THE ISSUE
Conoy Township supervisors voted 3-1 earlier this month to have the township solicitor draft a resolution declaring the northwest Lancaster County municipality a Second Amendment sanctuary. The resolution would state the municipality’s refusal to use township funds or personnel to support any future federal and state laws that the supervisors believe would violate the constitutional right to own firearms. Existing laws would be exempt. West Manheim Township in York County approved an ordinance last week designating that community a Second Amendment sanctuary. Clinton County declared itself a Second Amendment territory on Jan. 30, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Gillian McGoldrick reported.
They must have money to burn in Conoy Township.
Why else would they use taxpayer money to draft a resolution that’s merely a meaningless political statement?
That’s not just our view. It’s also close to the view of the lone dissenting supervisor, Justin Risser, the newest of Conoy Township’s five Republican supervisors. (Supervisor Clyde Pickel was absent for the vote advancing the sanctuary resolution proposal.)
Risser, a gun owner, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sean Sauro that he believes it’s foolish to spend time and money on a resolution opposing laws that don’t even exist.
In Risser’s view — which is the legally correct one — resisting state and federal gun law is outside the realm of township supervisors.
“This is some sort of hysteria that people buy into,” he said.
That hysteria is being exploited by gun rights activists, who are driving the Second Amendment sanctuary movement. According to The Trace, a nonpartisan, nonprofit gun violence reporting website, more than 120 towns, cities and counties in Virginia had declared themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries” by mid-January, and more “than 400 municipalities in 20 states have now passed resolutions opposing the enforcement of certain gun laws passed by state or federal lawmakers.”
These resolutions, The Trace points out, “are largely symbolic and not legally binding” — in other words, a waste of taxpayers’ money.
In Conoy Township, it was Supervisor Gina Mariani who led the charge on the sanctuary proposal.
She told LNP | LancasterOnline that she approached supervisors’ Chairman Stephen Mohr with the Second Amendment sanctuary idea “after attending a pro-gun rally in Virginia, where the state Legislature recently passed a red flag law, which allows police to temporarily confiscate firearms from gun owners who a court decides are a danger to themselves or others,” as Sauro reported last week.
Mohr told LNP | LancasterOnline that his board also was spurred by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s appeal in his budget address earlier this month for the passage of gun regulation, including a red flag law and universal background checks.
Mariani said she fears a red flag law and similar gun laws could be passed in Pennsylvania, which is possible, but not probable at this point (much to our dismay).
Let’s break down what she’s saying.
She is implying that it would be a bad thing if individuals in danger of killing themselves or others had their firearms removed temporarily during a mental health crisis for which they need urgent professional help.
Heaven forbid a red flag law — also known as an extreme risk protection order — be passed and possibly reduce suicides by gun, which make up nearly two-thirds of all gun deaths and half of all suicides.
Conoy solicitor Bernadette Hohenadel has her own concerns with the resolution she is being paid to prepare.
She said it could open the township to lawsuits from people who might challenge the selective enforcement of laws.
Then there is the enforcement question.
As Sauro reported, “Conoy is covered by Susquehanna Regional Police Department, which also serves East Donegal Township and Marietta Borough. All three communities fund the department, and a commission made up of representatives from each oversees its operations.”
Is that regional police department supposed to enforce future gun laws in two of its municipalities but not in Conoy Township? Hohenadel said it could be “a little confusing.”
That’s an understatement.
Marietta Mayor Harold Kulman told LNP | LancasterOnline that he expects officers to enforce all current and future laws despite any Second Amendment sanctuary designations — because upholding the law is their job.
Second Amendment sanctuaries are the conservative parallel to sanctuary cities, which pass resolutions directing local law enforcement to limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.
But as the fact-checking website PolitiFact points out, even sanctuary cities turn violent felons over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Refusing to enforce a red flag law could enable individuals who pose a danger to themselves or others to carry out an act of violence.
But again, this is a theoretical discussion. The Pennsylvania General Assembly is as resistant to change as Supervisor Mohr says Conoy Township is, so we don’t expect to see any new gun regulation any time soon.
Supervisor Mariani said in an LNP | LancasterOnline video that Conoy Township is a rural community of law-abiding citizens who know and care for one another — “not a bunch of gun-toting crazy people.”
The sanctuary proposal is meant to protect the rights of Conoy Township residents who care about the Second Amendment, she said.
“It’s not to go out and hurt anybody — it’s for our protection,” she said.
It seems to us that if she and others in Conoy Township were so concerned about protecting people from hurt, they would support a red flag law.
Mental illness and suicide are problems in every community — even quiet, close-knit ones like Conoy Township.