THE ISSUE

Franklin & Marshall College sophomores have been directed to stay at home. Millersville University has welcomed back only a fraction of its students to campus. Elizabethtown College is using a sequenced approach to bringing students back onto campus. HACC is offering mostly online classes. Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology has developed a hybrid model of instruction to allow for social distancing. Lancaster Bible College has installed plexiglass guards around campus and is asking students to take their temperatures daily and wear face coverings.

We feel for college students.

Their college years have been altered dramatically by the COVID-19 pandemic and that’s a shame.

Many are still in their family homes, preparing to take classes virtually, miles away from the campuses where they expected to reunite with roommates and friends, cheer on their college’s teams, participate in traditions that generations of students before them enjoyed.

Some students have returned to Lancaster County campuses to find that campus life isn’t the same.

And here’s the thing: It can’t be.

In Pennsylvania, more than 12,100 adults ages 19-24 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the state Health Department.

In the region that includes Lancaster County and Philadelphia, the 19-to-24 age group went from representing just 5% of cases in April, to 17% so far in August.

In many places around the country, young adults are driving the spread of the novel coronavirus.

We need young adults to take care not to drive us further into the ditch we’re already in.

Cautionary tale

As The Associated Press reported, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill “canceled in-person classes for undergraduates just a week into the fall semester ... as college campuses around the U.S. scramble to deal with coronavirus clusters linked in some cases to student housing, off-campus parties and packed bars.”

The university said Monday that the COVID-19 positivity rate on that campus had risen to nearly 14% of tested students as of that day; 177 students were in isolation and 349 were in quarantine.

The student newspaper, The Daily Tar Heel, published a scorching editorial that reads as a cautionary tale now to students on campuses everywhere: “We all saw this coming. ... University leadership should have expected students, many of whom are now living on their own for the first time, to be reckless. Reports of parties throughout the weekend come as no surprise. Though these students are not faultless, it was the University’s responsibility to disincentivize such gatherings by reconsidering its plans to operate in-person earlier on.”

On Tuesday, eight days into its fall semester, the University of Notre Dame had to temporarily suspend in-person classes after 146 students and a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“The virus is a formidable foe,” the Rev. John Jenkins, Notre Dame’s president, said in a news release. “For the past week, it has been winning.”

Of course it was given a boost by social gatherings in which masks weren’t worn and social distancing wasn’t observed, a contract tracing analysis by the university found.

Plea to young adults

So here’s our request to college students and other young adults who live and work in Lancaster County: Don’t make the same mistakes the Tar Heels and Fighting Irish did.

Don’t gather in large groups indoors. Don’t hold or attend parties.

In an excellent column published in the Aug. 9 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, Janine Everett, F&M’s public health program director, offered an empathetic but impassioned plea to young adults.

“Friends and connection and having a sense of normalcy — those are all critically important, and there are tangible health outcomes when those social needs aren’t met,” Everett wrote. “During this pandemic, you have been asked to give up so much — and you don’t even know how long this period of sacrifice might last.”

Nevertheless, she urged young adults: “Please be even more careful and thoughtful about how you engage with your friends and with the world. Especially if you are someone who has been spending more time out and about, in bars and restaurants and parties and social spaces and any other place where people gather, often without masks or concerns about contracting the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. ... (These) are not safe practices now, and they are causing harm.”

She is right, of course. They are not safe.

And it may be unfair, but there’s a lot that’s unfair right now.

We often feel like we’re being anti-fun scolds, discouraging people from doing what they most enjoy. But we’re not — we’re pragmatists. We want desperately for Lancaster County residents — young and old — to be able to return to normalcy. But we lost that chance months ago, when we as a nation didn’t effectively stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

‘Absolute minimum’

The Yale Daily News reported Tuesday that a study led by Yale public health professor A. David Paltiel — and researchers from Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital — found that universities likely could ward off COVID-19 outbreaks “by testing students every two days and implementing strict behavioral regulations.”

The frequency of testing was more important than the quality of the tests — and the testing cannot be confined just to symptomatic students, the study found.

Such frequent, widespread testing may be a “very high bar” that “may be beyond the reach of many university administrators,” the study’s authors noted.

But in a Yale news release, Paltiel said, “Any school that cannot meet these minimum screening standards or maintain uncompromising control over good prevention practices has to ask itself if it has any business reopening.”

And the Yale Daily News quoted him as saying: “It does trouble me that many colleges out there are doing the absolute minimum, banking on the planets to align and hoping against hope that everything that could go wrong will go right.”

The problem with doing the “absolute minimum” is that it puts at risk vulnerable members of the wider community, Paltiel said.

And it leads to results like those seen at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

There, the student newspaper interviewed a first-year student who was beginning to move out of her residence hall. “It feels like something is being ripped away from you,” that student said.

We’ve all had that feeling over the past six months — and we’re likely to keep experiencing it until we accept the reality of what we’re facing.

So please, keep wearing masks. Maintain social distances. And whether you’re a college student, or a parent of one, remember that we’re up against, as the Notre Dame University president put it, “a formidable foe.”

Whatever your age, don’t give it extra chances to harm you or your loved ones.