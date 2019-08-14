FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2019, file photo, Rene Aguilar and Jackie Flores pray at a makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas. The largely Hispanic city of El Paso has deep roots in Catholicism and religion in general. After the massacre that left more than 20 dead and many others injured, residents are turning to their faith to get through these times.