THE ISSUE: “The Hempfield school board on Tuesday night retained a law firm with conservative ties to assist the administration with producing a policy around student athletic participation following a monthslong debate over the rights of transgender student-athletes,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported Wednesday in an article published online. The Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center is offering its services to the district at no cost, Geli further reported in a separate article published Thursday. Any Hempfield proposal developed in conjunction with the Independence Law Center will be reviewed and voted on by the school board.

It was not a typical school board meeting.

Tuesday’s Hempfield School District board meeting included a public comment session that lasted about five hours, Geli noted. More than 300 people attended the meeting, with additional people watching online.

The long, often heated, discussions at Hempfield this summer have involved the rights of transgender students and other students, the nebulous concept of fairness in high school athletics and attempts to determine what is allowed under state and federal law.

There is a simpler point — which should be the guiding principle in any such discussion — and it’s this: A public school system exists to serve all of its students, and it should ensure that, through it actions, it does not intentionally harm any of its students’ physical or emotional well-being.

We believe in the right of transgender student-athletes to compete on the athletic team of the gender with which they identify. Creating a policy that would ban them from doing so would unduly harm those students.

And we must ask: Given the small number of transgender student-athletes seeking to compete, does all of this discussion represent an attempt to find a solution where there is no real problem?

But this is perhaps the most concerning issue: It’s unconscionable that Hempfield is bringing an outside party — the Independence Law Center — into the equation.

Even if it’s not charging the district for its services, the partisan law firm will prioritize making a statement in the culture wars surrounding transgender rights — rather than focusing on what’s best for Hempfield School District.

The district may not pay up front for its services, but it will pay in the long run. The school board is showing its hand in forging this affiliation, making it clear that it cares less about student well-being than about appeasing a vocal segment of the community.

As Geli noted, the Independence Law Center “has a history of defending policies that LGBT advocates say discriminate against transgender students” and is affiliated with the Pennsylvania Family Institute. On its website, the institute states that its mission is to “to strengthen families by restoring to public life the traditional, foundational principles and values essential for the well-being of society” and “to promote respect for life, family, marriage and religious liberty.”

The sort of well-being the Pennsylvania Family Institute seeks to promote and protect is not, in our view, the well-being of vulnerable transgender students, who face bullying, discrimination and daily barriers when trying to have the same experiences and participate in the same activities as their fellow students.

Meanwhile, we have some other significant and unresolved concerns regarding Tuesday’s meeting at Hempfield.

The 5-3 motion to retain Independence Law Center wasn’t on the board’s agenda, Geli reported. Nor was any mention of Independence Law Center.

“The public, therefore, did not have an opportunity to weigh in on the motion prior to the board vote,” Geli reported. “That raises a potential Sunshine Act liability.”

Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, explained to Geli: “The Sunshine Act requires agencies to provide an opportunity for meaningful public comment prior to all official action (votes), and if this issue wasn’t on the agenda and public comment had already taken place, they should have opened up for public comment again before the vote took place.”

Also, at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, board President Mike Donato announced that board member Adam Aloisi had resigned, and the board immediately appointed Bill Otto, a former board president, to replace him, Geli reported.

The public deserves more explanation regarding these actions.

Times have changed

As we have written in past editorials, we realize that transgender identity remains difficult for some readers to understand. Some adults grew up in a world in which gender was sharply defined. Many of us feel comfortable with the sex assigned to us at birth based on our chromosomes and physical attributes — but not everyone does.

“For some people, this discomfort makes it impossible to go on identifying with the gender assigned to them at birth, because it doesn’t match the gender they feel they are inside,” we wrote last August. “Transgender identity isn’t a whim or a fad or a lifestyle choice.”

Times have changed. A just society for all is guided by the principles of acceptance, compassion and inclusivity. Actions that promote discrimination or prejudice toward transgender individuals are morally and legally wrong.

Mountville parent Jamie Beth Cohen helped to organize a large rally of LGBTQ advocates before Tuesday's Hempfield school board meeting, Geli reported. Later, speaking to the board, Cohen rightly pointed out that board members have a responsibility to safeguard “the lives of all young people in this district.”

Said Cohen: “If you try to make your beliefs policy … you are in fact not offering any protection, you are actually perpetrating harm.”

We agree.

The ‘fairness’ question

On the question of allowing a transgender girl to compete on a girls sports team, one Hempfield student-athlete said, “It’s just not fair.”

She added: “It makes some of us never want to run again, which is terrible.”

But this was not the view held by all Hempfield student-athletes.

Senior Mackenzie Ridilla, now the captain of the Hempfield girls cross country team, “said she was excited to compete with the transgender student and at no time has her privacy been violated,” Geli reported.

In an op-ed published in LNP | LancasterOnline last month, Naiymah Sanchez, the trans justice program coordinator at the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, addressed the ongoing debate at Hempfield and wrote that worries over transgender athletes excelling in sports because of their biological gender are unfounded. Such concerns represent “fearmongering” by those who push for discriminatory policies.

“The fact is, transgender people of all ages have been participating in sports consistent with their gender at all levels for many years,” Sanchez wrote. “In that time, we simply have not seen any dominance by transgender athletes at any level of competition.”

What school boards and taxpayers should truly be concerned about, Sanchez said, is the implementation of transgender policies that leave districts open to lawsuits.

“It is, after all, illegal to discriminate against transgender students under the federal law Title IX,” Sanchez wrote in her op-ed.

She cited a case involving Pine-Richland School District in western Pennsylvania. In 2017, it had to pay out $135,000 after a federal court found that it had discriminated against three transgender students.

“Hempfield School District officials should reject any discriminatory policies against transgender student athletes — not just because they open the district up to a number of legal liabilities, but because rejecting such policies is the right thing to do,” Sanchez wrote.

Ultimately, this is an issue that should be grounded in compassion, not court threats.

At a Hempfield school board meeting in early June, Ron Kennedy, executive director of the Lancaster-Lebanon League and PIAA District Three, discussed his 2019 doctoral dissertation, for which he interviewed transgender athletes.

“It really changed my life; I became a much better person,” Kennedy said, as reported by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Gross. “I came out the other side much more sympathetic for folks going through this. Going through school ... is tough enough. As a transgender athlete, it gets exponentially more difficult.”

Ridilla, the Hempfield High School senior student-athlete, showed that same kind of empathy this week at the crowded school board meeting.

“I value compassion over competition,” Ridilla said. “No matter what you think, I think being kind to people is more important than any competition we could ever have.”

Indeed, kindness is the most important consideration.