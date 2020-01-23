THE ISSUE
A study published this month in the scientific journal Alcoholism found, based on death certificates, that alcohol-related deaths in the United States more than doubled between 1999 and 2017. In 2017, about 2.6% of deaths of people ages 16 and older were alcohol-related. “The striking national findings were no surprise to those familiar with substance use disorders in Lancaster County and Pennsylvania,” Heather Stauffer wrote in Monday’s LNP | LancasterOnline.
Some might be inclined to believe this new study is overly alarmist. But here’s the thing: It’s actually not nearly as alarmist as it could be.
Indeed, this is the final line of the report: “Given evidence that death certificates often do not reflect the contribution of alcohol, the magnitude of alcohol-related mortality in the United States is likely much higher than suggested from death certificates alone.”
Specifically, the study’s authors believe that extreme “underreporting of alcohol involvement in traffic fatalities” continues to be an issue.
So, no, the concerns surrounding alcohol are not overblown.
It is, of course, legal for adults to consume alcohol. We’re not here to push teetotalism. But we must respond aggressively to the societal and health problems surrounding the misuse of alcohol: addiction, underage drinking, suicide, drunken driving, etc. Plus the problems that can be associated with excessive drinking.
And we must look out for our loved ones, when necessary.
This new study reinforces that there is work to be done. There are lives at stake.
“Even in the midst of an opioid epidemic, Pennsylvania continues to see individuals dying from alcohol use disorder and entering treatment for alcohol use disorder at a much higher rate than other substances,” Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs spokeswoman Rachel Kostelac told Stauffer.
Rick Kastner, executive director of the Lancaster County Drug & Alcohol Commission, indicated that alcohol accounts for almost as many clients seeking help as opioids.
This month’s national study revealed some other insights:
— “Increases in alcohol use and related harms among women are concerning given growing evidence that women are at greater risk than men at comparable levels of alcohol exposure for alcohol-related cardiovascular diseases, certain cancers, alcohol-related liver disease and acute liver failure due to excessive drinking.”
— “Recent studies suggest that alcohol use is increasing more among middle-aged and older adults than among younger drinkers.” (The rise in alcohol use among older adults is especially concerning because the number of Americans aged 65 and above is expected to nearly double, to 95 million, between 2017 and 2060. Excessive drinking can exacerbate existing health problems for older Americans, and that demographic is also at greater risk for falls and other injuries that can happen when a person is impaired by alcohol.)
— “Alcohol plays a prominent role in overdoses on other drugs, contributing to roughly 21% of deaths involving heroin, 17% of deaths involving hydrocodone and 22% of deaths involving diazepam (valium).”
The availability of alcohol has increased in recent years with its introduction to some grocery and convenience stores in Pennsylvania. But the upside? Public awareness of problems associated with excessive alcohol use is also high.
And plenty of help is available, as Stauffer notes. Those who want it can call 800-662-HELP (800-662-4357), a confidential hotline that can connect individuals to treatment, regardless of insurance status. It is available around the clock, in both English and Spanish.
Treatment options and support groups abound, many of them springing up in the past two decades.
“Lancaster County in particular has a really rich and robust recovery community,” Amy Sechrist, a certified prevention specialist with addiction prevention nonprofit Compass Mark, told Stauffer.
That attitude here — embracing and supporting those who seek help — “is important and, if shared, can be a powerful tool,” Sechrist added.
Dr. Mitchell Crawford, a WellSpan Philhaven psychiatrist trained in addiction treatment, stressed that the risks associated with excessive alcohol consumption can be mitigated if people stop drinking. Treatments are effective, he told Stauffer.
That’s a crucial point. Those seeking help, and their loved ones, should understand there are viable paths to recovery.
Who might need help taking a step back from excessive drinking? Look for these signs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
— A binge-drinker consumes five or more drinks (men) or four or more drinks (women) on one occasion.
— A heavy drinker consumes 15 or more drinks (men) or eight or more drinks (women) per week.
Moderation, on the other hand, involves no more than a drink a day for women or two drinks per day for men.
Let’s be clear about this, too: No one should begin drinking or drink more frequently based on potential health benefits, according to the CDC.
So what should be done if someone is an excessive drinker but doesn’t realize or acknowledge it? The first step, especially for those trying to help someone they love, can be the hardest.
Those concerned about someone else’s alcohol use, Crawford says, should take a nonjudgmental approach and avoid accusatory language. “(Talk) about how you’re concerned and how it’s affecting you,” he added.
And if you’re being harmed by another person’s drinking, remember to seek help — from a family doctor, a counselor or a support group like Al-Anon — for yourself, too.