazon’s third-party sellers have marked-up hand sanitizers as high as $150 for a two-pack, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Hurubie Meko reported recently. In response, Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey wrote a letter to Amazon criticizing the price gouging. The company indicated it now is working with state attorneys general to identify and prosecute sellers who were taking advantage of customers.

We are glad to see government agencies and elected officials looking out for consumers during this health crisis. We must do our part and be savvy too.