THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported last week, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker “quietly left a bipartisan caucus formed to help bridge the gap between Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The move follows Smucker’s appointment this year to the powerful House Ways and Means Committee and to a leadership post on the National Republican Congressional Committee — two positions typically reserved for party loyalists and not necessarily lawmakers committed to working with members of the other party on legislation. It also comes after Smucker joined 137 other House Republicans early on Jan. 7 to object to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes being awarded to President-elect Joe Biden, a vote cast less than 12 hours after a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Smucker was last listed as a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus on Feb. 8, according to the Internet Archive.”

We believe Congressman Smucker lost the right to call himself a problem-solver in the early hours of Jan. 7 when he stood on the U.S. House floor and argued — without basis in law or fact — that the legally cast votes of 115,847 Lancaster County residents should be nullified.

Defying the Constitution and bowing to the demands of insurrectionists will forever mar Smucker’s record.

If anything, leaving the Problem Solvers Caucus is an example of truth in packaging. Smucker points to bipartisan efforts in his news releases on noncontroversial issues, but otherwise seems to be abandoning his bipartisan brand for Trumpism.

Pay no attention to those campaign promises, please. Disregard all those statements made in the past.

Never mind, for instance, Smucker’s response to questions from LNP | LancasterOnline in fall 2020: “I have worked in a bipartisan manner on many issues in Congress. I am a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a group of 26 Democrat and 26 Republican legislators who work together to find legislative solutions. ... I have taken a solution-focused approach in Washington to address the urgent needs facing millions of American families and small businesses.”

Or Smucker’s words in 2017, shortly after he joined the newly formed Problem Solvers Caucus: “I represent a conservative district and I have my own conservative values, and I think the best way to implement those values is to find ways to work with people you may not agree with on every issue.”

The Problem Solvers Caucus, Smucker said, represented an opportunity to “focus on navigating — not obstructing — our path forward.”

Smucker said then that joining the Problem Solvers Caucus was about continuing a promise he had made in January 2017 when he signed a “commitment to civility” with the rest of his freshmen colleagues. “The Problem Solvers Caucus to me is really taking that message ... and putting it into action,” he said.

Smucker seems to have dropped his commitment to civility. He’s joined some other Lancaster County Republicans in haranguing Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf at nearly every juncture of the COVID-19 crisis.

The West Lampeter Township Republican who said in 2017 that members of Congress “must be an example to our constituents by showing respect for one another at all times” took a markedly different path two years later.

In 2019, Smucker said that then-U.S. Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan must have been dropped “on his head” for concluding that President Trump had “engaged in impeachable conduct” regarding the Russia investigation.

Amash actually read Robert Mueller’s report and tweeted that it identified “multiple examples of conduct satisfying all the elements of obstruction of justice, and undoubtedly any person who is not the president of the United States would be indicted based on such evidence.” Smucker chose to attack Amash rather than to consider what he’d concluded. (A side note: The U.S. Treasury recently stated that a Russian and Ukrainian political consultant named Konstantin Kilimnik provided the Russian intelligence services with “sensitive information” on polling and Trump campaign strategy in 2016. That polling data, according to the Mueller report, had been given to Kilimnik at the direction of Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was pardoned by Trump in December. Amash, it seems, was right to be concerned about what Trump called that “Russia thing.”)

We’ve expressed our disappointment in Smucker before. That dismay is genuine.

When we endorsed him for Congress in 2016, we emphasized that Smucker’s skill in the Pennsylvania Senate had been “in working with people across the aisle; Washington doesn’t need, in Smucker, another partisan warrior.”

We noted that as a Republican state senator, Smucker “courageously introduced the Pennsylvania Dream Act, which would have permitted undocumented immigrant students who graduated from high schools in the commonwealth to pay in-state tuition at public universities.”

Now, Smucker makes showboating trips to the southern border and seems to take his marching orders from Fox News and Trump loyalists in the GOP.

We’re sure he will continue to support bipartisan legislation when it fits his agenda, but apparently he doesn’t want to viewed as a moderate Republican.

Moderation is championed in eating and drinking, but not in politics nowadays, and that’s a shame, because most Americans aren’t ideologues — they just want lawmakers to work together to solve the country’s problems.

Cooperation, pragmatism and respect are Lancaster County values that we hoped Smucker would take with him to Washington, D.C. That hope faded over time and died in the early morning of Jan. 7. Its epitaph is written in Smucker’s withdrawal from the Problem Solvers Caucus.

Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, of Bucks County, is vice chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus. On the caucus’s webpage, he explains why he’s a member: “I learned early on during my time with the FBI the importance of working together toward a common goal. Since I first decided to run for Congress, I have been determined to break the gridlock in Washington that frustrates everyday Americans across our country. ... We must continue to work together to find solutions to the issues our nation is facing.”

Indeed we must. Unfortunately, Congressman Smucker apparently no longer believes it’s in his political interest to be seen as part of those solutions.