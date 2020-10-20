THE ISSUE

Donegal High School suspended in-person classes for three days last week after administrators learned that nearly 60 students at a homecoming party had to quarantine after being in contact with a student who was presumed to be positive for COVID-19, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported in Saturday’s edition. The student in question has since tested negative, district superintendent Michael Lausch confirmed. In-person instruction resumed at the high school Monday.

First and foremost, we are relieved that the student in question at this party tested negative for COVID-19, the deadly disease that has killed 8,500 Pennsylvanians and 220,000 Americans thus far in 2020.

That’s the most important thing.

Second, we are incredibly discouraged that this gathering happened at all.

Perhaps — and thankfully — it didn’t lead to anyone becoming infected.

But look at the rest of the fallout:

— Donegal High School officials had to take the preventive step of holding online-only classes for three days.

— All extracurricular activities, including the Donegal-Ephrata football game, were postponed.

— It created additional stress and schedule changes in a year rife with those challenges.

To be clear: Donegal officials made the absolute right decision to shift to online-only instruction once they learned of the unsanctioned off-campus party and the possibility that it included an infected student. We laud them for their swift response.

Lausch warned that if other students or staff take part in similar group behavior, online-only instruction could return to Donegal for extended periods, Geli reported.

“If our families want us to be able to offer in-person learning, then we have to be taking the appropriate safety precautions both inside of school and outside of school,” Lausch said.

He is correct. While high school-age students should bear responsibility for their actions and decisions, we’re more disappointed in the adults who allowed this party to happen.

Parents need to set examples guided by wisdom and common sense amid this pandemic.

That did not happen with this homecoming party. Having five dozen teens gathered together in relatively close proximity is incredibly unsafe. We’ve known that for months. Many of us dare not even visit family members or friends because of how easily the virus can spread and the vulnerability of those who could have serious outcomes if they contract COVID-19.

So putting 60 people together in close quarters is an awful idea. This event had the potential to be a super-spreader. It was pure luck that it wasn’t.

“Dozens of students, including the Donegal school board president’s son, attended the party, which parents hosted in lieu of an official, district-affiliated dance,” Geli reported. “Images posted on social media show maskless students posing outside with their arms around each other. Photos taken inside what looks like a barn show a DJ in the background with colorful lights shining on a dance floor.”

Imagine if someone at the party did have COVID-19.

Imagine each of those 60 students then going back to their households.

Imagine everyone who interacts with each member of all those households.

This is not fearmongering. An August study found that young people can carry a high “viral load” in their airways and become silent spreaders of the virus when they are asymptomatic. And teenagers can get seriously sick with COVID-19.

From the start, exponential spread has been one of the greatest fears surrounding COVID-19. While the state and national death tolls have caused so much pain and sorrow, they would likely be far higher if many states — including Pennsylvania — hadn’t reacted to the crisis early on with necessary measures and restrictions.

The parent who hosted the gathering of Donegal students described the party as “something that was the right thing to do that got blown out of proportion like everything does nowadays,” Geli reported.

No, it was not the right thing.

No, it was not blown out of proportion.

We’re not the only ones who think so.

“Our society is going to have even more disruptions unless adults take this pandemic seriously and act like the adults in the room,” wrote Fred Young, commenting on LNP | LancasterOnline. “How irresponsible is it to allow a gathering that put minors and their extended families at risk?”

Exactly. This health crisis calls for adults who will do the right thing and serve as role models for their children. This pandemic is unprecedented. Teens may be smart academically, but they lack maturity and life experience. They need the adults in their lives to set boundaries and explain the realities they’re facing.

None of this easy. We get that. But that’s all the more reason that we must rise to the occasion.

Dr. Tom Frieden, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tweeted this Monday: “Yes, we’re tired of Covid. The answer isn’t to surrender to it. ... The answer is to fight smarter.”

Frieden added: “Every new infection is a step backward. Even people who have mild or no symptoms can pass the virus onto someone who dies from it. We should protect people from Covid, not expose them to it.”

We cannot afford steps backward. In this precarious moment, backward steps will cost lives.

COVID-19 cases are rising again in Pennsylvania. This autumn surge was not unexpected, but it does not have to spiral out of control, either.

Our diligence and continued focus in following health guidelines will keep our communities safer from the spread of the virus as winter approaches.

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine noted Monday that the number of statewide hospitalizations for COVID-19 has nearly doubled since Sept. 22, from 422 to 841.

“It could be just from relatively small gatherings of family and friends where people might not be as vigilant with social distancing and masking,” she said. “However, someone has an asymptomatic case and it spreads.”

The coronavirus is incredibly opportunistic when given the chance to spread through communities.

We must stop helping it. We have to use some common sense.

And, we’ll say it again, it must start with the adults in the room.