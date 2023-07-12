THE ISSUE

Like other Republicans, state Sen. Ryan Aument of West Hempfield Township applauded the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 30 ruling striking down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. The debt relief program would have canceled $10,000 of student debt for individual borrowers, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Borrowers would have been eligible for this relief if their individual income was less than $125,000 (less than $250,000 for married couples). The Biden administration now is pursuing alternative debt relief strategies. In a column published in Sunday’s LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section, Aument — the state Senate majority whip and co-chair of the Pennsylvania Commission on Education & Economic Competitiveness — outlined his own proposals for addressing student college debt.

We know many readers joined Sen. Aument in cheering the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on college debt.

Some of those who paid off their college debt resented the notion of others being spared the burden.

Some of those who didn’t go to college resented the idea of their tax dollars going to help the college-educated who have, theoretically at least, more earning power.

We understand those viewpoints.

We also understand the counterargument that Republican politicians and their family businesses were among those forgiven their hefty pandemic Paycheck Protection Program loans.

And we appreciated the January letter to the editor from Scott Miller of Warwick Township, who correctly noted that “we’ve bailed out the airlines, banks, credit unions, investment firms, insurance companies, auto manufacturers, meat packaging industry” and others. Miller wrote that he’s a “lifetime Republican in favor of investing my hard-earned tax dollars in our younger generation and giving our young people a chance at the future.”

As Aument pointed out in his Perspective column, “there are still millions of Americans with trillions of dollars in outstanding student loans.”

And, as he wrote, while “it’s true that some of these borrowers have not budgeted well and will struggle to repay their loans because they were irresponsible with their money, the reality is that most of these borrowers are trapped in a system that was designed for them to fail. They’ve been diligently making monthly payments for years without even putting a dent in their overall debt due to excessively high interest rates.”

The student loan debt crisis burdening generations of Americans has consequences for us all.

Those overloaded with college debt are less likely to contribute to the economy by starting small businesses or by buying vehicles and homes.

The increase in student loan debt is tied to a decrease in homeownership among younger adults, studies show.

This is exacerbating the racial wealth gap, because African Americans often rely on college loans and when they cannot buy homes, their prospects for building generational wealth are narrowed.

According to Brookings Institution research, the average Black college graduate owes $52,726 four years after graduation, compared to $28,006 for the average white college graduate. That is a crushingly unjust disparity.

There are all kinds of reasons individuals end up saddled with student debt.

Some students resort to private loans with higher interest rates because federal loans don’t cover college costs and their parents are unable to fill in the gaps. Some graduates work in careers that are important to society but not lucrative. Some students don’t complete their degrees, dimming their prospects of ever paying off their loans.

Then there are the costs of going to college.

According to the Biden administration, the total cost of both four-year public and four-year private college has nearly tripled, even after accounting for inflation, since 1980. Aument wrote that the average annual cost of college tuition has increased by more than 3,000% since 1969.

They illustrate it in different ways, but the bottom line is the same: The cost of college tuition has skyrocketed.

And simply advising against going to college isn’t the answer.

While we are enthusiastic supporters of technical colleges — chiefly Lancaster’s Thaddeus Stevens College — they are not the place for everyone.

And while Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro eliminated four-year college degree requirements for most state government jobs, many jobs today still require a college degree.

Withholding state aid from the commonwealth’s publicly funded universities isn’t the answer, either.

Appropriations for Lincoln University, Penn State University, Temple University and the University of Pittsburgh are currently caught up in the state budget impasse. As Spotlight PA explained, one proposed bill would have provided “a little over $640 million in aid for the commonwealth’s four state-related universities, a more than 7% increase from last year. This money has historically subsidized tuition for in-state students at the institutions.” (The italics are ours. Withholding this money isn’t going to help Pennsylvania students.)

Aument proposes reconsidering how we fund higher education institutions and establishing “a performance-based funding model to hold these institutions accountable for the tuition they charge and the results they produce.”

In his Sunday column, Aument suggested reconvening the Higher Education Funding Commission (which was created in 2019 via legislation he proposed) for this purpose. We’re not only commission-weary, but skeptical that this would be helpful. We need to tamp down, not further encourage, the circus antics currently playing out over higher education in Harrisburg.

While Aument rightly lambasted the “broken system that’s unfairly taking advantage of millions of borrowers and profiting off it” — a flawed system that is “no longer serving students, but preying on them instead” — he does not specifically mention in his column the role that lenders play in that system.

While Aument rightly lambasted the “broken system that’s unfairly taking advantage of millions of borrowers and profiting off it” — a flawed system that is “no longer serving students, but preying on them instead” — he does not specifically mention in his column the role that lenders play in that system. Scrutinizing the practices of lenders — and pressing colleges and universities to reduce tuition — both seem imperative.

Aument also has proposed the “Student Loan Retirement Agreement Program,” in which college graduates would agree to pay a fixed percentage or “share” of their income for a fixed period of time, in exchange for having all or a portion of their student loans paid off. It would be administered by the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency and be funded by a revolving line of credit using existing assets.

Adding more bureaucracy to the college debt labyrinth doesn’t seem like the best answer to us.

Still, we appreciate that Aument is seeking solutions. Many other Republican politicians applauded the high court’s ruling and then just moved on, as if the matter were settled.

Sadly, it is not. And young Pennsylvanians know this all too well.