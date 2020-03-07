THE ISSUE
The Young Gentlemen’s Club at Burrowes Elementary in the School District of Lancaster offers boys in grades three through five weekly lessons on etiquette, self-respect and respect for others. In a story by Kimberly Marselas in Friday’s LNP | LancasterOnline, third grade teacher Thomas Schwalm explained that he was inspired by two similar clubs: South Carolina-based Boys with a Purpose and the popular Girls on the Run, which has a Lancaster chapter. “I thought my school could really use this,” Schwalm said. “Our girls do Girls on the Run, and the boys have been begging for a program like that that relates to them.”
So far, the members of the Young Gentlemen’s Club at Burrowes have learned “how to greet others politely, to hold doors, to shake hands firmly but not aggressively, and when and why to carry a handkerchief.”
So read the article in Friday’s LNP | LancasterOnline —\!q an article that made us want to stand up and cheer.
Politely.
Without disturbing the others around us.
This new club for the young male students at Burrowes is such a great idea. Kudos to Schwalm, the teacher, and to his dad, Dave, a retiree and club volunteer known to the students as “Mr. D,” who helps out.
Kudos, too, to Burrowes Principal Michele Byers, who embraced the idea and offered to support it with after-school programming funds.
The response from students was overwhelming: 30 volunteered for 15 slots.
“It’s a great opportunity for (Schwalm) to give something innovative to our students. It’s giving them an opportunity to learn things they may not be exposed to otherwise,” Byers told LNP | LancasterOnline. “He really wants them to have self-confidence.”
This is a polarizing and often-angry world, in which so many of us are immersed in reading what’s on whatever screen is before us. This has made us distant from one another, and often leads us to forget the simplest rules of sharing the world with others — say “please,” and “thank you,” and “pardon me”; hold the door for one’s elders; be kind.
These are not mere social niceties. These are ways we make other people feel cared for, valued, safe, happy.
We love that in Schwalm’s club, the boys begin each week by sharing positive news. Their personal triumphs — the fifth grader excited to be moving out of a cramped apartment into a house, another student’s long-awaited trip to the movie theater, and the news from yet another that his father got a new job — should be shared and celebrated. We’re so glad they are.
When a child sees that others are cheering his good news, he learns to cheer for other people’s victories, too. When he feels valued, he has the capacity to value others, too.
A recent gathering of the Young Gentlemen’s Club was devoted to the “look good” part of the club’s motto: “Look Good. Feel Good. Do Good.”
Each of the club members received a brand-new, donated tie and a lesson on how to tie a four-in-hand knot.
“We’re doing the simplest of the simple ties,” Schwalm told the club members. “I’m going to teach you the way Mr. D taught me. Hopefully, it’s easy for you, but it might be a challenge.”
The boys tried to grasp the concept; some struggled a bit; and one boy needed a personalized lesson as he’s left-handed. But it was a fun and useful lesson.
Fourth grader Julius Grove said he joined the club because he wants a dog, and wanted to show his parents he could be responsible. Plus, “I wanted to learn to be a gentleman,” he said. “Always respect other people.”
“Especially your mom, yourself and your dad,” added third grader Tayon Binder Jr. (Could that be any sweeter? Or truer?)
As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, the eight-week program’s finale will be a trip to Pasquale’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria along Old Philadelphia Pike. “In mid-March, following a crash course in dining etiquette, the gentlemen will board a bus with ties on and get ready to meet their host, restaurant owner Frank Tripoli. Schwalm said he has requested a menu without pizza that will force the boys to use forks and knives.”
“We’ve seen great growth in their gentlemanly skills around the school,” Schwalm said.
We know some grownups who could benefit from the lessons he’s offering. But in the spirit of his teaching, we’ll just say, “Thank you, Mr. Schwalm. And thank you to your father, too. Your work is greatly appreciated.”
And to the young gentlemen at Burrowes Elementary: Well done!