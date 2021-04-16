THE ISSUE: The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, passed with overwhelming bipartisan support by Congress and signed by then-President Donald Trump in March 2020, provided a $2.2 trillion stimulus in response to the initial economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Of the over $95 million in CARES money (Lancaster County) received, the lion’s share — nearly $41 million — went toward grants for businesses via the Small Business Recovery and Sustainability Grant Program, which was run on behalf of the county by the Economic Development Company of Lancaster and the Lancaster Chamber,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker reported Sunday.

The headline on the front page of Sunday’s newspaper summed it up nicely: “Aid money saved local businesses.”

And we’re especially appreciative of the individuals whose business advocacy organizations provided key assists on those “saves”: Lisa Riggs and Tom Baldrige.

The Riggs-led Economic Development Company and the Baldrige-led Lancaster Chamber did much of the coordinating work as nearly 1,300 local businesses received CARES Act grants last year “for payroll, rent or mortgages, supplies and retrofitting facilities to meet public health requirements,” Walker reported.

He detailed just a few of the local businesses that were directly helped by the county’s distribution of CARES Act money:

— “Erin Blank, the owner of Keystone Mascots, a mascot costume design and repair company in West Earl Township, received $6,515. She said the money went toward buying more supplies and new equipment.”

— “Joshua Seacat, owner of the T-shirt design studio Lancaster Print House, received $10,000, which gave him the financial security to order supplies for a program he set up to help other businesses.”

As Riggs explained, many of the grants helped to keep small businesses — the lifeblood of Lancaster County’s economy — afloat during their most difficult moments.

“What we’re hearing from folks is really a ‘But for’ story. ‘But for your grant we wouldn’t have paid our rent; but for your grant we wouldn’t have paid our utility bill; we wouldn't have been able to keep this employee on,’ ” Riggs told Walker. “So in my mind, that $41 million did a lot to preserve an infrastructure of small businesses.”

Which means it did a lot to preserve what’s important — and what we prize — about Lancaster County.

None of this was a given. There was no guarantee that CARES Act funds would be weighted so heavily toward the business community here. Or used to help businesses at all.

And while we believe — as does Riggs — that other needs deserved attention, too, we’re glad that local business owners were thrown lifelines. Because they and their employees — and their families — needed them.

As Walker explained, Lancaster County, because of its population of more than 500,000, was one of just six Pennsylvania counties that received CARES Act funds directly from the federal government, instead of having the funds allocated by state government.

There were different approaches to deploying the funding in those six counties. Montgomery County, which received $145 million, spent only $16 million on small business support. Allegheny County did not provide grants to small businesses.

How the distribution of millions in local aid to small businesses came together is a credit to the approach and thoughtfulness of Lancaster County government, working with Riggs’ and Baldrige’s organizations.

“When the county received its CARES Act allocation at the end of last April, a group of elected officials and county employees — led by Commissioner Ray D’Agostino — came together to create a plan for how best to use the windfall of federal funds,” Walker wrote.

Their initial plan designated funds for three general categories: reopening and support of the local economy; protecting the health, welfare and safety of the county; and maintaining public services and emergency response.

As they moved forward, government officials learned that it’s both important to have a plan to work from and to maintain maximum flexibility to adjust the plan. (Good advice for so many big projects we tackle in life.)

“We had to create a process, and that’s what was important,” Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons said.

D’Agostino added: “The plan you put in place at the very beginning doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be unchanged because it’s a completely unknown scenario to everyone. We’ve never dealt with anything like this.”

Indeed, we have not.

But local government officials and economic leaders rose to the occasion, despite all the unknowns.

“I think Lancaster County did a remarkable and a responsible job in administering the funds from the CARES Act effectively and in a way that got us through this pandemic,” Baldrige said.

The work is far from done, however.

Lancaster County government will receive about $105 million and Lancaster city will receive about $42 million from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year.

“Baldrige hopes local officials review their use of CARES money to fine-tune how to use the new money,” Walker reported.

As do we. Local officials should work to ensure that vulnerable sectors of the Lancaster County community that were not directly aided by the CARES Act receive support. The long, devastating pandemic has led to struggles in many areas, such as child care, that undergird the ability of all to thrive.

With the distribution of CARES Act funds, for example, Lancaster County pivoted and contributed about $300,000 to housing assistance when that wasn’t a line item in the original plan. We’ll need that kind of flexibility and attentiveness to social needs once again.

“My opinion is (that) this focus around youth, child care, day care support infrastructures for working families — I wish we could have lifted that up a little bit more,” Riggs told Carter. “I personally feel like we could have incorporated that more in our plan (as a community) in hindsight.”

The good news is that local leaders won’t have to worry about hindsight. With the coming American Rescue Plan funds, there is an incredible — and important — opportunity to address needs that will help a widespread and equitable rebound here.

“The second round of funding, for better or worse, is more massive, and I hope it is looked at more strategically and is used in a way that will benefit Lancaster County for years to come,” Baldrige said.

It is crucial that this happen.