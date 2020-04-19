THE ISSUE

On April 9, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that schools would remain shuttered for the rest of the academic year; they had been closed since mid-March. On Wednesday, five Lancaster County superintendents — Damaris Rau, School District of Lancaster; Brian Bliss, Solanco; Mike Bromirski, Hempfield; Bob Hollister, Eastern Lancaster County; and Mike Leichliter, Penn Manor — joined LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy in an online discussion of the challenges facing educators, parents and students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

If this were an ordinary year, high school students would be preparing for prom or sharing their prom photos on Instagram.

The spring musical would be in the rearview mirror, and the performers already would be missing how they felt on the triumphant opening night and during the bittersweet closing performance.

Seniors would be ordering caps, gowns and tassels.

Student athletes would be wrapping up their spring seasons.

Parents of preschoolers would be attending kindergarten orientation with their little ones, wondering how their babies got to that stage so quickly.

Shutting the schools was essential to slow the spread of COVID-19, but so much was lost in the process. This includes — let’s be honest — so much learning.

We worried this loss might have lasting impacts on students, setting them back significantly.

But we were encouraged by what we heard from five Lancaster County superintendents in our virtual discussion last week.

The superintendents outlined how their districts were adjusting to remote learning. They related, with evident empathy, how their districts are trying to reach the human needs of their students — for food, wellness, emotional support, learning supplies, connection.

They said teachers, guidance counselors, social workers and other staff members are checking in regularly with children and their families.

“We all know that children are going to face challenges in their lives; they’re going to learn to overcome adversity,” Solanco Superintendent Bliss said. “It’s still painful when you actually see them facing that adversity.”

“Everyone is under such stress and duress,” said Rau, of the School District of Lancaster. “People are dealing with multiple factors in their life that we have to be sensitive to.”

Bromirski, of Hempfield, said his staff members are trying to “find ways to help people through this ... We’re all experiencing some trauma.”

We are indeed.

But it was clear from this discussion that these superintendents, and their counterparts in other school districts, are working to minimize the losses, to acknowledge and ease the trauma.

On prom and graduation

The last few months of senior year aren’t just about preparing to move on from 12th grade — “those last few months are a culmination of 13 years,” observed Hollister, of Elanco.

So, he said, “we are trying to recreate some of those experiences for our seniors. ... We really want to try to do that, and we will.”

Rau said she has a task force devising a range of options for senior activities, which may need to be delayed for months.

“It’s not about the diplomas; it’s about being together,” she said. “Commencement and prom, they’re just too important in students’ lives to not do something.”

The superintendents said that prom might be the most difficult of the events for students to give up.

Leichliter, of Penn Manor, said that high school’s principal has met virtually with students, who talked of wanting to be “with friends, celebrating with them before they go in different directions.” (Penn Manor announced Friday that it would need to cancel its May 8 prom, and would be holding a virtual commencement ceremony May 28; the district said it was working on alternative ways to honor seniors.)

Missing prom might seem like a trivial thing when some families are losing loved ones to COVID-19.

But when you’re a teenager and your world has been rocked by a pandemic, is it so surprising that you’d want time with your friends and the joyful distraction that is prom?

It’s not just prom that students are missing, but final performances and end-of-year assemblies.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“When schools were closed, they didn’t know they wouldn’t see their friends or their teachers for a very long time,” Rau said, “and students need to have that opportunity for closure.”

Passing grades

Each of the school districts is developing its own plan for grading in this last period of the school year.

Some are using a pass/fail option. All of the superintendents said students wouldn’t see their grades diminished because they’re now learning remotely.

Teachers are looking for what Bromirski called “meaningful participation” from students. They are not penalizing them for circumstances beyond their control.

This strikes us as eminently fair. Not every student has a quiet room in which to learn. Some students’ parents are health care providers and essential workers who are too exhausted when they get home to take on the role of teacher. And some students’ parents are reeling from the loss of employment.

As Bliss pointed out, not every student in Solanco — the geographically largest district in Lancaster County — has cellphone access, let alone internet access.

Rau said the School District of Lancaster is short of about 5,000 electronic devices for students, so had to pull from its reserves to buy them.

This revelation led to one of the most powerful moments in the hourlong discussion.

Leichliter said Penn Manor didn't send devices home for its youngest students, but only because the district made an intentional decision to teach those students in different ways.

“This inequity is unconscionable in my opinion,” he said.

He lamented the fact that Penn Manor’s city neighbor is so underfunded that it is short 5,000 devices. “The fact that we have so much disparity in a prosperous county like Lancaster is shocking.”

We couldn’t agree more. We hope lawmakers — who have the ability to fully implement a bipartisan school funding formula enacted in 2016 — take note.

Special needs

The students the superintendents most worry about now are those with special needs.

Education must be individualized for those students. Some are supposed to receive an array of services, which are hard to deliver in this time of necessary social distancing.

Bliss said the Solanco staff was looking for “creative ways” to bridge gaps, by videoconferencing and, for students who need social interaction, “setting up friendship Zoom experiences.”

If there’s a positive in this disruption, Leichliter said, it’s that it “has given us courage to look at the needs of kids, and how to meet them to the best of our ability.”

He said he hopes this will lead lawmakers to “put more trust in educators to meet kids’ needs without overly prescribing everything we have to do.”

We hope so, too.

Other transitions

Hollister said one of his favorite days is kindergarten registration, when a photo booth is set up — balloons and all — so parents can take photos of their soon-to-be kindergartners. “That’s not about the learner,” he said warmly, “that’s about mom and dad.”

Rites of passage — at every level of schooling — are important.

Bliss said Solanco principals are taking video tours of their buildings, offering instructions to younger kids about how to open a locker and how to find their classrooms.

We are grateful to these educators, and their staffs, who are working long hours to meet the many needs of students.

If you haven’t watched our conversation with these superintendents, please do. It will ease some of the concerns you have for the schoolchildren in your life. It certainly eased some of ours.